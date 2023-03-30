 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   This is surely a metaphor for something   (wral.com) divider line
14
    More: Murica, great dad skills, eagle, Missouri, Circaetus, Mountain hawk-eagle, Egg, Bald eagle, Golden eagle  
•       •       •

977 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birds have fairly basic 'rules' for deciding what is an egg.

Some smart ass ornithologists showed that with a study of cliff dwelling birds who laid light blue eggs. They gave them cubes painted light blue. Birds had a rule: "if it's got sharp edges it must be a rock, so get it out of the nest" But second rule was "if it's blue it's an egg so get it back into the nest". Spent the day moving the cubes: in-out in-out
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This bird represents 'FREEDUMB!!!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the World Bird Sanctuary's approach seems to be:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

what the rock eagle may look like
 
amb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously that eagle went to a school that teaches abstinence only.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The eagle is terrified to abandon the rock, for fear it'll be arrested under strict new pregnancy laws.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: Spent the day moving the cubes: in-out in-out


It's pretty rare for an animal's behavior loop to only have 2 lines of code, but (most) birds absolutely are just that dumb--there are exceptions.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Incubating a rock isn't normal, but when you're stoned it is.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of it were Chuck Norris, he would cause it to hatch and a baby rock come out.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I follow an account on TikTok of a woman and her geese. One of these geese has concluded that the owner, a human, is his wife. So it's just endless videos of "yes, I love you, Large Wife" as he follows her around and makes her nests.

Well, she gave up and has goose eggs in an incubator, and has given him a dud egg to look after while their "children" incubate. And I've never seen a bird so over the moon excited about anything.

Anyway, all this is to say, I wish this eagle luck. Maybe they'll cave and give him an egg to look after, who knows?

/also recently saw a video of an owl adopting orphaned owl babies
//owl mom was thrilled, owl dad was trying to figure out where said babies appeared from
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They hatch and grow up to be huge:

hiddensandiego.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The rock will hatch into a rock dove.

/aka pigeon
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.