(MSN)   How does one express his love for such a maiden? Shall I compare thee to a Summer's day? Or shall I call you over 800 times in a two-day period and get sent to jail for multiple consecutive years? The latter suits me just fine m'lady   (msn.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see why she's his ex.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's every 3 minutes, for 2 days, continuously.

Homes needs to go away for a long time.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, to be young and in love middle-aged and in prison
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not 800,
you gotta call her up a thousand times a day
Ask her if she'll marry you,
In some old fashioned way.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see the defense now. "He's fallen on tough times. He used to be a scam cold caller, but robots took his job."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh. I've beaten those numbers.  In 1999.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dr Hook & The Medicine Show - "Sylvia's Mother" From Shel´s Houseboat!
Youtube tXcJNljjTG0
 
