(KY3 Springfield)   Backed by the good faith of the federal government, or for motion picture use only shouldn't make a difference when using paper money should it?   (ky3.com) divider line
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kum and Go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the backs of those bills say "In Props We Trust." That sounds more legitimate than the real thing.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a great 99% Invisible episode about the troubles of making fake bills for the movies that look just real enough on film but not real enough in person:

Money Makers
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Available in great quantity online...it's almost like someone *intends* for the more gullible (and larcenous) members of our socieity to misuse them...
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his early teens, my boy and his friend made a photocopy of a 20 dollar bill and tried to pass it at an arcade.  Of course, they got caught.  Imagine my surprise when I got a call from the Secret Service.  Fortunately, no charges, but definitely a grounding.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I managed a rock club for years in the 90s. Even in a dark, busy club, we could spot fake bills without fancy pens, backlights, and holograms in the bills. And we didn't get the courtesy of having "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on the bills. These clerks are idiots.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.


Thank you. I came into this thread to say something similar. It's not counterfeit if it's literally designed not to pass as real. People are just idiots.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dear Jerk: I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.


If any poor person finds one of those in a book in the library, they should get to kick you in whatever sexual organs you have.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money is as real as Khorne, the Easter Bunny and long-term happiness
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.


For normal forgeries, not only will the guy passing the bills be in trouble but also the whoever printed the money.  And you better believe the Secret Service will be interested in the source of the money (its probably overseas).  But here, the secret service will just throw up their hands and say "you dumbfark!" at the guy paying with movie money.

/do customs demand to inspect all your large currency?
//there are supposed to be more counterfeit $100 bills outside the US than all all the cash inside
///this slashie is for motion picture use only

TheRealSecurb: I managed a rock club for years in the 90s. Even in a dark, busy club, we could spot fake bills without fancy pens, backlights, and holograms in the bills. And we didn't get the courtesy of having "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on the bills. These clerks are idiots.


I've heard managers have given up on the fancy pens.  Turns out they used the same stuff it detects on the $1 bill, so bleach a single and you not only get the right feel, you beat the pen as well.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.


I had to explain my correct change to a teen cashier. I think we might have a reading issue as well.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.


IMO, yes.  It's mean to seem legitimate at a glance.  Only relatively close scrutiny will reveal the difference.  It's deliberately created to fool people.  "Fun money" should look like Monopoly money.

Even the cheapest Motion Pictures have the budget to use real cash these days.  Either outlaw this crap, or apply existing laws to its *usage*, not its intent.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: In his early teens, my boy and his friend made a photocopy of a 20 dollar bill and tried to pass it at an arcade.  Of course, they got caught.  Imagine my surprise when I got a call from the Secret Service.  Fortunately, no charges, but definitely a grounding.


Your son might have been inspired by Beavis and Butthead.  In the 90's they photocopied quarters and cut them out with scissors.
/ They were also unsuccessful.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.


In the interest of being pedantic, counterfeit just means pretend, so I think movie money fully qualifies.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.

Thank you. I came into this thread to say something similar. It's not counterfeit if it's literally designed not to pass as real. People are just idiots.


if they are knowingly passing not-money as money, whatever they are passing is deemed counterfeit. use, not manufacture, is the overriding factor. you can print obviously-fake movie bucks all you want as long as you don't try to put them in circulation. it's manufacturing fake money intended to pass as real money that's illegal whether bills are circulated or not. it's a technical misuse of the term 'counterfeit' in this case, but that doesn't figure in how cases are decided. passing counterfeit money and manufacturing it carry different sentence/fine maximums.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.

I had to explain my correct change to a teen cashier. I think we might have a reading issue as well.


Gee, maybe we should fund our schools better.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: Dear Jerk: I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.

If any poor person finds one of those in a book in the library, they should get to kick you in whatever sexual organs you have.


Library volunteers flip through the books to look for valuables that could be returned.They're all bored housewives around here. I specifically decided not prank the poor parts of town.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: New Rising Sun: So, in the interest of being a little bit pedantic, is this truly "counterfeit" money since it was created in such a way as to specifically be identifiable as not-money with all the "Motion Picture Use" writing all over it in big letters?  Like, if you take a more extreme example where someone went in to a store and tried to pay with literal Monopoly money, is that 'counterfeit'? Or is it some other crime like fraud or whatever?  Obviously this stuff is closer to the real appearance of money, but it's still written in big bold letters on both sides that it's just movie monopoly money.

In the interest of being pedantic, counterfeit just means pretend, so I think movie money fully qualifies.


If you're going to be pedantic, maybe look up the definition of "counterfeit" first, because "pretend" isn't it:

adj. made in exact imitation of something valuable or important with the intention to deceive or defraud.

This isn't that. Just as there is a difference between dressing up as a cop for Halloween and impersonating an officer, there is an equivalent difference here.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: austerity101: Dear Jerk: I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.

If any poor person finds one of those in a book in the library, they should get to kick you in whatever sexual organs you have.

Library volunteers flip through the books to look for valuables that could be returned.They're all bored housewives around here. I specifically decided not prank the poor parts of town.


And we all know poor people always stay put and never leave their designated areas.

/poor
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit sorry guys, I knew I shouldn't have brought my phony $69 bills to the Kum n Go.

/also who tf names their business Kum n Go
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: Dear Jerk: I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.

If any poor person finds one of those in a book in the library, they should get to kick you in whatever sexual organs you have.


The homeless go to the library to sleep and shiat, not to read
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Dammit sorry guys, I knew I shouldn't have brought my phony $69 bills to the Kum n Go.

/also who tf names their business Kum n Go


Sounds like a good name for a brothel.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who is dumb enough/lazy enough to accept these?  That's who should be charged with counterfeit charges.

Also, has anyone tried paying a ransom with this?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Who is dumb enough/lazy enough to accept these?  That's who should be charged with counterfeit charges.

Also, has anyone tried paying a ransom with this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't  Floyd George die for passing a counterfeit bill?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Didn't  Floyd George die for passing a counterfeit bill?


George Floyd, whatevs..
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: austerity101: Dear Jerk: I got a stack of those to give as a gag gift last Christmas. I also got a stack for myself. I put them in some of the books I donate to the library. Cheap thrills.

If any poor person finds one of those in a book in the library, they should get to kick you in whatever sexual organs you have.

The homeless go to the library to sleep and shiat, not to read


He did say poor, not homeless.  There is a difference between the two.
 
