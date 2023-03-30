 Skip to content
(UPI)   You read it here first: No it doesn't walk into a bar, a cow goes to court   (upi.com) divider line
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Shepherd, chairman of Great Bowden Parish Council, was among the local residents who came to the tennis club to see the cow.

Wow. Lots to do there it sounds like. Really the happening place.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was at the county courthouse one morning and a man brought his cow (calf) on a leash.

They wouldn't let his cow in the building. So they got on a bus and left town.

I am not making that up.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure. But a cow's topspin lob is udder shiat
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: I was at the county courthouse one morning and a man brought his cow (calf) on a leash.

They wouldn't let his cow in the building. So they got on a bus and left town.

I am not making that up.


Was the cow packing?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: puffy999: I was at the county courthouse one morning and a man brought his cow (calf) on a leash.

They wouldn't let his cow in the building. So they got on a bus and left town.

I am not making that up.

Was the cow packing?


It wasn't wearing shoes, I reckon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🐄 🐮
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Must  be a moot court.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Suburbs - Cows
Youtube pkZy4yChJkU
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: puffy999: I was at the county courthouse one morning and a man brought his cow (calf) on a leash.

They wouldn't let his cow in the building. So they got on a bus and left town.

I am not making that up.

Was the cow packing?


It was all excited, hearing that in traffic court a person got t-boned.
 
