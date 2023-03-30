 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   NYPD orders every cop of every rank to show up in uniform today   (mediaite.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be a lot more worried about Tuesday.

Trump wants a massive protest when he arrives for his arraignment. He wants the cult to try and "rescue" him.

Now, I know 99% of the cult will never get near the island after getting into a screaming argument with a New Jersey gas station attendant over said attendant insisting on fueling up the cult member's F-350, the lack of Monster Energy Drink flavor selection in the shop, or the cult member turning and running when seeing a person with skin darker than a frappucino, but, even one percent is enough to cause some shiat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And take down their [TRUMP] signs
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Which uniform, the cop one or the white hooded one?
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shoot to kill.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Who knew CPAC was going to sum up Republicans in a single picture?!?!)
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where we go one, we go all.
 ---Ashli Babbit
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Show up in uniform"

Okay, which liberal NYC politician said something mean about the police, and they need everyone to be outside the home, just staring?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Might be safest to preemptively shoot anyone wearing the flag as apparel. Also, anyone in a red hat. Just sayin.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x543]
(Who knew CPAC was going to sum up Republicans in a single picture?!?!)


When people tell you who they are, you believe them.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not sure that's going to help or hurt.
 
squidloe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Show up in uniform"

Okay, which liberal NYC politician said something mean about the police, and they need everyone to be outside the home, just staring?


Really got your finger on the pulse of current events, don't you?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'd be a lot more worried about Tuesday.

Trump wants a massive protest when he arrives for his arraignment. He wants the cult to try and "rescue" him.

Now, I know 99% of the cult will never get near the island after getting into a screaming argument with a New Jersey gas station attendant over said attendant insisting on fueling up the cult member's F-350, the lack of Monster Energy Drink flavor selection in the shop, or the cult member turning and running when seeing a person with skin darker than a frappucino, but, even one percent is enough to cause some shiat.


Red Hats: IT'S A TARP!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Except for Hipster Cop.  He retired.
ivy-style.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

6nome: Shoot to kill.


If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot. Despite what they show in them moving pictures shots to the leg or shoulder even with a small caliber say a .22 can still be lethal. Plus law enforcement trains for center of mass unless SWAT etc.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta direct traffic for all the impromptu street parties breaking out through the day & into the night.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'd be a lot more worried about Tuesday.

Trump wants a massive protest when he arrives for his arraignment. He wants the cult to try and "rescue" him.

Now, I know 99% of the cult will never get near the island after getting into a screaming argument with a New Jersey gas station attendant over said attendant insisting on fueling up the cult member's F-350, the lack of Monster Energy Drink flavor selection in the shop, or the cult member turning and running when seeing a person with skin darker than a frappucino, but, even one percent is enough to cause some shiat.

Red Hats: IT'S A TARP!


The blue kind the branch dildodians hid and died under while taking over a bird sanctuary?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Police? Hell, the native New Yorkers will be pushing these morons face-first through the holes in the sewer grates. They're already halfway homicidal from the morning commute, nevermind when a bunch of red-hat morons start jamming up the sidewalks.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trumpers do not have the balls to show up en masse:

1.) The die hards are either already convicted and sitting in any number of federal facilities for their 1/6 BS or are out on parole and I am guessing the conditions for release mentioned 'Don't go to Trump Rallies, moron!'  2.)  the ones who are left didn't get riled up two weeks ago when Lord and Savior said he was getting indicted so I can't see their dander getting up much now,
3.) They will probably act in small 'pockets' but I can't see them gathering an organized mass of morons to do Trump's bidding.

His rallies are dwindling and the ones left have Trump's motivation to do as little as possible.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I will be absolutely ecstatic if the Trump movement dies out with a whimper, not a bang.
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: Trumpers do not have the balls to show up en masse:

1.) The die hards are either already convicted and sitting in any number of federal facilities for their 1/6 BS or are out on parole and I am guessing the conditions for release mentioned 'Don't go to Trump Rallies, moron!'  2.)  the ones who are left didn't get riled up two weeks ago when Lord and Savior said he was getting indicted so I can't see their dander getting up much now,
3.) They will probably act in small 'pockets' but I can't see them gathering an organized mass of morons to do Trump's bidding.

His rallies are dwindling and the ones left have Trump's motivation to do as little as possible.


4. Many of them have already pivoted to Meatball as their Great White Hope.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

olorin604: [Fark user image image 425x273]


In a city that went about 80:20 for the other guy?

Not Likely.

Trumpists will indeed get up to some stupid stuff, but they'll have to work up their gumption first. Watch for individuals / small groups trying to target/lash out at FBI field offices & other local federal buildings. Least that's how it's gone before.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks for the Paywall, who are the admins that approve this?
Thanks for this bullshiat. Sure the smart guy/girls are going to say incognito mode or turn of scripts, but you are loosing people every time you post these type of links. Get better mods Drew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are there any NYC live cams except the one in Times Square?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"NYPD orders every cop of every rank to show up in uniform today"

Bummer for anyone deep undercover.
 
Kar98
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Might be safest to preemptively shoot anyone wearing the flag as apparel. Also, anyone in a red hat. Just sayin.


You could have done better:
"I see a red hat I kill the man wearing it! You tell 'em I'm coming! And Hell's coming with me you hear! Hell's coming with me!"
 
someonelse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Thanks for the Paywall, who are the admins that approve this?
Thanks for this bullshiat. Sure the smart guy/girls are going to say incognito mode or turn of scripts, but you are loosing people every time you post these type of links. Get better mods Drew.

[Fark user image image 850x340]


See at the bottom where it says "Continue without supporting"?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'd be a lot more worried about Tuesday.

Trump wants a massive protest when he arrives for his arraignment. He wants the cult to try and "rescue" him.

Now, I know 99% of the cult will never get near the island after getting into a screaming argument with a New Jersey gas station attendant over said attendant insisting on fueling up the cult member's F-350, the lack of Monster Energy Drink flavor selection in the shop, or the cult member turning and running when seeing a person with skin darker than a frappucino, but, even one percent is enough to cause some shiat.


I hope they try the "jam up the streets with big vehicles" idea. New Yorkers are known for their quiet contemplation and willingness to accept unfortunate circumstances in regards to traffic.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NY times, LA Times, Miami Herald, never post that shiat I cant get on, you are failing me with really abhorrent blockage and I have been here 20 plus years.
 
Kar98
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot



Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

someonelse: DigitalDirt: Thanks for the Paywall, who are the admins that approve this?
Thanks for this bullshiat. Sure the smart guy/girls are going to say incognito mode or turn of scripts, but you are loosing people every time you post these type of links. Get better mods Drew.

[Fark user image image 850x340]

See at the bottom where it says "Continue without supporting"?


Not every one says it
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "NYPD orders every cop of every rank to show up in uniform today"

Bummer for anyone deep undercover.


Or about to go on vacation.
 
Kar98
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Thanks for the Paywall


What paywall? I legit didn't notice any.
ublock origin and ghostery are a must these days.

CNN Analyst Says NYPD Has Ordered Every Cop In The City Of Every Rank To 'Show Up In Uniform Tomorrow'
By Tommy ChristopherMar 30th, 2023, 7:39 pm
CNN Law Enforcement analyst John Miller says orders have gone out from the NYPD for every cop in the city "of every rank" to "show up in uniform tomorrow" following the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.
News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
And amid weeks of Trump threats and incitement, Miller called in on Thursday's edition of CNN's The Situation Room to tell anchor Wolf Blitzer about a sobering "teletype" that went out following the indictment:
WOLF BLITZER: We've got some news some news coming in now about security preparations underway in New York City. John Miller is our chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. He's joining us on the phone right now. You're well plugged in there, John. What are you hearing?
JOHN MILLER: Well, as of a few moments ago, a teletype went out to all NYPD commands in New York City, ordering that all members of the department, no matter what their rank or assignment, show up in uniform tomorrow. So clearly, the NYPD is preparing to have all of its options open in case they have to mobilize a large number of police officers. Right now as they're scanning, they're not seeing any plans for any major protests, but that could change overnight because this news is very fresh.
WOLF BLITZER: Very fresh indeed. I know that here in Washington, when there's a real bad situation unfolding, they start mobilizing military personnel. Any talk of that in New York City?
JOHN MILLER: No, we don't do that in New York City. There's 36,000 police officers in the NYPD. And large groups of them that are specially trained in disorder control. So this is something that they would want to maintain command and control over in a linear way without bringing in outside entities, especially from outside the city government.
WOLF BLITZER: Yes. So the manpower in New York is significant. So it's going to be a little tense the next at least the next few days. Is that right, John?
JOHN MILLER: Well, I think what you're going to have is is the the watching I mean, the Intelligence Bureau will be looking at social media to see what's gathering any kind of numbers around demonstrations that people say they're going to attend. They'll be looking at groups, of course, because, you know, we learned lessons from January 6th, groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers and so on. But I think that they're going to deploy precaution, precaution, at least, you know, around the courthouse for two important dates. One will be tomorrow when this announcement is possibly going to come out publicly, because it hasn't been officially announced yet. And the second day, which will be the real challenge, will be at whatever time the district attorney and lawyers for Donald Trump arrange for him to surrender. And that's when I think, given past experience, the former president's statements and the statements of at least one of his attorneys, seems like the day that you would see a larger crowd.
 
ahasp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Thanks for the Paywall, who are the admins that approve this?
Thanks for this bullshiat. Sure the smart guy/girls are going to say incognito mode or turn of scripts, but you are loosing people every time you post these type of links. Get better mods Drew.

[Fark user image 850x340]


See the text that says "Continue without supporting"? If you click on that, you can read the article without paying.

/The more you know...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.


Says the guy named after a German rifle legendary for stopping the threat (by killing the threat).
8mm Mauser isn't exactly known to be gentle on the human body.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I hope they try the "jam up the streets with big vehicles" idea. New Yorkers are known for their quiet contemplation and willingness to accept unfortunate circumstances in regards to traffic.


Any poor SOBs who attempt to jam up NYC will discover it isn't Toronto real quick. The tears as the city/state just takes their rigs will be epic.

It'd be a severe miscalculation to think that city doesn't have a very good defense plan in place for that sort of attack.
 
shamen123
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "NYPD orders every cop of every rank to show up in uniform today"

Bummer for anyone deep undercover.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.


You are loosing people because with every website we don't see the tiny script at the bottom and don't click, FARK sucks. Make the link the live one or you you are going to start to fail. Because it is getting bad.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot. Despite what they show in them moving pictures shots to the leg or shoulder even with a small caliber say a .22 can still be lethal. Plus law enforcement trains for center of mass unless SWAT etc.


This is so not true. There are other ways to shoot. For example:

You can Shoot to thrill, play to kill
 
Kar98
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.

Says the guy named after a German rifle legendary for stopping the threat (by killing the threat).
8mm Mauser isn't exactly known to be gentle on the human body.


Usage in military context is different than usage in civilian (which includes police!) context.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.

You are loosing people because with every website we don't see the tiny script at the bottom and don't click, FARK sucks. Make the link the live one or you you are going to start to fail. Because it is getting bad.


Stop using loose for lose, get taken slightly more seriously.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ahasp: DigitalDirt: Thanks for the Paywall, who are the admins that approve this?
Thanks for this bullshiat. Sure the smart guy/girls are going to say incognito mode or turn of scripts, but you are loosing people every time you post these type of links. Get better mods Drew.

[Fark user image 850x340]

See the text that says "Continue without supporting"? If you click on that, you can read the article without paying.

/The more you know...


Not every site has that. "Continue without supporting" text
 
debug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot of money wasted on overtime.  Nothing is going to happen until next week.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kar98: Private_Citizen: Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.

Says the guy named after a German rifle legendary for stopping the threat (by killing the threat).
8mm Mauser isn't exactly known to be gentle on the human body.

Usage in military context is different than usage in civilian (which includes police!) context.


Have you Met US police?? They absolutely believe everything is a military context.
 
Kar98
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.

You are loosing people because with every website we don't see the tiny script at the bottom and don't click, FARK sucks. Make the link the live one or you you are going to start to fail. Because it is getting bad.


*scratches head*

Well whatevs, off to work. Somebody needs to keep this shiat running and also support you freeloading hippies.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hopefully the citizenry of NYC will do for themselves like they did a couple of weeks ago.

Proud Boys Bloody Fight at Protest of Attorney Generals Drag Story Hour in Manhattan
Youtube NYovy7ObHsY

It's a seven minute long video, but you'll get the gist in the first minute and a half.
 
Kar98
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Kar98: Private_Citizen: Kar98: RandomInternetComment: 6nome: Shoot to kill.

If you know anything about firearms that is LITERALLY the only way to shoot


Shoot to stop the threat. Neither shoot to kill nor shoot to maim, shoot to stop the threat. The intent isn't to kill or maim a person, it's to stop a threat. Which is why you're supposed to render first aid after stopping said threat.

Says the guy named after a German rifle legendary for stopping the threat (by killing the threat).
8mm Mauser isn't exactly known to be gentle on the human body.

Usage in military context is different than usage in civilian (which includes police!) context.

Have you Met US police?? They absolutely believe everything is a military context.


Yeah this whole us vs them mindset they have is bullshiat.
 
