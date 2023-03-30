 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   Coast Guard moves monstrosity washed ashore onto Cape Lookout National Seashore beach by Hurricane Florence in 2018. But, enough about your mom   (stripes.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad buoy!
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just a poor buoy...
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excitable buoy, they all said.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the buoy, which was used as a navigational marker, was washed ashore, where different groups started using it as a navigational marker, only for it to be removed.

How many people are just hopeless lost in this new Bermuda triangle.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: So the buoy, which was used as a navigational marker, was washed ashore, where different groups started using it as a navigational marker, only for it to be removed.

How many people are just hopeless lost in this new Bermuda triangle.


Not enough; cruise lines are still in operation.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It took five years to figure that out?

OK then.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [i.redd.it image 564x619]


Hey now, anybody who's served puts the Coasties above the Chairforce and Space Farce.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It took five years to figure that out?

OK then.


Look, Bob, this thing was a MONSTROSITY.  Per TFA it was INTIMIDATING.

And all of 9 feet high and able to be carted off by a Jayhawk.

Should have the scary tag.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"...experts have spent 5 years pondering ways to get the monstrosity back in the ocean."

Really?  It took them 5 friggin' years to develop this plan?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: "...experts have spent 5 years pondering ways to get the monstrosity back in the ocean."

Really?  It took them 5 friggin' years to develop this plan?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
