(CNBC)   DOJ sues Norfolk Southern for violating the Clean Water Act. In related news: Ohio had clean water?   (cnbc.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least it's not on fire.  Again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[citation needed]
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cleaner than most states, subby
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: cleaner than most states, subby


Just remember the state motto and you'll be fine:

'If it's brown, drink it down. If it's black, send it back."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump got rid of that one.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: At least it's not on fire.  Again.


Not on fire.  Again.  YET
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, our watersheds are yet another thing for Republicans to convince the dumbfarks here are too expensive to protect.

Clean water is stealing yer jerbs!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: cleaner than most states, subby


"
Ohio is another state that has a lot of agriculture and industrial complexes. Although there are natural water resources, the pollution from former mining towns and industrial complexes has made Ohio one of the most polluted states in the nation, which inevitably affects the quality of tap water.
Towns and cities in Ohio have suffered from lead exposure, carcinogens, and coal pollutants. This is because the filtration system fails to remove all the contaminants from drinking water sources, and many of Ohio's public water systems are in violation of the EPA's codes.
In addition, newly emerging (meaning that they're still not regulated by the EPA) chemical compounds like PFAS are amply present in more than 100 water systems in Ohio. Considering that PFAS are associated with an increased risk of cancer, this is a very serious concern."
 
wrenchboy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [citation needed]


Zebra Mussels cleaned up the water.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason why Conservatives want to get rid of the Clean Water Act, it holds companies responsible for violating it. (probably find out that the reason why the DOJ sued the railroad and not the EPA, is because its powers keep getting gutted by our Conservative Supreme Court).
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people seem to have no idea how big U.S. states are (or countries or cities either).
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did the cyahoga(sp?) ever get cleaned up?
 
SquishyLizard [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the Lord can make you tumble
And the Lord can make you turn
And the Lord can make you overflow
But the Lord can't make you burn
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was cleaner than it used to be. The days when it was unsafe to swim in Lake Erie were long past us by my high school years (early 1990's).

They were still remembered, though. I had a history teacher in her fifties in 9th grade who still remembered taking one of her children to the doctor with a mysterious skin rash.

The first question from the doctor was: "All right, Mrs. Jones. Did you let your child swim in Lake Erie?"
 
zgrizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I suppose we need to start charging every person involved in an automobile accident that spills and fluids of any kind on to the roadway, since all roadways have drains or drain directly into watershed areas.

This is just stupidity.

But it's okay, the consumer will ultimately pay for any fines imposed through higher rates for freight. It won't impact the railroads at all, and just gives childish government desk jockeies a quick erotic tickle in the nether regions.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I suppose we need to start charging every person involved in an automobile accident that spills and fluids of any kind on to the roadway, since all roadways have drains or drain directly into watershed areas.

This is just stupidity.

But it's okay, the consumer will ultimately pay for any fines imposed through higher rates for freight. It won't impact the railroads at all, and just gives childish government desk jockeies a quick erotic tickle in the nether regions.


Are you aware of insurance? That's what everyone pays for all the accidents. Problem is that most law requires your vehicle to be in proper working order and if its known or provable that you drove a vehicle in bad condition and caused a huge accident, you won't be covered for liability to the people you've injured or the state for the damage caused to the roadway in the accident. This is why it's a big deal to drive without insurance in many states. Compound your big accident with that you wanted to carry a ton of chemical monomer and woops!~ that got spilled too, you will be liable for every person injured by your accident. Criminally too. Not sure why Norfolk Southern should get to ignore the safety of its vehicle and cause a huge problem for people injured by their negligence.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: zgrizz: I suppose we need to start charging every person involved in an automobile accident that spills and fluids of any kind on to the roadway, since all roadways have drains or drain directly into watershed areas.

This is just stupidity.

But it's okay, the consumer will ultimately pay for any fines imposed through higher rates for freight. It won't impact the railroads at all, and just gives childish government desk jockeies a quick erotic tickle in the nether regions.

Are you aware of insurance? That's what everyone pays for all the accidents. Problem is that most law requires your vehicle to be in proper working order and if its known or provable that you drove a vehicle in bad condition and caused a huge accident, you won't be covered for liability to the people you've injured or the state for the damage caused to the roadway in the accident. This is why it's a big deal to drive without insurance in many states. Compound your big accident with that you wanted to carry a ton of chemical monomer and woops!~ that got spilled too, you will be liable for every person injured by your accident. Criminally too. Not sure why Norfolk Southern should get to ignore the safety of its vehicle and cause a huge problem for people injured by their negligence.


Since it wasn't NS's vehicle.  The car that caused the accident was owned by Sunoco, not NS.  NS owns very few railcars.

If you rented a truck and the truck had a mechanical flaw that caused it to crash and spill everything everywhere, are you at fault, or the rental company that owned the truck?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Act", subby.  They acted as if they had clean water.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

