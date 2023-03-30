 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   The investigation by the board to investigate the board to investigate the police has begun   (freep.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Akbar was also accused by multiple former investigators of cultivating a toxic work environment and of harassment and retaliation, allegations he denied.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a completely unrelated note, did you know that in Latin the process of raising piglets was called porculatio?

/this amuses me for some reason
//even though it kinda sucks
///carry on
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Had to look this up:

Board of Police Commissioners has 11 members, seven are elected from each Police Commission District and four are appointed by the Mayor.

Wouldn't a civilian oversight board elected by the citizens be more effective?

I know, I know. Performance, not accountability is the point.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought this was a Free Republic article about Trumpy
 
