(The Hill)   The Ohio Train derailment that people were assured that there were no health concerns, now has sickened the CDC employees that were studying the non-health affects   (thehill.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎶We don't need no regulations🎶
🎶We don't need no job control🎶
🎶No safety laws from government fat cats🎶
🎶Dems just leave our profits alone🎶

🎶Hey EPA!  Leave our profits alone!!🎶

🎶All in all, we just don't care 'bout anyone at all🎶
🎶All in all, we just don't care 'bout anyone at all🎶
 
Weaver95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Capitalism is becoming an existential risk to humanity.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"No health concerns" does not jive with "livestock dropping dead inside 48 hours". Which happened.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Capitalism is becoming an existential risk to humanity.


Becoming?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Were they sick from chemicals or sick with chemicals?

/I hear this is is something very intelligent people ask.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There you go again subby, with that tired old correlation implies causation crap.
 
jmr61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like cops and meth.

People looking for some paid time off.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: "No health concerns" does not jive with "livestock dropping dead inside 48 hours". Which happened.


The fire and the things on fire (Vinyl Chloride), synthesized Phosgene ... Phosgene is a chemical weapon
that killed close to 100,000 people in WW I..
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trust us. We are with the government. Everything is fin...*cough**cough**gasp**cough**passes out*.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Move along. Nothing to see here
 
anjin-san
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Investigators reportedly experienced symptoms including sore throat, headache, coughing and nausea

Aren't those the same symptoms as COVID?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jmr61: Sounds like cops and meth.

People looking for some paid time off.


PTO? These are government workers. They just want to pursue the American dream: going on "the dis'bilty."
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They lied to 9/11 responders about the smoke and debris. Why wouldn't they lie to CDC agents about the chemicals in Ohio?
 
hobnail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ringshadow: "No health concerns" does not jive with "livestock dropping dead inside 48 hours". Which happened.

The fire and the things on fire (Vinyl Chloride), synthesized Phosgene ... Phosgene is a chemical weapon
that killed close to 100,000 people in WW I..


True, but phosgene doesn't persist very long, especially in the presence of moisture (not saying that's not what killed the chickens though). Any unburned vinyl chloride plus whatever else they were carrying is another story.
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of hypochondriacs breath in all that freedom fumes and drink from the liberty springs. Just be glad Norfolk Southern isn't charging you for the privilege.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They meant there was no health risk to themselves.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're just tired and that cancer you get in 2 years is not related
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ringshadow: "No health concerns" does not jive with "livestock dropping dead inside 48 hours". Which happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
