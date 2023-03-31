 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Now that she's 57 years old and near the end of her natural lifespan, the Florida Aquarium has decided to release Lolita, the orca it's held as a slave animal for 5 decades, back into the wild. Way to show you care, assholes   (npr.org) divider line
70
    More: Facepalm, Killer whale, Whale, Dolphin, Animal rights, Pacific Ocean, Miami Seaquarium, Indianapolis Colts, Animal  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Searching for "friends of Lolita" is a pretty good way to get yourself on some sort of watchlist...

Anyway, good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like aquariums very much... but I have never been comfortable with the larger animals being kept like they are... There's PLENTY of other cool stuff to see from the sea that can have a nice happy life in an aquarium.

There really should be a federal prohibition against dolphins, Orca, Sharks, etc. being held in captivity unless it is to nurse them back to health and release them. And, if they are deemed to be unable to care for themselves, maybe then you can have a large enclosure for them for an extended period or whatever.

But it always felt wrong seeing them in shows and stuff.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Searching for "friends of Lolita" is a pretty good way to get yourself on some sort of watchlist...

Anyway, good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.


I hope it's not like what happens when the animal activists open up the mink farms and let them all out.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Searching for "friends of Lolita" is a pretty good way to get yourself on some sort of watchlist...

Anyway, good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.


Hope she hasn't been shown The Shawshank Redemption while in captivity.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: beezeltown: Searching for "friends of Lolita" is a pretty good way to get yourself on some sort of watchlist...

Anyway, good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.

Hope she hasn't been shown The Shawshank Redemption while in captivity.


At 57, she's still watching reruns of Happy Days, figuring out how to jump a shark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: beezeltown: Searching for "friends of Lolita" is a pretty good way to get yourself on some sort of watchlist...

Anyway, good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.

I hope it's not like what happens when the animal activists open up the mink farms and let them all out.


I'm not sure how else it could turn out.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.


Get busy swimmin', or get busy dyin'.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal rights activists are calling for her release but submitter has appointed himself Cetacean Defender Man Who Knows Best.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only You Can See This: AlphaG33k: She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.

Get busy swimmin', or get busy dyin'.


You just made a booger fly out onto my screen. That's a $27 cleaning fee.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.


Pfft, she isn't going to survive the trip from Florida to the Pacific Northwest
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.paramount.techView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.


Sheesh.  I mean, you name one whale and what happens?  People never let you forget...
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.


Troy McClure?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am also in my 50s, orca-sized, and nearing the end of my natural lifespan, and recently released from County, so I am getting a kick.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Florida aquarium doesn't want to pay for the disposal of a dead whale."
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.


I was going to comment that it was 50 years ago but then saw the that book was published almost 69 (nice) years ago so, yeah, I'm with you on this one.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida eh?   I could see this as being California and releasing her where she might dine on Humboldt Humboldt squids
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.


I mean... isn't this kind of like one of those monsters who just dumps an old dog out the car door on the highway?

Someone tell me how this is less cruel than just straight up euthanizing the poor beast?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: "Florida aquarium doesn't want to pay for the disposal of a dead whale."


It's Florida, I'm sure they can "find" all the dynamite they need in the back of some yokel's pickup.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure an Orca held captive for 50 years has ALL the skills needed to survive in the wild.

This just means the Aquarium doesn't want to have with a dead Orca.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


Read the article?

How do you expect us to get all worked up over nothing over our morning coffee then, smart guy?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


Sir, this is Fark
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do the exact same thing to human beings.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


1) You are not my supervisor

2) Welcome to fark
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.

Read the article?

How do you expect us to get all worked up over nothing over our morning coffee then, smart guy?


He must be new here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: We do the exact same thing to human beings.


Hey, at least we gave grandma a raft and a snickers bar before releasing her in to the Atlantic
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: She's been institutionalized, think of brooks from Shawshank.

She'll last all of 15 mins in the wild.


She's spent over 50 years being fed fish in buckets; how the fark do they think she'll suddenly learn to hunt? This is like leaving an old dog on the side of the highway.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.


Mrs. F originally recommended the book to me. It's actually a great novel, and still worth reading.

If you'd have to explain that every time, though, yeah, pick another name for the animal.

I wonder what Lo's real name is.

Whale cows have specific calls for individual calves that only the individual calf will respond to do  Of course, until humans decipher Cetacean, we won't know what other significance, if any, those calls have.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cartersdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "the Florida Aquarium"  which is in Tampa.  So my first thought was, "We have a killer whale??  Cool!"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thank god we don't take wolves, castrate them, and then keep them confined in 800 square foot spaces except for thirty minutes or so of walks every day.  That would be barbaric.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.


This seemed problematic to me for sure, but:

FTFA:

"the plan for Lolita is to build her an ocean sanctuary with netting, where she will receive constant care from trainers."

But yeah.  Good luck.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We do the exact same thing to human beings.


We throw elderly human beings into the ocean to eat squid?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Well, thank god we don't take wolves, castrate them, and then keep them confined in 800 square foot spaces except for thirty minutes or so of walks every day.  That would be barbaric.


PETA like typing detected
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SansNeural: beezeltown: good luck to the whale. Who has no idea of how to survive in the wild.

This seemed problematic to me for sure, but:

FTFA:

"the plan for Lolita is to build her an ocean sanctuary with netting, where she will receive constant care from trainers."

But yeah.  Good luck.


I was on a roll and you're steppin' on it!
 
dkimball
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biden has been held in Washington for 50 years.. Can't imagine what would happen to him if we let him loose.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, granny is looking pretty weak and we dont got no insurance.

Take her to the hospital anyway

No way, they'll take what little I've got saved

You're right. Just drop her off in the woods. It's the end of her amazing journey. Gosh, I love granny.

- this is no different than abandoning a cat or dog on the street when they reach the end of life. At least euthanize it. It'll be more humane. These people are farking assholes.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dkimball: Biden has been held in Washington for 50 years.. Can't imagine what would happen to him if we let him loose.


I'll bet your mom could imagine it
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They want to release it so they don't have to deal with the carcass.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dkimball: Biden has been held in Washington for 50 years.. Can't imagine what would happen to him if we let him loose.


Maybe some netting and constant care from trainers?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: "Florida aquarium doesn't want to pay for the disposal of a dead whale."


I don't know, that's a lot of whale burgers.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


I've read the Fark Constitution many times and the First Amendment states that Admins can make no laws requiring members to read an article before unleashing unbridled rage at a headline.  No matter how misleading, inflammatory, or just plain wrong the headline may be.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


"As of now" they're planning to keep her in a netted enclosure.

First, these are controversial:
http://awesomeocean.com/whales/why-sea-pens-mean-certain-death-for-orcas/

Second, "as of now" means diddly squat when companies say so in non-binding press releases. Pritam Singh, who formed Friends of Toki last year, is a Florida developer who has been trying to build trailer parks and a golf course in Key West for years and has been blocked on environmental grounds. Now he's recast himself as an environmentalist and animal lover, and I can't help but suspect that he'll be sniffing around for zoning variances in Key West for a "charitable project" that tugs at people's heartstrings before somehow running into unspecified difficulties after making improvements to the site that can magically be repurposed into a nice golf course and "luxury RV estates."
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're just saving dynamite expenses.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tmyk: Tyrone Slothrop: I never want to meet the pervert that decided to name an animal Lolita.

I was going to comment that it was 50 years ago but then saw the that book was published almost 69 (nice) years ago so, yeah, I'm with you on this one.


You're getting logged on a few automated watchlists now.

And so am I. shiat
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Does anyone even read the farking articles anymore? She is going to be in a better habitat cared for by trainers.

Read before you react you stupid assholes.


Great, so instead of setting her free, they're keeping the poor animal as a pet or toy until she dies?

/Monsters
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.