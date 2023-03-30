 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Or perhaps there was no great exodus from cities in the first place?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or people realized living in rural areas with no services sucks ass.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't speak for anyone else, but we got priced out of the city and bought a house in the county suburbs in 2019. That's about as rural as I plan to get.

I love the country but we can't assume the hardships that would come with living out there, so suburbs is a happy medium.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Or people realized living in rural areas with no services sucks ass.


But you don't have to suffer under the yoke of woke schools, woke libraries, woke electrical service, and woke wastewater treatment,.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You kids do what you like, me on the other hand:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: Or people realized living in rural areas with no services sucks ass.


I live on a small 16 acre farm in a small village in a county in North Central PA, the county has a total population of ~16k people. This village, I'm serious now, has a total population of 2, my wife and I are the only permanent residents between the 2 signs that mark the village boundaries.

We run our own garbage to the solid waste facility.
Our fresh water is spring fed.
I have reasonable electrical services.
I have fiber to the premise with excellent internet service thanks to federal funding

There are 2 decent grocery stores within 20 minutes.

Granted, I'm over an hour from the nearest Walmart, but man, we got class A trout stream, 3 ponds, roughly 8 acres of grass/yard to play in tax breaks for growing crops that earn us money (catnip anyone? I'm completely serious)

I grew up in early suburban Rochester, NY and the pissing match between the Democratic party controlled city and the Republican party controlled county has been crippling the region for 5 farking decades. The 'burbs wouldn't exist without the city, period. And that pissing match is so goddam juvenile sometimes...

I would not trade living here in the country, with land and nature for ANYTHING that took me into a city or suburban location. Country livin is farking great.

"Green Acres" Opening and Closing Theme Song
Youtube umS3XM3xAPk
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I rent in a semi-rural suburb because I've been priced out of everywhere else. I wonder what's going to happen to all those empty houses once the boomers die off
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I moved out to real America, but the lines to suck down chili dogs behind the Tastee-Freez were long and filled with woke libs from the city.
 
