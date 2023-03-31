 Skip to content
(CNN)   "There are dozens of us." And apparently they've taken over command of an Aussie surf lifesaving club   (cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no-nudity policy in showers and changing rooms.

I, for one, love putting dry clothes on over wet, internally-sandy swimwear.  Not only does it give me that wonderfully refreshing exfoliated-swamp-ass feeling for several hours, it also means the wet outline that forms proves to all the land-bound, working plebs that I did, in fact, go to the beach, swim, and will unabashedly soak and soil any seat I come onto contact with like a toddler without a diaper.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL this world is going crazy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) That's silly
2) I've seen more than enough old man cock in the changing room. Use a towel Jim, for the love of god use a towel
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was sent a letter warning that she had breached Terrigal Surf Life Saving Club's nudity policy

First question I would ask is...How the fark do you know?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ocean swimmer Nada Pantle, who regularly uses the changing rooms after a morning swim in Terrigal, New South Wales, said she was sent a letter warning that she had breached Terrigal Surf Life Saving Club's nudity policy,

This thread is worthless without pics of Nada's pantles.

/they can't install privacy stalls?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: was sent a letter warning that she had breached Terrigal Surf Life Saving Club's nudity policy

First question I would ask is...How the fark do you know?


There are Karens in every country.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: /they can't install privacy stalls?


Wait, apparently they can't, because I've just remember that's a completely foreign concept in Australia.

CSB:
I lived in Brisbane in the mid-to-late 80s, and my school sent us for swimming lessons at the nearby community pool.  The men's "changeroom" was nothing more than a walled off square with no roof or stalls or lockers or any kind of furnishing.  Memory grows dim after 30+ years, so I can't recall if they entrance corridor had sufficient 90 degree turns to block line of sight from outside.

/this is the same country that doesn't believe in urinals, just a communal trough with a step and a backsplash
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 1) That's silly
2) I've seen more than enough old man cock in the changing room. Use a towel Jim, for the love of god use a towel


Yes, but I'm guessing this is actually about seeing old "woman" cocks in the women's shower / changing rooms.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CYP"? Nothing ups your busybody game like some stilted language.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Gubbo: 1) That's silly
2) I've seen more than enough old man cock in the changing room. Use a towel Jim, for the love of god use a towel

Yes, but I'm guessing this is actually about seeing old "woman" cocks in the women's shower / changing rooms.


It's some type of anti-trans hysteria. Oz is filled with farking wack jobs. Their anti vaxx movement is better organized than the USA (and certainly larger relative to population) as well.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I chock this up to the "one asshole rule" where there's always one asshole who ruins everything for everyone else.

/Another rule is "don't be an asshole".
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bondith: Bondith: /they can't install privacy stalls?

Wait, apparently they can't, because I've just remember that's a completely foreign concept in Australia.

CSB:
I lived in Brisbane in the mid-to-late 80s, and my school sent us for swimming lessons at the nearby community pool.  The men's "changeroom" was nothing more than a walled off square with no roof or stalls or lockers or any kind of furnishing.  Memory grows dim after 30+ years, so I can't recall if they entrance corridor had sufficient 90 degree turns to block line of sight from outside.

/this is the same country that doesn't believe in urinals, just a communal trough with a step and a backsplash


Time to ban urinating! To protect the children!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nada Pantie = No pantie? Hmm
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bondith: Bondith: /they can't install privacy stalls?

Wait, apparently they can't, because I've just remember that's a completely foreign concept in Australia.

CSB:
I lived in Brisbane in the mid-to-late 80s, and my school sent us for swimming lessons at the nearby community pool.  The men's "changeroom" was nothing more than a walled off square with no roof or stalls or lockers or any kind of furnishing.  Memory grows dim after 30+ years, so I can't recall if they entrance corridor had sufficient 90 degree turns to block line of sight from outside.

/this is the same country that doesn't believe in urinals, just a communal trough with a step and a backsplash


Hello there, fellow former Brisbanite :)

I have similar memories of changing rooms with zero privacy from at least the 90s and 2000s. I think at least some places around Brisbane/Aus have upgraded from that since, although perhaps not everywhere. Newer public shower facilities on the Gold Coast have privacy stalls, older ones likely still have the communal shower set up.

And good god the wee trough.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bondith: this is the same country that doesn't believe in urinals, just a communal trough with a step and a backsplash


Another reason I'm very glad to be female
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dafuq?

I can't even...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I call shenanigans on the name Nada Pantie
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
yeah, like naked ain't something we all need to do from time to time. A few efng spun monkeys add costs just to hold tight their psychosis. FFS
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit like the rules at some of the Boy Scout Camps/Events I have worked at in the past. I wonder if this club has been sued or if they are just reacting to some noise makers thinking about the children?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Surf Life Saving Australia's Child Safe Policy states that members should "not shower or change at the same time as supervising groups of Children," and that they should "avoid one-to-one situations with a CYP (child or young person) in a change room area; ensuring that they do not undress and avoid using a changing room with a CYP unless there are other people present."

I guess that makes sense.  Doesn't say that you can't nude up  by yourself, just that you don't if there are kids around and there's not another adult there.  Covering your ass, so to speak.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Surf Life Saving Australia's Child Safe Policy states that members should "not shower or change at the same time as supervising groups of Children," and that they should "avoid one-to-one situations with a CYP (child or young person) in a change room area; ensuring that they do not undress and avoid using a changing room with a CYP unless there are other people present."

I guess that makes sense.  Doesn't say that you can't nude up  by yourself, just that you don't if there are kids around and there's not another adult there.  Covering your ass, so to speak.


Or you recognize that simply seeing a naked person isn't going to harm a child. People who think otherwise are nucking futs.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I guess that makes sense.  Doesn't say that you can't nude up  by yourself, just that you don't if there are kids around and there's not another adult there.  Covering your ass, so to speak.


Its a very reasonable policy if that is what it is. I'm a youth coach and we aren't allowed alone with a kid, or kidS period, unless its an absolute emergency, and then we have paperwork to fill out. Its for my protection as much as theirs in case someone gets pissed they didn't start or whatever and starts making up reasons as to why.

I'm talking like, I have to cancel a practice if another coach isn't there and a parent won't sit around with eyes on me.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Billy Liar: Surf Life Saving Australia's Child Safe Policy states that members should "not shower or change at the same time as supervising groups of Children," and that they should "avoid one-to-one situations with a CYP (child or young person) in a change room area; ensuring that they do not undress and avoid using a changing room with a CYP unless there are other people present."

I guess that makes sense.  Doesn't say that you can't nude up  by yourself, just that you don't if there are kids around and there's not another adult there.  Covering your ass, so to speak.

Or you recognize that simply seeing a naked person isn't going to harm a child. People who think otherwise are nucking futs.


I have no problem if my kid sees someone naked. fark, she uses the internet, and despite filtering and whatever, bad clicks happen. I consider it a good week if i don't see an unsolicited penis or boobs or whatever by accident.

But i do think its inappropriate for a person in authority to change in front of kids for reasons beyond that, and would kind of agree that they shouldn't be in the room when kids change. Just for no other reason than you don't want someone to say something as a grudge against them. An accusation that isn't proven immediately as unfounded can be life changing.
 
