 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Mystery as woman finds 'dinosaur claw' in front garden that leaves experts baffled, sparking fears velociraptors roaming Wales   (ladbible.com) divider line
25
    More: Weird, Bird, Velociraptor, Dinosaur, Megalosaurus, Crocodile, Lizard, Fossil, Bipedalism  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

This particular example might be wrong but birds are dinosaurs. Look at a cassowary if you don't believe this.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All these years I would have never guessed that Jack the Ripper was a velociraptor!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop the presses! Bird foot found in Wales!  Experts baffled!  Shelter in place order broadcast!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's no "looker," but calling her a velociraptor seems a bit much.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Claw form a Welsh rabbit.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't think velociraptors would have been around wales, they can't swim.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, the first time I saw a flock of wild turkeys in San Diego's back country, I thought they were miniature velociraptors, so I'm not throwing any stones.

I was wrong, of course. They would have been normal sized velociraptors, as those were the smaller variety of dromaeosaurids to begin with and are normally described as "about the size of a turkey". The ones from Jurassic Park were utahraptors, which hadn't even been discovered when the movie was released.
 
sid244
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: All these years I would have never guessed that Jack the Ripper was a velociraptor!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where's Ross WHEN you need him?
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image image 425x425]
She's no "looker," but calling her a velociraptor seems a bit much.


On a scale of 1 to British hot, she's a ...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone seen my precious prize winning giant chicken? His name is Kyle he's this tall
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Stop the presses! Bird foot found in Wales!  Experts baffled!  Shelter in place order broadcast!


You mean It's Not Unusual to find that in Wales?

/don't ask Why, Why, Delilah
 
Sarien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did something happen while I was asleep, am I the only person that remembers chickens now?

It's a farking bird foot.   The ruler shows like... maybe 4 inch long foot.
That isn't very big.   If it's a velociraptor, at least it's a historically accurate one.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well it is a dinosaur claw as birds are currently classified as dinosaurs.
 
lamric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: UberNeuman: All these years I would have never guessed that Jack the Ripper was a velociraptor!

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x679]


Amazon Women on the Moon
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can understand the concern as by the time you can say: "Flee for your lives, there are velociraptors about" in Welsh, half the village would be eaten.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A chicken foot is now good for 100,000 clicks!

People must just sit around all day and think how can I go viral? I want to be famous.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Birds are dinosaurs, so yeah.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't figure it out? Can't extract DNA and compare to present species? Really? Are we this stupid?

/its a bird.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 822x1094]
This particular example might be wrong but birds are dinosaurs. Look at a cassowary if you don't believe this.


This makes the Jurassic world even more horrifying. It was bad enough thinking of giant snakes with legs running around, but I think brightly colored, screeching birds is worse.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 822x1094]
This particular example might be wrong but birds are dinosaurs. Look at a cassowary if you don't believe this.


Birds are dinosaurs much in the same way I am my father.

/ i'm not
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.