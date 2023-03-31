 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The reason Russia arrested that Wall Street Journal reporter is exactly as dumb as you think - "The Russian intelligence services are under pressure, and they need to show that they are doing something"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're an American and you're in Russia at this current time:

A) what the fark is wrong with you?
B) you are literally a target for false flag spy operations run by the Russian FSB.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I really think that a series of targeted hits on the FSB, both from drones and assassinations of FSB personnel, would probably really break them at this particular moment in their history.  FSB guys are not the sort of people that are used to living in constant fear.  They are used to making other people live in constant fear.  Finding out that there are bigger fish in their pond would really undermine their ability to keep Putin's regime in power.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strategic incompetence.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, controlling the GOP and the Tory party isn't enough of a win?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Strategic incompetence.


Hey! That's the job of the USA's 'intelligence' services.


has the CIA ever got anything right?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, after 50 odd years trying to kill Castro, he finally dies... of old age.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well so?
Is this nothing new?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the terror of knowing what this world is about, watching some good friends screaming "Let me out!"
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, on FoxNews.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: If you're an American and you're in Russia at this current time:

A) what the fark is wrong with you?
B) you are literally a target for false flag spy operations run by the Russian FSB.


It's a shame because I've always wanted to see some of the sites there.  Oh well, one of those places I'll never get to like Iran and the Kaaba in Saudi Arabia.  I just want to see what all the fuss is about. I'd probably be disappointed. I'll probably never even see the Pyramids in Egypt.  Oh well, I still have a few places I might make it to.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting up a prisoner swap for Trump?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Intelligence?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton


Hillary Clinton completely retired in 2017, but they can't stop thinking about her.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up during the Cold War with the USSR. And. fark them. But. If Russia was was actually evil why wouldn't they just pick all ameicans in country??????
.  Stop spreading propaganda.  And stop farking simping for alphabet government agencies.  Jfc. 🤷‍♂
And stop dealing with the GOP.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're under pressure as in they have to pee?
Piss poor excuse for doktor evil bad guys.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holding this WSJ reporter guy in a Russian jail is probably the only thing keeping some old boy over at the FSB from being demoted to defective high-rise apartment window inspector. No one seems to last even a full day on that job.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: If you're an American and you're in Russia at this current time:

A) what the fark is wrong with you?
B) you are literally a target for false flag spy operations run by the Russian FSB.


He was doing a vital job, reporting on events there.

/How good he was at said job, I have no idea.
//Just randomly visiting would be a very bad idea, yes.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I grew up during the Cold War with the USSR. And. fark them. But. If Russia was was actually evil why wouldn't they just pick all ameicans in country??????
.  Stop spreading propaganda.  And stop farking simping for alphabet government agencies.  Jfc. 🤷‍♂
And stop dealing with the GOP.


that's certainly a take
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's something despots do regularly.  Arrest a journalist or just about anyone who is handy when you want some leverage in negotiations.  China does this a lot.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rob4127: Meanwhile, on FoxNews.com:

[Fark user image 278x262]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: mistahtom: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton completely retired in 2017, but they can't stop thinking about her.


Yeah but she travelled to China in June of 2018 to over see Covid development in Wuhan or some other nonsense.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Setting up a prisoner swap for Trump?


"...says He's not from there.."
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I grew up during the Cold War with the USSR. And. fark them. But. If Russia was was actually evil why wouldn't they just pick all ameicans in country??????


How many Americans do you imagine are still left in Russia? The answer, in case you're curious, is almost none.  They left almost exactly one year ago.

This Wall Street Reporter is literally one of the very last Americans in the country.
 
