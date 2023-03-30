 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLRN Miami)   Dammit, firefighters can't get any sleep because of the noise from derailments   (wlrn.org) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Minnesota, Rail transport, National Transportation Safety Board, Firefighter, Derailment, Official, Causality, Sheriff  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Poor town can't catch a break.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12805638/160312220#c160312220
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Train Details stories the new Major Weather System that media fearmongers are pushing.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 640x480]


Well, I mean, that's hot.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What grade?
 
emonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Firefighters live for this shiat.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 640x480]


This is what happens when you "run a train" and the train derails.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.