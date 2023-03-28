 Skip to content
"Pisa was so scared when we first found him, his world in pieces. There was no question he had to come home with me." Welcome to Caturday
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Great - First our home is destroyed in the earthquake, then some PETA a$$hole steals our cat.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/doesn't think Duke sucks
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those of you following his story, Ralphie the demon dog has been adopted. By a dog trainer, no less.


https://www.npr.org/2023/03/28/1166417834/ralphie-demon-dog-frenchie-adopted
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Too bad PETA was involved, but I'm glad he has a home.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meow!

/There is no escape from destiny
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/brings food to work in a really fancy lunch box
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tigerose: I still haven't sent out the pinking shears yet. It may take me a while, but I swear, they'll get to you eventually!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.


It's finally starting to look more like spring in my town as the flowering trees are finally flowering, something they usually do by late February.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x544]

Tigerose: I still haven't sent out the pinking shears yet. It may take me a while, but I swear, they'll get to you eventually!


I understand. Took me forever to send AutoDave his cosequine! Life is just too compicated of late!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nutter Butter people!...all freaking week long! First the crazy agressive gal at Marcs. Then my chior peeps..who evidently do not understand the meaning of "passive agressive"...gah! I know, planetary alignment and all that, but geez, peeps need to stop being such arses..

Meanwhile in RL, hubby is getting a new hip next Wednesday..Which is a huuge YAYA! He's been hurting for far too long. So I am the designated driver for the next 6 weeks..which means I will be late to Caturday, as Eli's Boy has a class. But then ya'll gotta keep me awake past my bedtime so that I can go pick him up!

Got my new A frame tent today, and need to decide if I go with the "primo" poles or go cheep, cheep and try to do it myself/have a battery member help me. I dunno..

When in doubt pet the cat.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
saw my 1st hummingbird today!

(this is an old pic)

tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cat tax. Pic taken by Eli's boy...
"TC's perfect perch"
/malarkey!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.


It's snowing here too 🙄  I had a job pruning an apple tree in town yesterday: it was sunny and warm here when I left but in town it was overcast with a cold wind blowing and I was thoroughly chilled by the end of the afternoon.   I have to finish iat tomorrow after my mechanic's appointment  and it's not looking to be much warmer then.  I miss my Carhart jacket 😰
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cat tax. Pic taken by Eli's boy...
"TC's perfect perch"
[Fark user image 850x1133]


He sure has grown.  :)
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Calling bucket_pup. Shoot me an email, please, I seem to have misplaced your address.  Got the cups, minus some catitude.  Possibly pictures may be forthcoming.

Buffy bit Mom on the toe.  :)

Buffy bit Mom on the toe.  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.

It's snowing here too 🙄  I had a job pruning an apple tree in town yesterday: it was sunny and warm here when I left but in town it was overcast with a cold wind blowing and I was thoroughly chilled by the end of the afternoon.   I have to finish iat tomorrow after my mechanic's appointment  and it's not looking to be much warmer then.  I miss my Carhart jacket 😰
what size? style? color?
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: saw my 1st hummingbird today!(this is an old pic)[Fark user image image 843x1500]


Wow!  I don't usually see my hummingbirds until May.  This sounds stupid but I'm so worried about the ones who usually visit me: I had 2 feeders and often had to fill them TWICE a day during the busy season.  I can maybe buy one new feeder and haul up sugar water once a day to fill it but it won't be nearly as much as they're used to 😟  Plus, they used to nest in my lilac bush (which was as tall as my trailer, it was over 25 years old), which also burned.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: valnt9: saw my 1st hummingbird today!(this is an old pic)[Fark user image image 843x1500]

Wow!  I don't usually see my hummingbirds until May.  This sounds stupid but I'm so worried about the ones who usually visit me: I had 2 feeders and often had to fill them TWICE a day during the busy season.  I can maybe buy one new feeder and haul up sugar water once a day to fill it but it won't be nearly as much as they're used to 😟  Plus, they used to nest in my lilac bush (which was as tall as my trailer, it was over 25 years old), which also burned.


they'll find another home. things change for many reasons. the will adapt.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meh, hello.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think she sees an enormous bird.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
put out a feeder where you are.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: Cat tax. Pic taken by Eli's boy...
"TC's perfect perch"
[Fark user image 850x1133]

He sure has grown.  :)


Yes, slowly but surely. Still not a big cat like Eli..very delicate, where Eli was a solid cat.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I broke down and bought a tote to use for a litter box for Lily.  I got tired of her getting the carpet wet trying to fish the bits of litter out of her water.  I used the largest cookie sheet I had to put under her bowl, but she just reaches over it, and then puts her paw on the carpet.  Little stinker!  It took me a while, but I got it cut down a little in front for an entrance.  She hasn't used it yet, so we'll see how it goes.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I guess I should have used an actual pic of Lily.  Oh well....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cat tax. Pic taken by Eli's boy...
"TC's perfect perch"
[Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.

It's snowing here too 🙄  I had a job pruning an apple tree in town yesterday: it was sunny and warm here when I left but in town it was overcast with a cold wind blowing and I was thoroughly chilled by the end of the afternoon.   I have to finish iat tomorrow after my mechanic's appointment  and it's not looking to be much warmer then.  I miss my Carhart jacket 😰
[Fark user image image 425x425]


My EIP: size, style, and confirm address.

Also, if you can find a site online that has a sale on, or does discounts on multiple outdoors outfits/work gear.

/Chief Unicorn Wrangler
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I guess I should have used an actual pic of Lily.  Oh well....


yeah, it confuzzled me.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Not a bad week, all things considered.  Weekend is supposed to snow, though.

It's snowing here too 🙄  I had a job pruning an apple tree in town yesterday: it was sunny and warm here when I left but in town it was overcast with a cold wind blowing and I was thoroughly chilled by the end of the afternoon.   I have to finish iat tomorrow after my mechanic's appointment  and it's not looking to be much warmer then.  I miss my Carhart jacket 😰
[Fark user image 425x425]

what size? style? color?


I've always just had the traditional tan Carhart jacket but I really don'tcare about the color at all.  I'm not sure what size but I think 40 or 42? My 1st one was a gift from my then brother-in-law as he outgrew both his overalls and jacket so sent them to me.  I literally wore that jacket out:  locals would actually admire it (worn Carharts are a symbol of pride among ranchers, loggers and others who wear them 😁). Anyway, I inherited another one from my friend Charmine when she lost her battle with breast cancer - FARK cancer 🤬 - but Max chewed on it when he was young and shredded one arm so that became my jacket for changing oil and doing other mechanic work: since it was already kind of ruined I didn't mind getting oil stains on it.  I then lucked out and found one at my favorite thrift store for like $45, I think? It had a little Kool Aid stain on it that I was never able to get out but otherwise it was in like new condition.   I think it was a size 40? And I prefer the old-style flannel lined jackets that were made in the US.  When they started manufacturing them in Mexico they switched to a nylon lining.  That was the kind I inherited from Charmine and I don't think they're as warm as the flannel lined.
Sorry, probably way TMI 🙄  I always look for one when I'm at a thrift store but haven't had any luck.  There's a used one at the "antique" store here in town that they want $80 for and it's not in that good of shape 🤦  You can buy a brand new one for that.  I hadn't thought of it before now but guess I should check out Craigslist and see if there are any listed.
Sorry, probably way TMI 🙄  I always look for one when I'm at a thrift store but haven't had any luck.  There's a used one at the "antique" store here in town that they want $80 for and it's not in that good of shape 🤦  You can buy a brand new one for that.  I hadn't thought of it before now but guess I should check out Craigslist and see if there are any listed.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I think she sees an enormous bird.


Your enormous bird...
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: put out a feeder where you are.


I plan to do that.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: BlousyBrown: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I think she sees an enormous bird.

Your enormous bird...
[Fark user image 425x425]


YUM!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: I guess I should have used an actual pic of Lily.  Oh well....

yeah, it confuzzled me.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry.  :)
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It was already yesterday when I discovered that someone had given me a free month of TF on the 13th of March.  Thanks to whomever did that! 💜

This week, one of my coworkers is having a mental health crisis so I'm working 12 shifts in 13 days to help cover.  Mid way through the stretch after tonight.

The weather is good now so I'm supplementing my own mental health care with walking in the woods with the dogs every day.  I'm glad spring is finally here.

And in good news, we have 2 new hires coming in the next month.  One from Vancouver, and one from the Island who would already be familiar with our processes and especially our computer programs.  One has been hired as a shift worker, so mainly evenings and nights.  So I won't see her much but it will be nice to get the coverage.

Gabrielle having a roll on the floor.
Tiger and Turkish enjoying the open (!) window
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/Jim Halpert's accomplice
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is the original style Carhartt jacket and they use the term "blanket lined", not flannel as I said in my earlier post.  So if anyone comes across one while doing Spring cleaning, please let me know 🙂
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: It was already yesterday when I discovered that someone had given me a free month of TF on the 13th of March.  Thanks to whomever did that! 💜

This week, one of my coworkers is having a mental health crisis so I'm working 12 shifts in 13 days to help cover.  Mid way through the stretch after tonight.

The weather is good now so I'm supplementing my own mental health care with walking in the woods with the dogs every day.  I'm glad spring is finally here.

And in good news, we have 2 new hires coming in the next month.  One from Vancouver, and one from the Island who would already be familiar with our processes and especially our computer programs.  One has been hired as a shift worker, so mainly evenings and nights.  So I won't see her much but it will be nice to get the coverage.

[Fark user image 422x750]
Gabrielle having a roll on the floor.
[Fark user image 425x239]
Tiger and Turkish enjoying the open (!) window


That's good news with your job situation.....sorry about your co-worker, though.  I hope they can work through it.  Take care of yourself!
 
