 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you don't want your goat to be barbecued and eaten then don't put it in an auction   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 5:46 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound like a farm family.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's quite a few cute pictures of the goat but TFA fails to have any beautiful pictures of BBQ.

/Fail
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Letting the local cops drive 200 miles to irreversibly violate the terms of a search warrant probably wasn't the best way to support a reasonable argument.
 
Xai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Surely the buyers knew of all of this, the cops CERTAINLY did, to take a kid's pet and let it be killed rather than try to at least allow mediation is horrific.

America is such a hell hole - even your 'best' states are terrible.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA says the owners changed their minds and asked to remove the goat from the auction "long before" the action started. I'd like to know how long it really was. There must be a way to remove an animal from the auction ahead of time, so since TFA is from the perspective of the former owners I'm guessing their idea of "long before" isn't very long before.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: Surely the buyers knew of all of this, the cops CERTAINLY did, to take a kid's pet and let it be killed rather than try to at least allow mediation is horrific.


This is really the baffling thing. They had to eat THAT goat so badly they couldn't farking try to work something out? Some pig just wanted to see a child cry.
 
BigCfromSC
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Auction your goat, it's going to be eaten. What did they think was going to happen when they entered it into the auction? These are not farm people.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My bet is that the redneck rancher trolls who dominate Shasta County, CA (quite possibly THE most militia-drunk county in the U.S.) just wanted to stick it to the lib kid for being so wimpy and soft-hearted.

Where I live, animal cruelty is a way of life, and almost a form of recreation. Out of all proportion to livestock production, predator control, or agribusiness. It's pretty sick.
 
Airius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: Surely the buyers knew of all of this, the cops CERTAINLY did, to take a kid's pet and let it be killed rather than try to at least allow mediation is horrific.

America is such a hell hole - even your 'best' states are terrible.


Yeah I would just sell it back to them with a small uptick that reflects my hourly rate for dealing with it and let it be.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I learned this the hard way as a kid when my parents sold my goat's kid. Buyer said he was going to eat it, and I started crying.

I have goats now. I do not sell them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CABRITO!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: My bet is that the redneck rancher trolls who dominate Shasta County, CA (quite possibly THE most militia-drunk county in the U.S.) just wanted to stick it to the lib kid for being so wimpy and soft-hearted.

Where I live, animal cruelty is a way of life, and almost a form of recreation. Out of all proportion to livestock production, predator control, or agribusiness. It's pretty sick.


The man that tosses the elderly turkeys into the grinder while still alive invariably loves his job.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The logic escapes me.  If the "owners" of the animal truely owned her, then they surely have the right to remove the animal from the auction.   If they really don't own her, then why call them the "owners"?

......not to mention, allowing your small child to be involved with raising an animal, knowing that the animal would be auctioned for slaughter - they must realize that small kids love animals and would be crushed if the animal were given away or was killed.......what the hell kind of parents would allow their kid to go through that?  4H sounds like a shiatty idea.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neongoats: Xai: Surely the buyers knew of all of this, the cops CERTAINLY did, to take a kid's pet and let it be killed rather than try to at least allow mediation is horrific.

This is really the baffling thing. They had to eat THAT goat so badly they couldn't farking try to work something out? Some pig just wanted to see a child cry.


"Cedar, described as a beloved white goat with beautiful chocolate-colored markings, was sold at the Shasta District Fair for $902 to a representative of state Senator Brian Dahle."

Republican State Senator Brian Dahle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the only participant in this story that shouldn't have been barbecued was the goat.  maybe the child
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.