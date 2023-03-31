 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   FBI documents reveal Las Vegas mass shooter didn't have issues with oil cans, he took his revenge out killing 60 and injuring hundreds because he was angry at casinos   (9news.com.au) divider line
49
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else angry over how people are treating him despite his high-roller status?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."
 
Weaver95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least that's an understandable motivation.

It's still a horrible thing to do... but it makes sense.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This may as well be a weather report with how we treat the gun issues in this country
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."


Because rando innocent people are much easier targets.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the Ron Artest solution. Too scared to fight Ben Wallace, so he runs into the stands to attack a random person. Too scared to fight the casinos, so he shoots random people.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."

Because rando innocent people are much easier targets.


That, and if you want to hurt las Vegas, making people afraid to go there is a valid attack strategy.

Still horrible, but logical.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [y.yarn.co image 400x218]


Stay away from the cans!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as the means of mass murder are easily and conveniently available, people will take advantage of them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The end of Office Space comes to mind here.

The equivalent of getting a drink order wrong.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Fart_Machine: [y.yarn.co image 400x218]

Stay away from the cans!


It's not a defective can, it's a defective person we have here!
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."


Because those people live behind walls, gates, and security.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if Scott Perry still thinks it was ISIS.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."


It would have been better if he'd killed some blackjack dealers or a front desk clerk that told him they weren't doing comps for him anymore?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, we knew he was blowing tons of money at the casino and the casinos will gladly take an addicts money and push them into debt. Why do you think they have ATMs that let you use a CC with cash advances. Hell, one I know of would let you open a CC right there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The real high roller.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At least that's an understandable motivation.

It's still a horrible thing to do... but it makes sense.


"I'm mad at casinos, so I guess I'll go murder a bunch of random people."

Weav: "Makes sense"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a surprise the LVPD is still covering for the casinos.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who had an issue with Oil Can? Even Yankees fans liked him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wealthy people always think they are victims.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.


You are an extra special stupid gambling online. You have no idea if the game is rigged and if the other players are on Discord working against you adding on top of it.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow.  Only took 6 years to come to this conclusion...

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: GregInIndy: Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.

You are an extra special stupid gambling online. You have no idea if the game is rigged and if the other players are on Discord working against you adding on top of it.


All gambling is stupid, and the extent to which it has been normalized, indeed promoted, in this country is disgusting.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is just speculation by some rando gambler, the actual shooter killed himself and left no note.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least the FBI gave folks a good long time to play the "he must have been angry about [thing I'm angry about]. We should address that" game
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."


Yep.  "Fark you pal you know what you did!" is a motivation you can at least understand what's going on here.  You don't have to agree or like it, but there's a logical connection as to why the fark this is happening.  Die you random son of a biatch is just plain old batshiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At least that's an understandable motivation.

It's still a horrible thing to do... but it makes sense.


It might be an understandable motivation if he did it against the casino executives, not to a bunch of random people at a concert. (Plus based on how casino comps are these days, and how the casinos are taking away old loss leader incentives from their hotels, like buffets, they didn't listen to his "message" and are just continuing to make business decisions that nickel and dime their customers)
 
RasIanI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The gambler said he believed "the stress could easily be what caused" Paddock "to snap".

What stress?? Wasn't he winning large enough to get banned?

I can believe that a random, selfish, personal motivation was behind this - but the method seems disproportionate. Especially if you didn't even leave a note saying "Blame MGM Casinos" or whatever.

Still weird. And gross.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: This is just speculation by some rando gambler, the actual shooter killed himself and left no note.


Guy loses a ton of money at casinos to ridiculous amounts. I mean it was either that he was trying to hurt the casino or he really hated country music.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: As long as the means of mass murder are easily and conveniently available, people will take advantage of them.


*crazy people
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At least that's an understandable motivation.

It's still a horrible thing to do... but it makes sense.


I think the FBI is just grasping at straws in making up this motivation. It's been 5 years. They are guessing.

It makes little sense that someone mad at a casino would kill a bunch of white country music fans.

Now if he drove a van full of dynamite into the lobby of Caesar's it might make sense.  But he didn't do anything to damage any of the casinos. He wasn't even impolite to the casino employees.

He left no manifesto or suicide note.  This is like the case of Charles Whitman.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't care.

No way that chucklef*ck should have had access to all those weapons.  He was a one-man army.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RasIanI: The gambler said he believed "the stress could easily be what caused" Paddock "to snap".

What stress?? Wasn't he winning large enough to get banned?

I can believe that a random, selfish, personal motivation was behind this - but the method seems disproportionate. Especially if you didn't even leave a note saying "Blame MGM Casinos" or whatever.

Still weird. And gross.


And no evidence of a conspiracy.
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was in trouble with some casinos for winning too much.  He made millions gambling

The question I always had was this guy brought shiatloads of guns.  All different types.
He didn't even have ammo for all of them.

So what was the point of that?

(Gun humper in an anonymous vegas hotel room, not a valid answer)

Kelly McMahill, a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department official who headed the criminal investigation into the shooting, said there was never any indicator that Paddock's motive was anger at the casinos.
"There's no way that LVMPD would have hidden any potential motive from our victims and survivors for five years," McMahill said.

<cough>Bullshiat<cough>
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My cousin lost her spouse in this shooting.  They were there with friends for the show. It haunts me.  I can't imagine what she goes through, still, probably.

It's a testimony to her character that she was able to hold a truly beautiful and touching celebration of his life so soon after the massacre but it's one I didn't ever need to see to know how strong she is.

We were pinched, then, for cash, so some rando on Reddit saw what my wife posted there and donated us airline miles so we could fly from Seattle to L.A. for that gathering.  That act helped me, emotionally.  Like, I didn't have to hate.  I could still believe in good.

Tell them you love them every day because you never know.  Peace.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He probably had some kind of degenerative brain disorder, early dementia can make some people aggressive and impulsive. Burned through a shiat ton of money before hand. Too bad he didn't go out with coke and hookers, blue pill massive heart attack style.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Why didn't he just shoot the people that made him mad? "I'll show them" too often turns into "watch me kill these innocent people who have nothing to do with this."


Because the cops and FBI protect the rich, and they live in compounds for this very reason.

China does it, the middle east does it, south America does it, Africa does it. Just because we give our compounds names like "gated community", don't let the fanciful name fool you.
 
Thingster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So all speculation and hearsay, not actually supported by any evidence - but feeds directly into the confirmation bias chunk of our brains.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

g.fro: Intrepid00: GregInIndy: Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.

You are an extra special stupid gambling online. You have no idea if the game is rigged and if the other players are on Discord working against you adding on top of it.

All gambling is stupid, and the extent to which it has been normalized, indeed promoted, in this country is disgusting.


I've been ok with it being a tax on people who're bad at math mostly to benefit native americans. Now though it's just plain legal everywhere including the internet and it's just pathetic, gross, and kinda sad.

Financial desperation from gambling has always led to well, not this, but a lot of crap like this. And it always will. And it's not even this evil Fark, it's the small timers who can least afford to lose the money.

There's no going back at this point, but it's a truly bad way to go.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: jso2897: As long as the means of mass murder are easily and conveniently available, people will take advantage of them.

*crazy people


America has 5 times as many crazy people, as a percentage of population, compared to other first world nations.

Truly, we are exceptional.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But My 2nd Amendment Right!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: g.fro: Intrepid00: GregInIndy: Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.

You are an extra special stupid gambling online. You have no idea if the game is rigged and if the other players are on Discord working against you adding on top of it.

All gambling is stupid, and the extent to which it has been normalized, indeed promoted, in this country is disgusting.

I've been ok with it being a tax on people who're bad at math mostly to benefit native americans. Now though it's just plain legal everywhere including the internet and it's just pathetic, gross, and kinda sad.

Financial desperation from gambling has always led to well, not this, but a lot of crap like this. And it always will. And it's not even this evil Fark, it's the small timers who can least afford to lose the money.

There's no going back at this point, but it's a truly bad way to go.


Step 1:  Industrial economy.  Making things.
Step 2:  Service economy.  Moving around the things you made.
Step 3:  Gambling economy.  Frittering away the things you made.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Intrepid00: GregInIndy: Ah, so an angry desperate pathetic gambling junkie. Good thing we don't have any more of those being developed every day online.

You are an extra special stupid gambling online. You have no idea if the game is rigged and if the other players are on Discord working against you adding on top of it.


In British Columbia we have an online casino run by the same agency which runs the lotteries and licenses the real casinos (www.playnow.com). I trust it for any player-vs-house games. Multiplayer poker would still be subject to out-of-band collusion.

There are also cryptographic methods to prove fairness, e.g. for blackjack you can "shuffle" a deck, publish a code at the start of the game, then afterwards reveal the remaining cards so that the player can verify that the cards were all dealt in the same order as that starting deck.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm still pissed off at Home Depot for screwing me on a dishwasher install a couple of years ago.  Did I take up arms and pop HD customers from across the street?  No, I took the more reasonable and logical step of writing to the company to express my displeasure, and never setting foot in one again.

I may or may not still be sending copies of my high-dollar Lowe's receipts to HD's corporate office in Atlanta with a note saying "could have been yours!".
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: At least that's an understandable motivation.

It's still a horrible thing to do... but it makes sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
