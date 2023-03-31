 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   I could think of a few people on Fark who could use this exact same intervention   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, High school, Shyness, part of the My Unsung Hero series, Compassion, Unsung Hero, story of your unsung hero, Hidden Brain team, elementary school  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 10:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom needs and intervention. And a truckload of Monistat.

/lol, right?
//hello?
///anyone?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It turned out I had gotten a hundred on the test and he didn't do so well," Addison said. "And I kidded him unmercifully about it."

Unless that kid had been a 100-scoring student that everyone hated, that's just punching down.

Comedy needs maxed charisma, high intelligence, and maxed sympathy+empathy stats on your build.  That's why failures in any of those land with poor results.

/Also why the right wing, throughout history, has never mastered it (and likely will never).
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinda sounds autistic, awful sense of empathy.  Empathy is critical if you're making jokes at the expense of others - you gotta know where the line is and avoid it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It took him YEARS to learn to stop being an asshole?

I mean, everyone's different, but not all of us are quite so far onto the spectrum dude.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's some REAL useful advice, subby.  It's just "fantastic".
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I absolutely dread this. A lot of times I say something I think is funny and it comes out mean
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
> "And she said to me, 'You know, Ritch, sometimes you really hurt people's feelings,'" he recalled.

LOLS, yeah anonymous people online will totally change when they hear others have feelings.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: "It turned out I had gotten a hundred on the test and he didn't do so well," Addison said. "And I kidded him unmercifully about it."

Unless that kid had been a 100-scoring student that everyone hated, that's just punching down.

Comedy needs maxed charisma, high intelligence, and maxed sympathy+empathy stats on your build.  That's why failures in any of those land with poor results.

/Also why the right wing, throughout history, has never mastered it (and likely will never).


Yeah that's just being a mean prick

Also:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: I absolutely dread this. A lot of times I say something I think is funny and it comes out mean


That's why I don't even try to be funny.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TL;DR guy was a jerk as a kid but then he grew up

"Unsung hero"? No. If he tutored the low scoring kid after his epiphany, then maybe
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Kinda sounds autistic, awful sense of empathy.  Empathy is critical if you're making jokes at the expense of others - you gotta know where the line is and avoid it.


I dunno, I'm autistic and have absurdly high empathy, and I'm still really bad at finding the line between 'playful roasting' and just being mean. So then when I fark it up I feel awful for hours.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: MBFGeek: I absolutely dread this. A lot of times I say something I think is funny and it comes out mean

That's why I don't even try to be funny.


That's just quitter talk

/If at first you don't succeed
//Beat that dead horse
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guilty as charged, subby. I've had this happen to me offline. I can be gruffer and blunter with people than I intend to be, and more than occasionally condescending without meaning to be.

I'm not proud of that.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Guilty as charged, subby. I've had this happen to me offline. I can be gruffer and blunter with people than I intend to be, and more than occasionally condescending without meaning to be.

I'm not proud of that.


Some people deserve it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Subby's mom needs and intervention. And a truckload of Monistat.

/lol, right?
//hello?
///anyone?


My mom is like a doorknob. Everyone takes a turn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Kinda sounds autistic, awful sense of empathy.  Empathy is critical if you're making jokes at the expense of others - you gotta know where the line is and avoid it.


Autistic people don't lack empathy. If anything they've usually got an overabundance.

What this is showing is how autistic people struggle to figure out the rules of social behavior based on what's demonstrated to them.

We've got a society that undeniably rewards people for being assholes. It doesn't make sense, and a ND kid trying to figure it out knows that, but nothing else makes sense either and it seems to be a workable formula for making friends.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disagree subby. Every farker is clever and witty and their humor is beyond reproach.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I look back on a lot of jokes I made and things I said when I was younger and cringe, and I work to not be that person anymore. That said, if you don't look back on some of the things you did or said when you were younger and cringe...were you even here, dude?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worrying about hurting people's feeling is the death of comedy*. There's always someone who's going to be offended.

*And art in general.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Worrying about hurting people's feeling is the death of comedy*. There's always someone who's going to be offended.

*And art in general.


Not worrying about hurting people's feelings is what I'd expect of a sociopath, not a comedian.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are people just figuring out now that kids will go to just about any lengths to not be on the bottom of the food chain?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: MikeyFuccon: Guilty as charged, subby. I've had this happen to me offline. I can be gruffer and blunter with people than I intend to be, and more than occasionally condescending without meaning to be.

I'm not proud of that.

Some people deserve it.


That's certainly sweet that you were able to almost articulately express your position for once.  You really are starting to come around, congratulations!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: Tyrone Slothrop: Worrying about hurting people's feeling is the death of comedy*. There's always someone who's going to be offended.

*And art in general.

Not worrying about hurting people's feelings is what I'd expect of a sociopath, not a comedian.


You think Mel Brooks cared about the feelings of racists when he made Blazing Saddles?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why I chide people for any "humorous" remark they make.  You never know who it might hurt.  Never.  Never.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: This is why I chide people for any "humorous" remark they make.  You never know who it might hurt.  Never.  Never.


I find this statement offensive, and demand an apology.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Worrying about hurting people's feeling is the death of comedy*. There's always someone who's going to be offended.

*And art in general.


It's more nuanced than that.

It's more of a "afflicting the comfortable and comforting the afflicted" situation. Like, in comedy and art, you shouldn't be afraid to break established norms (I can't think of a better phrase right now, but I know that's not quite right, either), but you can't punch down at the marginalized and oppressed, either. The latter isn't comedy or art, it's just bullying.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It took him YEARS to learn to stop being an asshole?

I mean, everyone's different, but not all of us are quite so far onto the spectrum dude.


I mean, you're acting like an asshole here, so I find this pretty ironic.

Accusing people of being autistic because they are assholes in your view is all kind of farked up.  Seriously.

There are all kinds of reasons that people might not be particularly empathetic, and "being a kid" is reeeeal high on the list.  Anybody who has spent 2 milliseconds around children knows that they're constantly little assholes because...it takes years to develop empathy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: "It turned out I had gotten a hundred on the test and he didn't do so well," Addison said. "And I kidded him unmercifully about it."

Unless that kid had been a 100-scoring student that everyone hated, that's just punching down.

Comedy needs maxed charisma, high intelligence, and maxed sympathy+empathy stats on your build.  That's why failures in any of those land with poor results.

/Also why the right wing, throughout history, has never mastered it (and likely will never).


This. Teasing someone unmercifully is not sarcasm, right Alanis?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: I absolutely dread this. A lot of times I say something I think is funny and it comes out mean


Sometimes, well most of he time that happens to me. I just, what is the opposite of "preface"? I postface things I say with, "I didn't mean that the way it sounded." That seems to act as a sufficient band aid to hurt feelings. Then everyone can move on.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Raeconteur: TheCableGuy: Kinda sounds autistic, awful sense of empathy.  Empathy is critical if you're making jokes at the expense of others - you gotta know where the line is and avoid it.

I dunno, I'm autistic and have absurdly high empathy, and I'm still really bad at finding the line between 'playful roasting' and just being mean. So then when I fark it up I feel awful for hours.


I suspect I'm on the spectrum (suspectrum?) and I do have strong empathy.  When I fark it up I create memories that I call "cringe moments" (CM) that I (so far) keep with me forever.

They work like this: a normal stream of thought lands on a CM and shame floods me.  If I'm alone I'll often utter an expletive or some self-directed vitriol like "Moron!" or "Dumbass!"  After 55 years of collecting CMs, I have some small fear that I might develop tourette syndrome.

OTOH, Fark has seemed like a kind of "safe place" where rough humor is accepted and expected.  I've still made moments of shame here though.  Sorry, Harlee.
 
Theeng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Theeng: Tyrone Slothrop: Worrying about hurting people's feeling is the death of comedy*. There's always someone who's going to be offended.

*And art in general.

Not worrying about hurting people's feelings is what I'd expect of a sociopath, not a comedian.

You think Mel Brooks cared about the feelings of racists when he made Blazing Saddles?


Well yeah, the shots at how stupid racism is are placed with care, comedy and art are deeply rooting in feeling.  The most biting satire is the one that understands its' target and feelings.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See also: "Conservative humor"
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeeze, am I gonna have to do it? Hey, subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm bad about this. A person I didn't know well was hanging out with me and some of my friends. I said, "I only make fun of people I like". She responded, "you must like everyone". What a biatch.
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember once admitting in a post on fark that I had once been raped and almost murdered.

One farker asked "But was it fun"

It didn't bother me that much because I have a tough skin, but I did wish they would have said it to my face.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is not other people's responsibility to intervene in your bad behavior, so be grateful when someone has the grace and patience to have a discussion like this with you.

You are the only person responsible for what you believe, what you say, and what you do.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Raeconteur: TheCableGuy: Kinda sounds autistic, awful sense of empathy.  Empathy is critical if you're making jokes at the expense of others - you gotta know where the line is and avoid it.

I dunno, I'm autistic and have absurdly high empathy, and I'm still really bad at finding the line between 'playful roasting' and just being mean. So then when I fark it up I feel awful for hours.

I suspect I'm on the spectrum (suspectrum?) and I do have strong empathy.  When I fark it up I create memories that I call "cringe moments" (CM) that I (so far) keep with me forever.

They work like this: a normal stream of thought lands on a CM and shame floods me.  If I'm alone I'll often utter an expletive or some self-directed vitriol like "Moron!" or "Dumbass!"  After 55 years of collecting CMs, I have some small fear that I might develop tourette syndrome.

OTOH, Fark has seemed like a kind of "safe place" where rough humor is accepted and expected.  I've still made moments of shame here though.  Sorry, Harlee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I find that anyone who self identifies as "sarcastic" or is "fluent in sarcasm" is usually an asshole.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It took him YEARS to learn to stop being an asshole?

I mean, everyone's different, but not all of us are quite so far onto the spectrum dude.


Some never do learn at all - there are plenty of people farther on down the road than that guy was.  See dudes that lurve jokes about the basic incompetence of women at nearly everything.  Just ironically of course, so that's ok obviously!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'You know, Ritch, sometimes you really hurt people's feelings,'"
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This all sounds a little too "woke" for me.

Fark your feelings

Just kidding.  There's far too little empathy in the world right now.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.