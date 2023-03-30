 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Scammers have upped their game to mimicking hostage situations   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Arrest, Crime, Law, Financial institution, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Line, Country, Beth Royce  
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Give it a few weeks and it will be the sisters voice making the plea.

AI only needs 3 seconds of audio to mimic a voice.  Answering machines, social media posts, 3 seconds of audio is all.

Vall-E

/the more you know
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Give it a few weeks and it will be the sisters voice making the plea.

AI only needs 3 seconds of audio to mimic a voice.  Answering machines, social media posts, 3 seconds of audio is all.

Vall-E

/the more you know


Make Trump say he's a baboon like Bill Maher claims.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Go ahead and shoot her. I never liked her anyway."
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shoot my sister through the head?

All they'll get from me is a thank you card.

The Waltons we weren't.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the similar "grandparent fraud scam," which is becoming increasingly common,

LOL it's been common for like 30+ years.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Scammers should face the death penalty.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i have a number of police scanners in the house and i just ask "do you know who you called" ?
i then have no calls for months at a time. one had asked for a contribution to the local sheriff office.
i miss the old days of a click at the end.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i have a number of police scanners in the house and i just ask "do you know who you called" ?
i then have no calls for months at a time. one had asked for a contribution to the local sheriff office.
i miss the old days of a click at the end.


I understand all of the words in this post separately, but not in the order that they are arranged.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Scammers should face the death penalty.


What? We shouldn't even have prisons.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: WTP 2: i have a number of police scanners in the house and i just ask "do you know who you called" ?
i then have no calls for months at a time. one had asked for a contribution to the local sheriff office.
i miss the old days of a click at the end.

I understand all of the words in this post separately, but not in the order that they are arranged.


Coocoo
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: Scammers should face the death penalty.

What? We shouldn't even have prisons.


Scammers prey on the most vulnerable members of society, with malice aforethought. They have voluntarily removed themselves from the basic expectations of human society and should be removed permanently when located.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Boojum2k: Scammers should face the death penalty.

What? We shouldn't even have prisons.

Scammers prey on the most vulnerable members of society, with malice aforethought. They have voluntarily removed themselves from the basic expectations of human society and should be removed permanently when located.


Maybe.  But. Maybe they could spend 50 years in house arrest? Let's be reasonable
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: WTP 2: i have a number of police scanners in the house and i just ask "do you know who you called" ?
i then have no calls for months at a time. one had asked for a contribution to the local sheriff office.
i miss the old days of a click at the end.

I understand all of the words in this post separately, but not in the order that they are arranged.


They'd turn on the scanners to mimic the sound of a police dispatch center.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Phones can convey voice, since when??
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: waxbeans: Boojum2k: Scammers should face the death penalty.

What? We shouldn't even have prisons.

Scammers prey on the most vulnerable members of society, with malice aforethought. They have voluntarily removed themselves from the basic expectations of human society and should be removed permanently when located.

Maybe.  But. Maybe they could spend 50 years in house arrest? Let's be reasonable


Somebody might "compassionately" release them. Little harder to release their ashes from the sewer system, but if some bleeding heart wants to try more power to them.
 
