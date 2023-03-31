 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Homophobic, sexist and racist behaviour found to be common in Her Majesty's firefighters. Who do these guys think they are - US cops?   (bbc.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, BBC, London, BBC Radio 4, Firefighter, BBC Online, BBC Radio, Today (BBC Radio 4), Fire department  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Mar 2023 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having worked around firefighters for 19 years and having been one for 6 of those: firefighters are frat bros that didn't go to college.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frat Bros 4 Lyfe
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, just firefighters. They're all Manly Men.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIS Magesty.

Remember, England is a country where any boy can dream to grow up and become queen.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homophobic, sexist and racist behaviour found to be common in Her Majesty's firefighters pretty much everywhere.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bros are usually jerks with low intelligence. Those are Bro jobs.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
England voted for Trumpxit ffs.

Of course racism and bigotry is a problem.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are they strangely hyperallergic to fentanyl?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But toxic masculinity is just a woke myth!
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's so weird because I was just watching a documentary on British firefighters last night showing that they all have sweaty gay sex while inspecting each other's fire extinguishers.

At least I think it was a documentary...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Her" Majesty happens to be named Charles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?


https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-03-15/fred-mathis-intoxicated-investigation-feuer-fire-department

If you don't break up the frat, they're going to do frat things when they shouldn't, which may or may not be the time you need them to pull your ass out of the fire.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My step-daugher was a Jr Firefighter at our local fire department where its all volunteer. My wife comes from a long line of firefighters. Her dad was a chief, her brother a firefighter and a few of her uncles were too.

It wasn't until my step-daughter came home and told me stories of her sexual harassment, that I started to see the light.

She made a formal complaint to her chief about the sexual harassment. The chief suspended the culprits for a week. When she found out about the suspension she had a little chat with him.

"Ok, if you don't take care of this, your choice. I either go to the local news or I get a lawyer"

The chief wound up firing the two asshats.

Didn't really matter, they found firefighting jobs at another volunteer department.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?


Didn't they just get busted for texting each other photos of dead girls?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?


Yes.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Having worked around firefighters for 19 years and having been one for 6 of those: firefighters are frat bros that didn't go to college.


Why is it that the volunteer firefighters get treated like shiat by the paid ones?  There are a TON of volunteer firefighters where I am, and they constantly kick in a lot of money (like, half) of the cost of new equipment (firetrucks, not just suits or shovels), and get treated like garbage and aren't evben allowed to use said equipment.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Murkanen: g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?

Yes.


I mean, not in that way; but just because they do a dangerous, necessary job doesn't give them license to be assholes the rest of the time, you know?
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Murkanen: g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?

Yes.

I mean, not in that way; but just because they do a dangerous, necessary job doesn't give them license to be assholes the rest of the time, you know?


It's like "HEY I'M DOING YOU A FAVOR.  [EXPLETIVE]."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: My step-daugher was a Jr Firefighter at our local fire department where its all volunteer. My wife comes from a long line of firefighters. Her dad was a chief, her brother a firefighter and a few of her uncles were too.

It wasn't until my step-daughter came home and told me stories of her sexual harassment, that I started to see the light.

She made a formal complaint to her chief about the sexual harassment. The chief suspended the culprits for a week. When she found out about the suspension she had a little chat with him.

"Ok, if you don't take care of this, your choice. I either go to the local news or I get a lawyer"

The chief wound up firing the two asshats.

Didn't really matter, they found firefighting jobs at another volunteer department.


Why do you keep saying volunteer? Do they not pay firefighters on your planet?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Murkanen: g.fro: As long as they pull your ass out of the fire, do you really care?

Yes.

I mean, not in that way; but just because they do a dangerous, necessary job doesn't give them license to be assholes the rest of the time, you know?


I salute your efforts at reasoning with the futilitarian mental block. 🫡
 
Malenfant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Homophobic, sexist and racist behaviour found to be common in Her Majesty's firefighters pretty much everywhere.


Everywhere that thick-headed people exist. The more skill required for a job, the less bigotry you'll see in the workplace.

It's the dumbest people we went to high school with that are promoting bigotry.
 
Bawdy George
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
U.S. firefighters are just as racist, sexist, and homophobic as U.S. cops. They probably envy all the choking out, gun totin' fun the cops get to have.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Do they not pay firefighters on your planet?


The NYC fire department is a paid position. Some of the ones in Suffolk County are not paid, it's volunteer.

I am not sure how it all works but I think the departments get budgets from somewhere to pay for equipment, etc. But as far as I know, they do not get a pay-check.

Maybe the officers do? I am not sure.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: HIS Magesty.

Remember, England is a country where any boy can dream to grow up and become queen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: steklo: My step-daugher was a Jr Firefighter at our local fire department where its all volunteer. My wife comes from a long line of firefighters. Her dad was a chief, her brother a firefighter and a few of her uncles were too.

It wasn't until my step-daughter came home and told me stories of her sexual harassment, that I started to see the light.

She made a formal complaint to her chief about the sexual harassment. The chief suspended the culprits for a week. When she found out about the suspension she had a little chat with him.

"Ok, if you don't take care of this, your choice. I either go to the local news or I get a lawyer"

The chief wound up firing the two asshats.

Didn't really matter, they found firefighting jobs at another volunteer department.

Why do you keep saying volunteer? Do they not pay firefighters on your planet?


Volenteer Fire Department
 
olorin604
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: steklo: My step-daugher was a Jr Firefighter at our local fire department where its all volunteer. My wife comes from a long line of firefighters. Her dad was a chief, her brother a firefighter and a few of her uncles were too.

It wasn't until my step-daughter came home and told me stories of her sexual harassment, that I started to see the light.

She made a formal complaint to her chief about the sexual harassment. The chief suspended the culprits for a week. When she found out about the suspension she had a little chat with him.

"Ok, if you don't take care of this, your choice. I either go to the local news or I get a lawyer"

The chief wound up firing the two asshats.

Didn't really matter, they found firefighting jobs at another volunteer department.

Why do you keep saying volunteer? Do they not pay firefighters on your planet?


Depends on where you live. Most cities or larger towns have paid firefighters. Rural or smaller townships will have a volunteer force that usually has a paid firefighter as staff/lead or a volunteer that works full time with a paid department nearby.

America is big, and in some areas supporting firefighters in any other way would be problematic and probably lead to much larger coverage areas in rural areas which means worse response times and outcomes.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Having worked around firefighters for 19 years and having been one for 6 of those: firefighters are frat bros that didn't go to college.


I have a friend who is a registered nurse. He always knew he wanted a job where he could help people. He originally went to tech school for a 2 year degree in fire science and whatever other fire department training  was required to become a firefighter. Then after a couple years at a couple different departments decided he loved the work, but couldn't stand the coworkers. Went back to school for nursing.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.