(Fox 31 Denver)   14 teachers bug out of school during shooting threat, leaving kids to wander the halls, practice ducking for cover   (kdvr.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least the students had their bulletproof backpacks, right?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are school teachers signing up to die for Republican dogma? I doubt it.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
how long until R's want to just start arming every kid with JR-15's?

"if everyone has a gun, everyone will be safe!"

nope, still sounds stupid even when it's typed out.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Well, at least the students had their bulletproof backpacks, right?


My 3rd grader does. :(

Converts into a vest using a single zip, with 2 level IV plates. His grandparents got it for him.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?


Republican Congresscritters.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every man, woman, and child for themselves. It's the 'murican way.

/ not even kidding a little bit
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were all out searching for that "Good guy with a gun.", at a bar, laughing about their students' ultimate fate after these teachers left them to fend for themselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't too rare where I was from, that kids would go to school for 12 years, go to college get a teaching degree and then come back to the same school where they started from to teach.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry 'Murrcans, getting to die for your kids is not part of a teacher's job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for comment the teachers said "Feets, don't fail me now!" and ran thru the nearest wall.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Are school teachers signing up to die for Republican dogma? I doubt it.


Came here to say that.  No teacher is being paid enough to die for their students.  Yet that's what everyone expects.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution isn't to arm teachers, the solution is to hire mercenaries as teachers.
Study it out.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers

R

epublicans.  And parents.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked a miserable temp job doing data entry at Parking Violations several decades ago. Bomb threats happened pretty regularly, because for some reason people don't like Parking Violations. What happened is the higher ups would get word and quietly leave. Then they'd announce the threat and tell everyone to remain in place. Sounds about right.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?


They don't hate kids.

They hate the results of idiot parents who can't be bothered to take responsibility for their own kids actions and education.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my English teachers once told our class;

"You haven't experienced life until you hitchhike across the USA like I have, then I enrolled into college and became a teacher"
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And? I don't recall teachers signing an oath to protect or potentially die for kids in their class? This expectation is wildly unrealistic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moooooo K: Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?

They don't hate kids.

They hate the results of idiot parents who can't be bothered to take responsibility for their own kids actions and education.


Sometimes, very rare do I see the smartest thing on Fark. You are one of those. I can't make this even big enough for how smart your comment was.  How fitting its a graduation cap too...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink and Floyd approve
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unreasonable to assume school teachers are going charge into danger when SWAT teams won't. The problem isn't the bravery of school teachers, it's federal policy that makes it easy for any maniac to get a weapon that will scare armored and heavily armed police to the point they'll sit back and let kids be slaughtered rather than face that weapon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kids, you're on your own. I've got the Masked Singer to watch tonight"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they prayed and thought of the children on their way out, it should be fine.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: The solution isn't to arm teachers, the solution is to hire mercenaries as teachers.
Study it out.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers don't train to be in a war zone. They train to be teachers.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visualize all the classes.  No more schools full of victims, no more mass shootings at schools.  Really the only choice since we can't seem to legislate gun control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: The solution isn't to arm teachers, the solution is to hire mercenaries as teachers.


What is we had our own military become school teachers?

Student: Er, sir, I didn't do my homework.
Drill Sgt: Don't call me sir, I teach for a living, drop and give me 20 you little snot.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arm the teachers!", they said!
"Only good guys with guns can stop bad guys with guns!", they said!

If these pussies won't take on an active shooter with the firepower of an army squad, how is a teacher armed with a pistol and no active shooter training supposed to do it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone even bother to ask how the guns felt about all this?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If we're not looking out for the safety of teachers by enacting reasonable gun laws, the teachers should look out for themselves.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure yet how I feel about this.

I understand why they did it. There's a valid fear of being a victim in an event like this, and I don't blame them for taking action to save themselves. No one else should have to suffer because of GOP dogma.

But, on the other hand, fark every one of them for just abandoning their responsibility. They could have had their classes shelter in place behind locked doors before they bugged out. They could have done something to mitigate any damage, but they just "noped" the fark out.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far back as I remember, teachers didn't even do shiat to break up fights between small grade school kids
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing new. I saw teachers bugged out in class without having left the room. Had one in seventh grade that we routinely heckled until he would storm out to the office to report us--with his wife hearing our laughter, leaving her class from across the hall to come in and scold us.

One day the teacher was especially angry with us, tried to storm out, instead went through the door a few feet from the exit, the closet. Habitually slammed the door behind him.

(He had no business teaching for many reasons. Amog others, as some of us identified by smell, he was a daytime drinker.)
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im sorry how much you paying them to die for your kids ?

maybe pay them as much as cops ? Nah

you are expecting an overworked underpaid person to put their life on the line for your kids in a mass shooting situation. I know most peoples first instinct is to protect the kids but im not going to hold it agaisnt a teacher who runs for it either
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Sorry 'Murrcans, getting to die for your kids is not part of a teacher's job.


If you expect people to be heroes, don't pay them like janitors.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Are school teachers signing up to die for Republican dogma? I doubt it.


Whatever happened to having each kid bring canned food to school to throw at gunmen?

Whatever happened to hiring more male teachers because that would stop school shootings?


Those are the only two Republican responses I remember being offered to solve school shootings
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moooooo K: I'm not sure yet how I feel about this.

I understand why they did it. There's a valid fear of being a victim in an event like this, and I don't blame them for taking action to save themselves. No one else should have to suffer because of GOP dogma.

But, on the other hand, fark every one of them for just abandoning their responsibility. They could have had their classes shelter in place behind locked doors before they bugged out. They could have done something to mitigate any damage, but they just "noped" the fark out.


No, not f*ck them, f*ck every single jackhole who has tuned the country into a gun fetishing hellhole.
Don't blame the teachers, they are under no obligation to die for your lousy kids.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?


Republican parents?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey! Is this a thread where we're gonna shiat in underpaid educators for not throwing themselves in the way of bullets? It is? farking AWESOME!

/I did not sign up to die for your kid.
//Reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban NOW
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On their salary, I don't blame them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

High School Circa 1983 or so...

Our music teacher was a really cool guy. He was on our level and treated us students very favorably and he taught us well and all around nice guy.  I go to class one day and there's a note on my desk from him.

"You're invited"  A few other students also got the invites, but not everyone.

Hmmm, ok...Maybe he's having a party or something or maybe he's inviting us to his house to play/perform music or record us playing music on his professional recording equipment?  No know knew.

The date comes and we all meet at the teacher's house. He invites us in. We talk into the kitchen.

"Hey kids, thanks for coming, sit down at the table and let me tell you all about the wonderful world of Amway products."

I got up and left. My Friend's mom used Amway and it was like cleaning things with water.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moooooo K: But, on the other hand, fark every one of them for just abandoning their responsibility


Their responsibility is to teach, and a gunman prevents them doing that.  If you want trained paramilitaries to handle the responsibility of active shooter scenarios, feel free to spend additional tax dollars to add one to every classroom.  Or fix the gun problem. Or fix the media problem that's causing half the country to go batshiat insane.

Those are your choices.  Sorry, cake cannot be had and eaten.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they supposed to do, wait for the police?  By now it's a far better idea to just smash a window and evacuate the class.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: MillionDollarMo: The solution isn't to arm teachers, the solution is to hire mercenaries as teachers.
Study it out.

[media-amazon.com image 850x476]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was an article the other day about a sub in Stamford CT which isnt a poor town paying a sub like 9$/hour

so if you are a sub on a mass shooting day what are you gonna do ? do you even know what the mass shooting drill is for the school ?
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Moooooo K: Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?

They don't hate kids.

They hate the results of idiot parents who can't be bothered to take responsibility for their own kids actions and education.

Sometimes, very rare do I see the smartest thing on Fark. You are one of those. I can't make this even big enough for how smart your comment was.  How fitting its a graduation cap too...


[Fark user image image 407x168]


Eh, if you're drinking buddies with some elementary school teachers you hear some shiat.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand I am reminded that this is the (R)epugnant's answer to the violence, arm the teachers and the problem goes away. But this case shows that maybe this is even more dumb of a dumb idea.

On the other hand I put myself into the shoes of the teachers and think "wonder how many of the parents are MAGArats who vote for this crap to happen? In that case, f**k those little brats this is everyone for themselves"

Plus, doesn't think of and caring for others lead to SOCIALISM or something? So the teachers did good, they fought against the oppressions and chains of SOCIALISM and freed themselves.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Is there a group of adults that hate kids more than teachers?


Do teachers get paid enough, or is it in the job description, to take a bullet? You know, for the kids
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Moooooo K: But, on the other hand, fark every one of them for just abandoning their responsibility

Their responsibility is to teach, and a gunman prevents them doing that.  If you want trained paramilitaries to handle the responsibility of active shooter scenarios, feel free to spend additional tax dollars to add one to every classroom.  Or fix the gun problem. Or fix the media problem that's causing half the country to go batshiat insane.

Those are your choices.  Sorry, cake cannot be had and eaten.


Well said.

Americans are truly the stupidest and most entitled motherf*ckers on the planet. The shiatshow that will be the collapse of its civilization is completely earned. We deserve everything that's gonna happen.
 
