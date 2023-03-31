 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pizza...is there anything that it can't do?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like hospital food to make you decide you should just go home.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't wash my clothes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collect from a deadbeat? Avoid autophagy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Nothing like hospital food to make you decide you should just go home.


Perhaps it was hospital pizza, which was the final straw.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make more pizza.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pizza is miraculous as long as you don't put pineapple on it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Make more pizza.



Is this "more" enough for you?  Honestly, I bet it tastes like crap. It's not round.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Pizza is miraculous as long as you don't put pineapple on it.


Or ranch dressing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop heartburn!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pizza is not a particular effective propellant, low ISP and high labor costs.

The smell, however, is magnificent.


\ Pepperoni, however, isn't too bad as a propellant.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably had pineapple on it.
 
p89tech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet all those people who gave up pizza for Lent feel pretty silly right now.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Italian pizza? What the hell is that shiat? Everyone knows the best pizza is stolen off a rat in a urine soaked box in a Brooklyn subway station.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Italian pizza? What the hell is that shiat? Everyone knows the best pizza is stolen off a rat in a urine soaked box in a Brooklyn subway station.


Friend of mine had rat problems.  Lived out in the sticks, lot of 'em around, you left anything sitting around outside it was gone.  One night he had a party and some drunk guy ordered Papa John's - actually paid extra to get them to deliver out there - and promptly forgot it out on the deck.  Friend went out the next morning on his cleanup rounds, saw the box and thought oh great, now we're feeding the rats again.  They hadn't touched it

/he said they'd at one point eaten a farking bottle of GLUE he left out
//and his wife's gardening boots
///that pizza was untouched
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: ZMugg: Make more pizza.


Is this "more" enough for you?  Honestly, I bet it tastes like crap. It's not round.

[Fark user image 680x382]


Nah, there are plenty of good pizzas that are rectangular or square. A good Sicilian is rectangular, and a good Sicilian beats everything in my book.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It can't change the oil in my truck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lain the Wary: A good Sicilian is rectangular, and a good Sicilian beats everything in my book.


I am Italian. I even lived in Italy for two years while in the service, born and raised on Long Island and I don't consider myself a pizza-guru in any fashion but now that I live in GA, I really do miss NY pizza.

I too like both styles round (traditional) and Sicilian pies.

I was just joking about it being square.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Friend went out the next morning on his cleanup rounds, saw the box and thought oh great, now we're feeding the rats again.  They hadn't touched it


CSB

on an LSD trip, (age 18) my friend and I stopped off at a McDonalds. We drove to the back of our HS to eat it, it was around 10PM at night. We park the car and start digging in.

My burger was cold and my milk-shake was warm. So I tossed the burger out my car window. Just as I did that, a stray dog comes over to the car and sniffs the burger on the ground.

The dog, then walked away.

I'll never forget that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And when he'd finished and left, they gathered up the remainder of the pie and fed not only all the other patients, but all who came from the town for a slice
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Pizza is miraculous as long as you don't put pineapple on it.


He's from Argentina. They put palm hearts covered in ketchup mixed with mayo.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MillionDollarMo: Italian pizza? What the hell is that shiat? Everyone knows the best pizza is stolen off a rat in a urine soaked box in a Brooklyn subway station.

Friend of mine had rat problems.  Lived out in the sticks, lot of 'em around, you left anything sitting around outside it was gone.  One night he had a party and some drunk guy ordered Papa John's - actually paid extra to get them to deliver out there - and promptly forgot it out on the deck.  Friend went out the next morning on his cleanup rounds, saw the box and thought oh great, now we're feeding the rats again.  They hadn't touched it

/he said they'd at one point eaten a farking bottle of GLUE he left out
//and his wife's gardening boots
///that pizza was untouched


Must've been NY "style".
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 714x708]


Eating free work pizza right now.  Beats dealing with the heavy rain today.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Pizza is miraculous as long as you don't put pineapple on it.


It ceases to be a pizza when pineapple is added.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image image 500x500]


How often do you get to post that pic in a thread and have it actually be relevant?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does the pope eat pizza in the piazza?
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Insert Tom Waits' "Step Right Up" here
 
