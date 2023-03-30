 Skip to content
Vatican undiscovers doctrine of discovery
31
    More: Spiffy, Law, Catholic Church, Pope, First Nations, United States, Inter caetera, Colonialism, Sublimis Deus  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Mar 2023 at 8:12 PM



31 Comments
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess two decades of the Iraq War isn't so bad after all.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't let it end this way, Kirk
 
Congo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he'd be taller.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when there's a doctrine of Deep Space Nine, Season Eight.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot back to England and Spain mother farkers. 😆
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally emerging from puberty?  We'll see.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Vatican statement said the papal bulls, or decrees, "did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples" and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholics behaving badly would make an awesome reality TV show. Kind of like "Cops" but with more drama.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe in five hundred years they'll repudiate raping children.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So can we have our land back?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bcostlow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so the pope can be wrong?

Quick, somebody go tell all those Catholic "Right-to-Life"ers!
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like how they can brazenly lie like that.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dang, I was waiting for Alito to use that as justification for ending both Title IX and gate fees at national parks.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.


I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bcostlow: Wait, so the pope can be wrong?

Quick, somebody go tell all those Catholic "Right-to-Life"ers!


Atodaso.
-- Galileo Galilei
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bcostlow: Wait, so the pope can be wrong?

Quick, somebody go tell all those Catholic "Right-to-Life"ers!


After all the papal reversals the last 70 years or so, papal infallibility (if the ex cathedra extra dice roll is in play) and Every Sperm is Sacred still standing. Maybe those will finally fold in some swampy Vatican in another 70 years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.


The conquerors are all long dead
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See also manifest destiny
 
Discordulator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.


No argument there.

It's a notoriously complicated problem to fix without creating more victims.

To give an idea of how complicated it is, treaty negotiations are still underway in part of Canada. Not renegotiation. Negotiation. The treaty between some nations and Canada was never completed, and it took a Supreme Court decision to even allow the process to begin properly. Under early Canadian law, Indigenous nations weren't allowed to hire lawyers. This meant lay people in legal negotiations with experts specifically educated in that field.

Treaty negotiations are still underway, today.

And that's just one piece of an absurdly complicated problem...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.

No argument there.

It's a notoriously complicated problem to fix without creating more victims.

To give an idea of how complicated it is, treaty negotiations are still underway in part of Canada. Not renegotiation. Negotiation. The treaty between some nations and Canada was never completed, and it took a Supreme Court decision to even allow the process to begin properly. Under early Canadian law, Indigenous nations weren't allowed to hire lawyers. This meant lay people in legal negotiations with experts specifically educated in that field.

Treaty negotiations are still underway, today.

And that's just one piece of an absurdly complicated problem...


Fuuuuuuk
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: "So can we have our land back?"

[Fark user image 259x194]


Not sure they have it. I am sitting on some prime Chumash land right now, but it hasn't belonged to the Church or Spain in 300 years.

Guess they should've fought harder...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Vatican hasn't changed one bit.  They offered up the excuse that it was used incorrectly for political purposes.   F*** you.  You didn't tell anyone to stop doing that.  Nope.  You actively encouraged enslaving numerous indigenous people all in the name of your psychopathic god.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: bcostlow: Wait, so the pope can be wrong?

Quick, somebody go tell all those Catholic "Right-to-Life"ers!

Atodaso.
-- Galileo Galilei


"In space there are countless constellations, suns and planets; we see only the suns because they give light; the planets remain invisible, for they are small and dark. There are also numberless earths circling around their suns..."
― Giordano Bruno, Despre infinit univers si lumi 1584For speaking this truth, and other heresies, Bruno was burned at the stake.Worlds beyond counting, not verified until the last 30 or so years of exoplanet astronomy, 400 years later. So far ahead of his time!On how many of those worlds does the truth bring a death sentence? Humans suck.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.


As far as popes go, he's a good one.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.

The conquerors are all long dead


That is not really relevant.

Not many people are seeking to hold any individuals responsible. Most people are trying to fix the damage, and reduce/eliminate ongoing harms.

Take a look at the Reconciliation process.

https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1524494530110/1557511412801

Not a single one is about holding conquerors personally liable. Organizations and governments, yes. Just not individuals.

And a lot of this is not ancient history , either.

The last Residential School only closed in 1996.

The legal system disproportionately punishes indigenous people.

Nearly any attempt to address anything is met with heavy resistance from the public.

It took farkloads of bodies being discovered in unmarked graves at church run residential schools for the church to respond.

And, despite all these ongoing harms that originated from long dead conquerors, there are still people like you who remain blissfully ignorant in what these problems are about, just so you can spread your ignorance elsewhere.

Bravo.

Bravo.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.

The conquerors are all long dead


Sure, if you limit the definition to the individuals who actually did the deed.  I'm talking broader scope here, the religious and political entities, and the majority of us who are their descendants.  You know, white guilt and all that.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been down on the Catholic Church here, but this was a good thing today. Bravo, Francis, my favorite pope.

Also, the modern Catholic Church at least allows for some science, like evolution, the big bang theory and other cosmological theories, etc. Unlike christian fundamentalists, who want to go back to the Dark Ages.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/pope-would-you-accept-evolution-and-big-bang-180953166/
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not like they're going to discover any more land, so sure, why not.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Discordulator: Rezurok: Discordulator: Well, in 5 years we have gone from "fat farking chance" of papal apology to striking down the "Do you have a flag?" Doctrine.

Progress, no matter how small, should be celebrated. Just don't let up the pressure. Maybe one day the "moral authority" will be moral.

Granted, that is likely impossible, but that is another matter.

I don't entirely disagree, but it's pretty easy to apologize for all the conquering after all the conquering is done and the conquerors are troubled by bothersome pangs of guilt every now and then.

No argument there.

It's a notoriously complicated problem to fix without creating more victims.

To give an idea of how complicated it is, treaty negotiations are still underway in part of Canada. Not renegotiation. Negotiation. The treaty between some nations and Canada was never completed, and it took a Supreme Court decision to even allow the process to begin properly. Under early Canadian law, Indigenous nations weren't allowed to hire lawyers. This meant lay people in legal negotiations with experts specifically educated in that field.

Treaty negotiations are still underway, today.

And that's just one piece of an absurdly complicated problem...

Fuuuuuuk


Fuuuuuuk, indeed.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Murderer stopped murdering after successfully murdering everyone. Let us rejoice
 
