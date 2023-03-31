 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Oscar Pistorius could spring from prison in the next few days   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sap yer sayin he's got a leg up?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One in, one out.


Why Trump will not spend a lot of time serving his five consecutive one century terms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Release him? Sure, just keep his blade legs locked up a couple more decades. Also no more guns, f**ker.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: "He is a murderer. He should remain in jail," Barry Steenkamp said in an interview with Britain's Daily Mail newspaper published last month on the 10th anniversary of his daughter's killing.

I concur with Barry. He murdered his girlfriend with a gun. Let him serve his entire sentence and keep him off the streets.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's an amputee. What's he going to do - run?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: "He is a murderer. He should remain in jail," Barry Steenkamp said in an interview with Britain's Daily Mail newspaper published last month on the 10th anniversary of his daughter's killing.

I concur with Barry. He murdered his girlfriend with a gun.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


That biatch had it comin', I saw how she was lookin' at Snuffleupagus.
 
billix0
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With news like this he'll be walking on sunshine
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think they proved past what we would consider manslaughter. Parole might fit at this point. I don't believe in shooting what you don't have eyes on, but he's less physical in a country with a home invasion element.
 
