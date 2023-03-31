 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   This one weird trick turns $11 worth of Dollar Store bacon into a felony   (wjactv.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had been convicted of theft twice before, this was the "third strike," thus the felony charge. Stealing food should never be a felony, of course.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she doesn't get to choose when she is arrested
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a political witch hunt!
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least you don't have to get all dressed up to steal bacon made of soy beans and toaster leavins, like you do if you're stealing bacon made of meat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bacon is so tasty that it's theft is a felony.

Sounds legit.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The greatest country in the world.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look Down|Les Miserables
Youtube 1t2MvIak8Sc
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How common of a name is Kelli Snyder (with that distinctive spelling of "Kelli")?

https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2014/07/police-woman-sold-meth-to-undercover-officer/
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3-strike rules should be unconstitutional.  It's a punishment often WELL above the actual crime committed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IDisposable: How common of a name is Kelli Snyder (with that distinctive spelling of "Kelli")?

https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2014/07/police-woman-sold-meth-to-undercover-officer/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I bet she doesn't get to choose when she is arrested


When she tucked away the bacon, a choice was made. More like a gamble, but a decision was made. Going to jail for bacon theft is a joke, however. Give the family help, not handcuffs.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bacon third strike: felony.
Falsifying documents to commit tax fraud to steal the taxes on a $140K political contribution: not a crime, according to the Insurrection Party
 
