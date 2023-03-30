 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Southgate News-Herald)   Parents rally against 5G tower at school. Next on agenda: Those newfangled video games, heavy metal cassettes, and that satanic dungeons and dragons book   (thenewsherald.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 1:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And no class pictures. The camera steals our souls!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll be aiming their Quad 50's at the tower in short order.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where the HELL is this school? Is it too much for local publications to put the city AND state on their masthead for every article? Or do they expect people to have to Google to find out where this stupidity is being practiced?

Now I don't care where it is. They're morans.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember when you were like 20 and you would joke "where's my flying car??hurrhurrhurr"

Now you understand why. Because we will literally kill the future so a majority of us don't have to face the fact that we are idiots that listened to a whole bunch of bullshiat their entire life.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Where the HELL is this school? Is it too much for local publications to put the city AND state on their masthead for every article? Or do they expect people to have to Google to find out where this stupidity is being practiced?

Now I don't care where it is. They're morans.


It's in Wyandotte, MI.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Where the HELL is this school? Is it too much for local publications to put the city AND state on their masthead for every article? Or do they expect people to have to Google to find out where this stupidity is being practiced?

Now I don't care where it is. They're morans.


Dude... it's the birthplace of Lee Majors.

And here I once thought you a man of culture.

/*shakes head and walks away*
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the kids?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With parents like that, school or not, those kids are going to grow up stupid.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Not Greenleaf!"

/obscure
// probably
/// I may not have the quote 100% correct
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, there you have it.  If y'all had just had your kids vaccinated, they wouldn't need to be putting up a 5G tower.  DUH!

/ A plague of Chemtrails on all your houses shacks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michigan, the Florida of the north.
Along with Ohio.
And Indiana.
And vast swathes of Illinois.
Nevermind, it's all Florida.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's perfectly harmless as long as you have your 5G chip from the covid vaccine. It focuses the waves into the chip and then transmits them back, along with your location, wifi passwords and other personal information.

If you don't have that protection, then the 5G waves tend to accumulate in your brain and turn you into a complete moron.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Big Johnson t-shirts still cool?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel so sorry for those children. They're being raised by morons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Their parents are almost as stupid as the sub-editor who wrote the caption.

A group of children gather outside Washington Elementary School on March 24 to protest the placement of a 5G cell tower on the building's smokestack. (Michael Kuentz - For MediaNews Group)

No, a group of children did not gather to protest. A group of adults put signs in their children's hands and sent them to appear to protest. This was done so that very credulous fools would think that the children were protesting.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they understand that if they have coverage, they're being bathed in 4G and 5G transmissions that haven't really attenuated since emission from a tower? I would guess no, but has this ever been pointed out to them during one of their whargarble sessions at public comment periods or whatever?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
5G death beams are rubbish for killing your foes.
Youtube Du8yQeQdMBk
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i can't open the article, what are their concerns?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe put it on top of a home instead.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i can't open the article, what are their concerns?


Exactly what you imagine. A bunch of crazy parents are concerned about 5G radiation. Because if the Illuminati had it out for America's kids, they'd use a giant, obvious tower and ask for permission.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i can't open the article, what are their concerns?


"...concerns over what they believe could be adverse effects to the health of children and staff at the school due to cell tower radiation exposure."

They're afraid WiFi is going to cook their kids and teachers.
 
bittermang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many of those kds have phones in their pockets?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i can't open the article, what are their concerns?


They don't know what 5G is but it scares them.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those carrier waves could be transmitting porn through the air.  You don't want all that evil flowing through you.
 
Muta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Do they understand that if they have coverage, they're being bathed in 4G and 5G transmissions that haven't really attenuated since emission from a tower? I would guess no, but has this ever been pointed out to them during one of their whargarble sessions at public comment periods or whatever?


The story was extensively covered on local news.  They showed one woman equating antennas with radiation with cancer.  There was no rebuttal presented pointing out that her reasoning was flawed.  The news also showed a 3rd grader pleading with the school board with a tear filled plea to, "DO THE RIGHT THING NOW!"
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe humans just don't deserve to have civilization.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Badmoodman: Where the HELL is this school? Is it too much for local publications to put the city AND state on their masthead for every article? Or do they expect people to have to Google to find out where this stupidity is being practiced?

Now I don't care where it is. They're morans.

Dude... it's the birthplace of Lee Majors.

And here I once thought you a man of culture.

/*shakes head and walks away*



I hope to 'Sky Boss' that you Googled it, and didn't just know this trivia.

But still, Jeopardy! ....
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: i can't open the article, what are their concerns?


A large and vocal group, consisting mostly of parents of children who attend the school, have spoken out at Board of Education and Wyandotte City Council meetings in an effort to get the tower moved because of their concerns over what they believe could be adverse effects to the health of children and staff at the school due to cell tower radiation exposure.

Now, I don't think that is necessarily a warranted concern. But I would also argue that cell towers, while serving a vital function, are indeed a blight in terms of aesthetics. I would actually prefer them not to be on school grounds for that reason if possible. I don't like schools to look industrialized in general (and there are plenty of 1950s era brick box schools that are terrible and from the brutalist and/or industrial school of architecture.) Adding a cell tower probably fits into that aesthetic but I would rather we not make it worse.

The problem is that there are really limited places where they can be and still do what they need to do. If this is one of the few places that fits the bill probably just have to deal with it. If there are other places, should use them instead.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Where the HELL is this school? Is it too much for local publications to put the city AND state on their masthead for every article? Or do they expect people to have to Google to find out where this stupidity is being practiced?

Now I don't care where it is. They're morans.


Under the 5G tower, duh!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.