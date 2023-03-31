 Skip to content
(Kens 5 San Antonio)
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess it was an inside job.  Based only on the fact that it usually is an inside job.

/ if it wasn't an inside job those guys are very good
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whataburger rules, fight me.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'm gonna guess it was an inside job.  Based only on the fact that it usually is an inside job.

/ if it wasn't an inside job those guys are very good


Definitely an inside job.  Two possibilities:

- Inside job.  Whoever on the truck decided to go to Whataburger is the inside person.

- The truck stops at Whataburger every time on the route and the robbers had been watching them long enough to realize that it was predictable.

Otherwise, it doesn't make sense.  Armored car robberies are usually carefully planned and the exact location of the robbery is particularly important to allow for a quick getaway as well as holding the truck in a chokepoint. A drive-thru is actually a perfect place to have a robbery because they're frequently confined spaces.

You also want to make sure you didn't decide to just have a robbery 300 feet from a police substation, or where cops like to hang out or something.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The suspects were armed and in the drive-thru with the armored car, and the authorities are curious if they were there with the intent to rob it or just get take-out and hit the range?  Hrmmmm......

/Hrrrmmmmmmmm.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Try that shiat at Chuy's and you will get shot simply for cutting in line.
 
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Whataburger rules, fight me.


This may be the only thing I agree with you on. Whataburger does indeed rule!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gramma: waxbeans: Whataburger rules, fight me.

This may be the only thing I agree with you on. Whataburger does indeed rule!


😁
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're supposed to break pattern, but eventually they go to this drive through again. Lay in wait a few times, you know how the traffic clogs and have the local routes planned out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that I think about it, what kind of armored car has roll down windows.
 
