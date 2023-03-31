 Skip to content
Day 401 of WW3. It has been a year since the 3-day war culminated in Bucha. Next up, the one-year anniversary of the running-away phase. Welcome to your Friday Russo-Ukraine War thread
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. I wanted to start with a TFG indictment joke, but the name Bucha just sort of filled me with cold rage and there's no jokes today. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size

WAR IN UKRAINE
Ukrainian Artillery Destroys Russian Ammo Dump with 'Single Shot'
The ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in Bakhmut are not just sitting back waiting for Russians to attack.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, March 31
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.
By Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 31
All the latest updates and news from Ukraine today.
By Kyiv Post

Cabinet Bans Ukrainian Athletes from Participating in Competitions if There are Russian Reps there
Ukraine's athletes will boycott the Paris Olympic games because of the participation of Russians and Belarusians. By Interfax-Ukraine

Zelensky Says Ukraine 'Will Never Forgive' on Bucha Anniversary
Ukraine is mindful of what is has had to endure as a result of the Russian onslaught but remains determined to win and see justice done.
By AFP

The IMF Is Back
The IMF and Kyiv have reached an agreement for a $15.6 billion plan over four years - despite the ongoing war. What special conditions will Ukraine have to meet to make it happen?
By Serhiy Fursa

Mystery Surrounds Appearance of Russian Aerial Bombs Fitted with Wings
Are Russians running out of standoff ground attack missiles and making do with improvised guided or unguided glider bombs to stay away from Ukrainian air defenses?
By Kyiv Post

Death on Yablunska: Four Lives that Ended in Bucha
One year after the Russian invaders retreated from Bucha: the full horror of their barbarism is recalled.
By AFP

Pro-Moscow Clergy Obstruct Journalists at the Lavra
During the stand-off at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, clergy from the pro-Moscow Orthodox Church have sought to block the work of journalists covering their eviction.
By Kyiv Post

Russian Single Father, Convicted for Anti-War Social Media Posts, Allegedly Detained in Minsk
Alexei Moskalyov, who was sentenced to two years in prison on Mar. 28, for "discrediting" the Russian army, fled house arrest the same day and escaped to neighboring Belarus.
By Kyiv Post


Russian landmine explosion kills 2, injures 1 in Kherson Oblast.Two electricians were killed, and one was wounded in an explosion caused by a Russian landmine in Kherson Oblast's Posad-Pokrovske, the regional administration reported on March 31.

Prosecutor General: Russian troops committed 9,000 war crimes in Bucha district.During the 33 days of occupation last year, Russian forces committed more than 9,000 war crimes in Kyiv Oblast's city of Bucha and its district, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on March 31.

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia arrive in Ukraine.Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Slovenian PM Robert Golob, and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Ukraine on March 31 to take part in a meeting marking the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv Oblast's Bucha.

2 killed, 20 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russian troops struck 117 Ukrainian settlements, damaging 70 infrastructure sites, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 31.

Minister: Ukrainian athletes to boycott joint competitions with Russians, Belarusians.The Ukrainian government has decided that Ukrainian athletes must boycott tournaments with Russian or Belarusian participants, including selection for the 2024 Olympics, Oleh Nemchinov, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, said on national television.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia.Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported early on March 31 that Russia targeted the regional capital and its outskirts with multiple rocket launchers.

General Staff: Ukraine's forces down 9 Russian drones.Ukrainian troops downed nine out of ten Shahed-136 drones Russia used to target Ukraine overnight on March 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in their morning update.

ISW: Putin unlikely to deploy troops from routine spring conscription cycle to Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 30 calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service. The Institute for the Study of War said in their update that the new conscripts will not increase Russian combat power in the short term.

Pentagon: Ukrainian soldiers complete Patriot missile training.Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on March 30 that 65 Ukrainian soldiers completed training on Patriot air defense systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe.

And that's your lot for this week. Hug your loved ones and have a good day.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Спасибо Большое Anonymous for Total Fark.

Yesterday I got Total Fark subscription...
Finland got accepted into NATO
Trump will get arrested

Hmmm... coincidence or do good things happen when I get Total Fark.   The power of Total Fark is real.   🤣
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for three things to happen.

Russia will start announcing victories! Except that the victories - each made with much broo-ha-ha - will be creeping eastward.  Also, some person will claim that Russia's actually increasing the amount of land they've taken but it'll be some clever math and the coastline paradox at work to justify this interpretation.

Finally, ever see that picture Bridge at Remagen? (I had a relation who was there who said the film wasn't accurate, but anyway.) It's about the WW2 event where a bridge over the Rhine River was captured. Robert Vaughn plays a German Army engineer who's part of the retreat.

Gere's how he ends up.

"Who is the enemy?" Scene from the movie, The Bridge At Remagen
Youtube mUJgvmhPOuc

This hasn't happened yet but I do wonder if and when we'll see a few incidents like this among the Russian Federation Army leadership.

Anyway, good opening title music by the great Elmer Bernstein.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guten Morgen zusammen!

Lets kick off todays thread with a nice video of an orc armoured column getting cut to pieces. Fast forward to 2:10 for a surprisingly good explosion and turret toss, great way to kick off q2 2023.

Як морпіхи-джавелінщики палять російську бронетехніку на Донеччині, то є справжнє мистецтво.
Youtube MkRcU3WmX6g
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How a team of US and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh great. Now I'm obligated to get up early and contribute again. J/K, T/Y anonymous 4 TF!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Kick Russia out of the UN': Group prepares legal challenge as Russia gets set to take UN Security Council presidency
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ukraine war guns likely to end up on UK streets, says weapons expert

Citing nothing but made-up data pulled from his own ass.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The collapse of the Ruzzian Federation is more than possible and here is why
Youtube CkA-7myGPhw

Yesterdays Denys

/Looks like he draws an upside-down dong
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 31.03.23
Youtube 3aijia3e6sE


Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо! Наша сила - в правді!
Strike the occupier! Let's win together! Our strength is in the truth!
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
30 Mar: Russians SEND UNTRAINED ARTILLERYMEN TO STORM TRENCHES | War in Ukraine
Youtube KSAEmFY7CqI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does Putin want to annex Moldova?
Youtube 9QSsuYpvuu0

Yesterdays Artur
 
