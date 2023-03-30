 Skip to content
(CBC) Weeners Rescuers attempt to free a pod of dolphins stranded by ice in Dildo Cove by using copious amounts of lube and foreplay   (cbc.ca) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get a hydrophone and let them know that it's okay, and that we've all had our share of misadventures while seeking out the little man in the boat.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does rule 34 only apply to eels, or can it apply to dolphins as well?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, apparently trying to get them to Placenta Bay
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Does rule 34 only apply to eels, or can it apply to dolphins as well?


Definitely applies to dolphins. Randy buggers, the dolphins, with prehensile penises.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Laces out!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Get the Japanese on it.

foodandfoodiesinjapan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'd think that they'd be further south at this time of year. That water around Newfoundland is pretty chilly.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Does rule 34 only apply to eels, or can it apply to dolphins as well?


Usenet, early to mid 90's, right next The Brady Bunch, um, 'fan fiction.'

What has been read cannot be unread.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From the tourism site:

James Cook was many things. Explorer, navigator, cartographer, and a captain in the British Royal Navy. Around here, he would also have been known as a hard case. In 1763, he was appointed marine surveyor of Newfoundland and Labrador and he and his assistant Michael Lane recorded coves, inlets, and points of land that may never have been mapped out before. They relished the opportunity to name them... and amuse each other. From them we gained Tickle Bay, Cuckolds Cove, and Witless Bay. Famish Gut and Pinchgut Point lay at locations where rations ran low. Blow Me Down was named after they sailed through sea squalls. And a hand injury led to the naming of Unfortunate Point. And while these monikers might all be choice gems, they haven't got a patch on a small outport in Trinity Bay. There certainly is no place like Dildo.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the first time that I've heard the euphemism "Dildo Cove." I kinda like it.  It has a certain sophistication to it.

"Later this evening, I'll be entertaining a gentleman caller at my house on Dildo Cove...  IYKWIMAITYD."
 
