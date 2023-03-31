 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Florida Man who beat manslaughter charges by using "Stand Your Ground" defense still faces jail time for having gun in "establishment whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol"
25
    More: Florida, Crime, use of experts, Science, Millisecond, Circuit Judge Lee Smith, Ground defense, fear of great bodily harm, last shot  
•       •       •

169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a stand your ground case. That's a "backed into a corner" self defense case.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: That's not a stand your ground case. That's a "backed into a corner" self defense case.


Yeah I guess I'm not understanding this either. I thought Stand Your Ground is supposed to give you the option to just blast people [to avoid hazardous ego damage] even though you have the ability to retreat. If you're backed into a corner and two guys are punching you in the face, it sounds like straight up self-defense.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a video. He's outside. But I think ability to retreat still questionable. He's a plump guy, and two of about six much fitter men are punching him in the face. It's still self-defense.
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, isn't the 2nd Amendment absolute in Florida?

DeSantis better fix this.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can see why they were punching his face.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kinda funny crazy ass FL doesn't allow that, but I know a few Blue states that do (if you have a permit, and you can't be drunk). It's kind of a dumb law when you think about it. If your drunk with a gun you're breaking the law everywhere, so what's it matter if it's a bar or restaurant or whatever.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p51d007: He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)


Judge disagreed, 60 days in the county. He went into the bar with the gun, he violated the state law, It is not about using he gun in the bar, just having it in the bar is a crime.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: p51d007: He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)

Judge disagreed, 60 days in the county. He went into the bar with the gun, he violated the state law, It is not about using he gun in the bar, just having it in the bar is a crime.


That just tells me I have a pretty good chance of finding some guns in cars parked at the bar.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Kinda funny crazy ass FL doesn't allow that, but I know a few Blue states that do (if you have a permit, and you can't be drunk). It's kind of a dumb law when you think about it. If your drunk with a gun you're breaking the law everywhere, so what's it matter if it's a bar or restaurant or whatever.


8 years watching the door for a very popular Key West bar, I have no idea how many people I had to stop from trying to concealed carrying into the bar. During busy season it is pretty much a weekly occurrence.

Sir, you can't come in the bar carrying a gun, it is a violation of Florida state law, you have to secure it someplace safe and come back without it.
-What gun?
The gun I can see printing on the back of your Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt.
-I have a CCL for that.
Doesn't matter, you can't do it under state law and I won't have you in hear drinking and carrying a gun.
-Why?
(Jesus, farking tapdancing Christ on a Triscuit) Because I just said so, and because it is illegal, would you like me to call a police officer and have them explain it to you? Why do you want to commit a crime?
-But I have a CCL. Can I leave it with you?
No, in fact I changed my mind, you can't come in here tonight, you are too farking stupid to have around my locals. Go somewhere else.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Arizona you don't need a permit to conceal-carry; however, you cannot conceal-carry into a place that serves alcohol unless you have a CCW permit.  Also, you cannot carry if a sign is clearly posted stating no firearms (unless the proprietor gives you permission).  And if you are carrying in a place that serves alcohol, it is against the law to drink alcohol.  So I leave my P365 in the car when I go to my favorite watering hole.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Someone Else's Alt: p51d007: He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)

Judge disagreed, 60 days in the county. He went into the bar with the gun, he violated the state law, It is not about using he gun in the bar, just having it in the bar is a crime.

That just tells me I have a pretty good chance of finding some guns in cars parked at the bar.


Yep, probably should have left it home if he knew he was going out to drink. Or keep a good safe in the car trunk. But that probably all sounds too reasonable for Responsible Gun OwnerT
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Jeebus Saves: Someone Else's Alt: p51d007: He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)

Judge disagreed, 60 days in the county. He went into the bar with the gun, he violated the state law, It is not about using he gun in the bar, just having it in the bar is a crime.

That just tells me I have a pretty good chance of finding some guns in cars parked at the bar.

Yep, probably should have left it home if he knew he was going out to drink. Or keep a good safe in the car trunk. But that probably all sounds too reasonable for Responsible Gun OwnerT


Sure, if you want to get your ass kicked at the bar.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Someone Else's Alt: p51d007: He wasn't INSIDE the bar when he discharged his weapon...case dismissed.  ;)

Judge disagreed, 60 days in the county. He went into the bar with the gun, he violated the state law, It is not about using he gun in the bar, just having it in the bar is a crime.

That just tells me I have a pretty good chance of finding some guns in cars parked at the bar.


ah, you're a thief.

that tracks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't see anything written about how the gun feels. Why are they purposely censoring its viewpoint!
 
Tokin42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alex10294: That's not a stand your ground case. That's a "backed into a corner" self defense case.


True but "Stand your ground" laws, as I understand it, usually mean that if you plan on claiming self defense you can request a hearing and a judge has to decide if the state can charge you and make you go to trial to prove it. In this case the guy was charged with manslaughter and judge said "nope"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So why was he getting his ass kicked? TFA is geo locked for me, though I doubt it provides that important detail.
 
The Big H
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So If he was attacked in the bar SYG doesn't apply as he's commiting a crime. Step outside no longer a crime SYG can apply.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

proteus_b: alex10294: That's not a stand your ground case. That's a "backed into a corner" self defense case.

Yeah I guess I'm not understanding this either. I thought Stand Your Ground is supposed to give you the option to just blast people [to avoid hazardous ego damage] even though you have the ability to retreat. If you're backed into a corner and two guys are punching you in the face, it sounds like straight up self-defense.


SYG means one thing and one thing only - it removes the vague, subjective, and asinine requirement to retreat.  You still must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was an actual threat to cause you serious harm or death.

States without SYG can convict you of murder or manslaughter because the DA convinced the jury that there was something more you could have done to retreat from someone trying to cause you serious bodily injury or death.  You can get convicted not because the person WASN'T trying to kill you, but because the DA said you could have run faster or hopped a fence or some nonsense.  Remember, with a DA it's all about the conviction rate.

States with SYG will convict you of murder or manslaughter if you kill someone and cannot prove the decedent was trying to cause you serious injury to death.  Michael Drejka is a well known example.

And since Farkers tend to confuse SYG with Castle Doctrine, Castle Doctrine is essentially SYG but limited to your home or property.

/I'm sure this thread will be civil and balanced
//Stop laughing!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Big H: So If he was attacked in the bar SYG doesn't apply as he's commiting a crime. Step outside no longer a crime SYG can apply.


That's the way it is in my state.

Another provision of SYG, here anyhow, is you can't be the one that started the altercation.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: States without SYG can convict you of murder or manslaughter because the DA convinced the jury that there was something more you could have done to retreat from someone trying to cause you serious bodily injury or death.  You can get convicted not because the person WASN'T trying to kill you, but because the DA said you could have run faster or hopped a fence or some nonsense.  Remember, with a DA it's all about the conviction rate.


agree that it shouldn't depend on your ability to hop a fence. but say there is a dispute. you have the opportunity to end it. noone is trying to kill you any more; tensions have momentarily defused. then you jaw some more. then you're fighting again and now you shoot him. is stand your ground enabling this? or is it protecting ones from your example. i think the real issue is that in the places that have the stand your ground law in the first place, the DAs are less likely to charge you in legitimate self defense cases anyway.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: In Arizona you don't need a permit to conceal-carry; however, you cannot conceal-carry into a place that serves alcohol unless you have a CCW permit.  Also, you cannot carry if a sign is clearly posted stating no firearms (unless the proprietor gives you permission).  And if you are carrying in a place that serves alcohol, it is against the law to drink alcohol.  So I leave my P365 in the car when I go to my favorite watering hole.


Did Sony merge with Microsoft or are you some kind of time traveler?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: proteus_b: alex10294: That's not a stand your ground case. That's a "backed into a corner" self defense case.

Yeah I guess I'm not understanding this either. I thought Stand Your Ground is supposed to give you the option to just blast people [to avoid hazardous ego damage] even though you have the ability to retreat. If you're backed into a corner and two guys are punching you in the face, it sounds like straight up self-defense.

SYG means one thing and one thing only - it removes the vague, subjective, and asinine requirement to retreat.  You still must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was an actual threat to cause you serious harm or death.

States without SYG can convict you of murder or manslaughter because the DA convinced the jury that there was something more you could have done to retreat from someone trying to cause you serious bodily injury or death.  You can get convicted not because the person WASN'T trying to kill you, but because the DA said you could have run faster or hopped a fence or some nonsense.  Remember, with a DA it's all about the conviction rate.

States with SYG will convict you of murder or manslaughter if you kill someone and cannot prove the decedent was trying to cause you serious injury to death.  Michael Drejka is a well known example.

And since Farkers tend to confuse SYG with Castle Doctrine, Castle Doctrine is essentially SYG but limited to your home or property.

/I'm sure this thread will be civil and balanced
//Stop laughing!


Dude it's a gun thread, facts are always dismissed unless they fall in line with whatever viewpoint the poster has.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That just tells me I have a pretty good chance of finding some guns in cars parked at the bar.


Yes, that would be an example of proper storage.

I mean, if you're worried about safety beyond the recommendations/limits of legal liability your gun should also have some means of secondary security in the car (locked case, trigger guard, whatever) but legally speaking leaving the gun in the car and out of sight is what you're supposed to do if you're carrying and about to enter a barred area (e.g. a business with a sign posted, a hospital, any business that likely makes 51% of its money on alcohol sales regardless of signage, etc).

This is one of the reasons people who own guns for legitimate reasons roll our eyes whenever the nutters start going on about what a burden every restriction is.  None of this is hard, and none of this is new.  The car thing is one of the questions that's almost immediately explicitly addressed in any concealed carry class (because obviously "where and how do I store the gun at any given time" is basically the whole farking point of the class), so man, it sure woulda saved this guy sixty days of his life if he was required to take one before going strapped in his state.

// Sure, people can steal your gun from your car if they break in.  Know what that's orders of magnitude less dangerous than?  Drunk people carrying a gun on their person.  There's a reason the law works this way.


The Big H: So If he was attacked in the bar SYG doesn't apply as he's commiting a crime. Step outside no longer a crime SYG can apply.


Entering the bar with a gun on your person is automatically a felony, separate entirely from the assault.

Like, if you step through the door, remember you've got a shoulder holster, and immediately turn around real fast to put it in your glove compartment no one will give you shiat, but he went in and did business in the bar as a customer so it's pretty unambiguous.

He committed a crime, and then subsequently he was the victim of an unrelated crime.  Being a victim doesn't randomly give you immunity to prosecution for also being a criminal.

// SYG would have applied in the bar as well, for a similar reason: you can't claim self-defense when you're in the course of committing a crime, but that doesn't just mean anyone can freely assault you anytime you have an unpaid parking ticket.  The crime in question has to be connected to the altercation you're involved in.
 
