 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Cocaine hippos being relocated to Mexico and India. Cocaine bear still officiating weddings in Kentucky   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Antioquia Department, Agriculture, Pablo Escobar, Medelln, Magdalena River, Mexico, Reproduction, cocaine hippos  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 7:12 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zeaper12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time for a Hippo Steak fry.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cocain hippo is the new nickname for my ex-wife. "Hey. You want to see the kids today?" "Yes I do, cocain hippo."
I'm sure everything will be fine
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't know hippos had natural predators anywhere.

The calves do I guess?
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they were just going to sterilize them all so they would just die out. But hey drop them in other places too
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I didn't know hippos had natural predators anywhere.

The calves do I guess?


Humans and bacteria. Not sure if there is any distinction between the two
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder what hippo tastes like. What if it tastes like pork.. hippo cracklings would be awesome
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does India already have hippos?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: I wonder what hippo tastes like. What if it tastes like pork.. hippo cracklings would be awesome


They do resemble pigs, but weirdly they're most closely related to whales.
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
its a good thing weird al took him out
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.