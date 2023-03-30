 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash HAPPENING   (cnn.com) divider line
744
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister implied this to me a couple of hours ago.

Its good to have family in the know
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see him in irons.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I should get some pineapple juice?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News is going to need to Hunter Biden's Laptop louder.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is my favorite indicted former President.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*****************************CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x936]


Oh that poor poor LA area. I hope you Californians reach high ground before Raerae hears about this
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd prefer SDNY do this but good.  It's time he paid the piper.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/you deserve this
//We all do
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's happening!... In my pants!!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading this from Jamaica. May need to find the really good stuff tonight.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN has it.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/politics/donald-trump-indictment/index.html
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x936]

Oh that poor poor LA area. I hope you Californians reach high ground before Raerae hears about this


Yinz are so f*cked.     #notevensorry
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOOHOOO!!!!! Time to crack open a bottle of blue label and celebrate.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna walk.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a feeling they might do this right before they went on their break. That way the jurors are all hidden away somewhere When the crazies come out

HAPPY THURSDAY!!!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: WOOOHOOO!!!!! Time to crack open a bottle of blue label and celebrate.


I've said before I ain't drinkin for this.

/I want to feel the high of this indictment pure & uncut
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: Trump is my favorite indicted former President.


Funny, he's my least favorite indicted former president.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kornchex: I'd prefer SDNY do this but good.  It's time he paid the piper.


Had it been SDNY, it'd be subject to pardon by President DeathSentence
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully, this is just the first of many.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: He's gonna walk.


If you can call it that
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: He's gonna walk.


He's gonna plead to a fine & maybe be required to settle some civil cases if they can do that as part of a criminal plea
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
happy indictment day for all those who celebrate
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well shiat, I definitely need a drink STAT!

Thankfully our corporate HQ has a very well stocked break room..
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 666x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guns, murder, death and destruction? Meh.
SEX GETS YOU EVERY TIME.

Well, sex and taxes.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
PERP WALK PLEASE
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh Happy Day
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Tanqueray: He's gonna walk.

He's gonna plead to a fine & maybe be required to settle some civil cases if they can do that as part of a criminal plea


Don't care, would still have a criminal record.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1280]


that's on brand for America
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I want to see him in irons.


That's what he wants tho to complete his martyr look and drive future fundraising.

Van with blacked out windows to and from NY airport to court will be the worst thing he will want, so that's what he'll get.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, hold on.  It is not Friday.

Oh, "... by Friday."
Damn, clause.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was here, on this day.

Time for a beer.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mar-a-Lago staff rushing to hide all the ketchup bottles.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Somewhere in a mansion in Maine, Tucker Carlson breathes a sigh of relief.

At long last, the end is near for him not having to talk about Trump on his show anymore.
 
