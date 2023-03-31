 Skip to content
(MSN)   Mississippi tornado shines light on danger of storm chasing in the dark.The video that scarred subby most this year was of this tornado, with a pair of car's headlights briefly visible swirling hundreds of feet in the air. DON'T GO CHASING TORNADOS   (msn.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Cow!"
"Same cow!"
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next topic is how tightly you should squeeze a tigers balls.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"In the final seconds before impact, he took a few last turns, prayed and pointed his car into the wind."

Prayed to whom, the imaginary god that tried to kill him?
 
