(TwinCities.com)   City tells residents not to paint potholes to alert drivers, says broken suspensions and popped tires are enough notification   (twincities.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Came here for this.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The spray painting will continue until the roads improve.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania....
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to the Town Council President Mike Hunt who also owns 4 area garages: "It's really all about safety."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We just spray paint the whole road.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

and meanwhile on my TV screen

Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is one reason I bought a 4Runner. Some degree of defense against Ohio roads was needed.

/ would need a monster truck if I lived in Michigan
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Huh?  A vicious pot hole is a dangerous pot hole for any Toyota.

4-runners are nice, I had one (2000) and i always tried to avoid pot holes in it.

It can still damage the tires, suspension, etc.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time to make the municipality responsible for rim and suspension repairs.

Boring story bro: my father and one other driver (separately) got courts to agree the city was responsible for damage a specific pothole caused. Pothole was filled the next week
 
Reverborama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
St, Paul & Minneapolis are in the midst of the worst pot hole season in recent years.  It's like a horror maze.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Agreed, but it'll take a lot more abuse than someone's BMW with 20's on it.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Those are always the ones I see swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid a little bump :-P

jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clearly you haven't met my aunt.  We used to live in a city that had "dips" at every intersection and she never slowed down.  One time, she punched a hole in her oil pan.  "What's the point of having shock absorbers if I don't use them?"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aren't there still going to be dicks on the road even if they fill the potholes?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Don't do that, makes it obvious how incompetent we are."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

When I drove a sports car, I feared potholes.  Now that I drive a 4x4, I laugh as I go right over them.  Those shiny big trucks that swerve will never see actual dirt.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How to get rid of potholes and have fun while doing it.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CSB or not...

My friend is a car guy. Owns lots of foriegn expensive cars. One day I'm googling over his Astin DB 9 James Bond edition.

"Ok Stek, lets go for a ride..."

We get in and he zooms out of the neighborhood on to a double lane road  (NYS Route 25A in Brookville)
we're riding along and he hits a pot hole.

"Crap!  That better not have ruined my rim and tire!  Know how expensive that's going to be?"

He pulls over, and checks.

"Ok, lets go home now. I'm done showing off"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

From someone who's had to replace their oil pan twice on a Hyundia Tuscon. I know this is an expensive pain in the ass.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Use pink paint, it's for general surveying marks and isn't used to mark any utilities.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another way to get somebody out in a hurry
