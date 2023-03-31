 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Thirty-six people in India are unwell   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Madhya Pradesh, The Times of India, India, Gujarat, Hindu, Rama Navami, Death, Rajasthan  
•       •       •

1236 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LOLed. I'm damned.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised CNN didn't pick up this story. They like when people get trapped in a well.

Well, I would imagine they do.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is deeply horrifying.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE TEMPLE REQUIRED A SACRIFICE!

/it's good now for 36 years
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caste into the well?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Temple you say? Yup that tracks. Religion kills everyone eventually.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I saw some people falling with their hands still folded in prayer, looking bewildered," said an eyewitness who survived because she was standing in a corner.

Sounds pretty clear that your god wanted them to die then. If you're a believer/worshipper of that god shouldn't you be respecting their wishes?

/religion, not even once
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, Idiot!

In Hindi Jehovah begins with a "Y"!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*god unavailable for comment*
 
Monocultured
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: *god unavailable for comment*


*gods, in this case
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RagnarD: I LOLed. I'm damned.


Yeah.... I'm a terrible person too....
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh, I would have said they are very well.  They're the most well they've probably been in their entire lives.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This tracks against my experience as the person who has to come in and fix the well after it falls over dead. Usually after having been expressly excluded from the well-design discussions due to inconvenient arguments regarding safety and security.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The well had about 25 feet (7.6 metres) of water in it when they fell.

Not a lot of info in this story. Unless they fell from some astronomical height, 25 feet of water should have been plenty for a 'soft' landing. I'm going to assume it wasn't the fall that killed them, then...

Thinking the the sheer human crush in the water that led to mass drowning, which is somehow far more terrifying way to go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well Well Well (Remastered 2010)
Youtube G_wUSHSeS-c
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously, not enough prayer.......
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they on-shored their user interface and this is what they got.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It has emerged that the floor which covered the stepwell - a stair-lined communal water source - consisted only of tiles laid over a metal grille.

I take it India doesn't have many safety based architectural standards. Tragic but avoidable
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wonder what they did to piss off their sky fairy?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And in America they're worried about one guy pissing into the local water supply....
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should have prayed harder.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fark you for making me laugh
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"What's that Lassie?"
"36 people fell down a well?"
"Because you pushed them in????"
"Because they were an offering to your God and true master Cthulhu?????"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA -
The Times of India has reported seeing documents showing that the Indore municipal authority ordered the removal of the makeshift floor in January because it was dangerous but backed down when local Hindus protested.

So the gods sent them a messenger to tell them it wasn't safe and they chased the messenger away. I'm going with revenge of the gods.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Afterward, some of the survivors understandably sought refuge and solace in a nearby pub.
civilengdis.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Times of India has reported seeing documents showing that the Indore municipal authority ordered the removal of the makeshift floor in January because it was dangerous but backed down when local Hindus protested.

I wonder if "protested" is an understatement. I'm guessing there were some threats involved, if the authorities eventually caved in to their demands.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: It has emerged that the floor which covered the stepwell - a stair-lined communal water source - consisted only of tiles laid over a metal grille.

I take it India doesn't have many safety based architectural standards. Tragic but avoidable


And nobody had walked across that floor section and noticed how bouncy it was compared to the rest of the temple? Very odd.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well well well, I was trying to post The Office picture about turntables, but it didn't do anything, no error message. Let's see if this one goes through without the picture.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
subby, you sick bastard! Great headline
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wonder what they did to piss off their sky fairy?


meet

snapperhead: Obviously, not enough prayer.......
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're not unwell, they're inwell.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.