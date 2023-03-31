 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Dairy Queen laughed to see such sport as the thieves ran away with their spoon   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Dairy Queen, Spoon, Soft serve, Restaurant, Phoenix metropolitan area, giant red spoon, Selfie, Ice cream  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 12:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did a cow jump over the moon as well?
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"People liked to take selfies and put it on Instagram."

Look out, people, Phoenix instagram is getting wild.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd so steal it too
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They wondered what someone would do with a stolen spoon as if they don't know what to do with a giant spoon, themselves.  I want one. It's living pop art and small versions are given away.  It's more valuable if stolen, I don't want it if it's not.  I think I have a wishlist in my profile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Kalras, who are Indian immigrants, moved to Phoenix from Minnesota in 2007 and decided to go into business operating a Dairy Queen. They now own 34 franchise locations." Have to love an immigrant success story!
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "The Kalras, who are Indian immigrants, moved to Phoenix from Minnesota in 2007 and decided to go into business operating a Dairy Queen. They now own 34 franchise locations." Have to love an immigrant success story!


I'm going to agree to disagree.
/
One exception Selena. (Not JLO)
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only they know for sure is that either alcohol or weed was involved, because sober people aren't stealing a giant red spoon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Madd Mann: The only they know for sure is that either alcohol or weed was involved, because sober people aren't stealing a giant red spoon.


Hehehe
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.