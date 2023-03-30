 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Man's goose is cooked as he is fined for killing over 50 geese without a permit. That's fowl   (klkntv.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Sterling man, 39-year-old man, Sheriff, Hunting license, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Hunting, Law, hunting permit  
322 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 6:46 PM



22 Comments
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in a lot of ducking trouble!

/damn you autocorrect!
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of fowls.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a foie gras faux paus.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.


Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago, my 2-year-old son at the time was attacked by a flock of geese. Several of them were nipping at him and the others were making a bunch of noise. It was like an interspecies orgy. I had to kick the farkers away and grab my kid off the ground. I'm sure he needs some therapy from the trauma. Why else does he have an obsession for dead birds?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.


Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.

Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.


meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.

Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.


Canada Geese. Don't disparage our friends to the north by asserting citizenship, eh? Also would be my hero. Mother farking green shiat monsters.

That said.. About 2 hours ago I was driving my wife back home from an appointment. We rounded the hill/curve a few hundred feet from our driveway and there were two canada geese walking across the road.

Wife asked what I thought the penalty would be to just run them over, if it would be worth it. Geese guts all over her car isn't worth it. I thought about it... but still wasn't worth it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.

Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.

[meme-arsenal.com image 800x553]


Huh. I had no idea geese had spiked tongues. There's the nightmare fuel I didn't need today.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh c'mon. Who here hasn't gotten good and liquored up, grabbed a baseball bat and went down to the pond to see if they couldn't beat the high score of beating canadians half to death. Just aim for their necks and ignore the loud honking.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bird shot or buck shot?

Getting A Gun - Dave Chappelle Stand Up Comedy | Best Of Entertainment
Youtube JbZEgz5ubUQ
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He did not like the cobra chickens
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should have been more selective.

If they were Canadian Geese, he should be up for a medal.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.


This.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.

Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.

[meme-arsenal.com image 800x553]


OH GOD IT HAS TEETH ON ITS TONGUE!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Trocadero: cyberspacedout: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Priapetic: We're they Canadian geese?  If so, he's my hero of the day.

Unfortunately, no. The article within the article said they were Snow Geese.

The asshole just left them where they fell too.

Somebody will clean them up. After they're gone, there's snow geese left.

[meme-arsenal.com image 800x553]

OH GOD IT HAS TEETH ON ITS TONGUE!!!


Relax; they're not teeth. They're only sharp cartilage spikes.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goose - Hungersite (Official Music Video)
Youtube ktjYcMyW9H0
 
