(USA Today)   VA police announced that the stand-off with an armed woman who barricaded herself inside her car on the side of a busy highway after a brief chase has ended peacefully after 36 hours. The woman, who was not named, is suspected to be white   (usatoday.com) divider line
WyDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Sure, we could've gone all out to arrest her sooner, but we would've missed out on that sweet sweet overtime."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And they didn't have a Bible. And wasn't suspected to play with kids.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wrong. She's black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Wrong. She's black.

[Fark user image 850x465]


Well this will be a short thread.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Wrong. She's black.

[Fark user image image 850x465]


Something tells me the cops didn't farking know.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't go 10 hours without a pee break.
That car. The smell.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I can't go 10 hours without a pee break.
That car. The smell.


Pee jar.  They'll change your like.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I can't go 10 hours without a pee break.
That car. The smell.


Might as well burn the car at this point.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're so wrong Subby, very very wrong with your race-baiting.

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/fairfax-county-police-take-armed-woman-kidnapping-suspect-into-custody-after-30-hour-standoff

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - After nearly two days, a standoff in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County is over after police took into custody an armed woman and kidnapping suspect who had been barricaded inside her vehicle for 34 hours.

The standoff began Tuesday morning in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway when a woman, who police say was suffering a mental health crisis, barricaded herself inside a car.

Crisis negotiators and other Fairfax County law enforcement were on the scene for nearly 34 hours using tactics like sirens and recorded announcements from family to persuade the woman to give herself up. Traffic along Richmond Highway was closed to traffic between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue. Schools adjusted their opening times Wednesday due to the detours.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The woman was taken into custody around 12:15 a.m. Thursday and the roadway was opened around 2:30 a.m. Police say a gun was also recovered from the scene.

Later on Thursday afternoon, investigators identified the woman as Brittany Copelin, 29, of Charles County, Maryland.

Police say officers initially responded to the area for a wellness check on Copelin requested by the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived to the 7200 block Fordson Road in Alexandria for the wellness check, and once there, they were approached by a woman who claimed she was abducted by Copelin on March 24 in Maryland.

Officers then searched the area for Copelin and eventually spotted her car in a parking lot along Richmond Highway. Officers went on a brief pursuit with the car, which eventually came to a stop on service road at Richmond Highway and Arlington Boulevard, and the standoff began.

After being taken into custody, Copelin was assessed by officials, before being taken to the Adult Detention Center. Copelin faces several charges in Fairfax County including two counts of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Copelin also faces charges in Laurel, Maryland in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman police encountered while performing the wellness check on Copelin in Alexandria.
That woman, identified Lauren L. Kingsbury, 25, of Laurel reported being kidnapped by Copelin. Laurel police say Copeline faces charges of home invasion, first degree assault, second degree assault, third degree burglary, firearm use in the commission of a felony, loaded handgun on person, and false imprisonment in connection with the case.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened in the time leading up to the alleged kidnapping.
Copelin is currently being held without bond in Fairfax County.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Petey4335: I can't go 10 hours without a pee break.
That car. The smell.

Pee jar.  They'll change your like.


Like? Not at all.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: Wrong. She's black.

[Fark user image image 850x465]

Something tells me the cops didn't farking know.


no license plate to look up the DL?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: waxbeans: Walker: Wrong. She's black.

[Fark user image image 850x465]

Something tells me the cops didn't farking know.

no license plate to look up the DL?


Hummmmmm. I stand corrected.  🤜🤛
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I lived in Maryland for 6 months as a hobosexual and got laid more than I had in the previous 10 to 15 years. The women there are wild so this news doesn't surprise me in the slightest.

I skipped town when one woman, a teacher!, started stalking me

Her: Where are you?
Me: At home
Her: I don't see your car, and I'm looking in your apartment window DONT LIE TO ME WHERE ARE YOU

/She called me 60 times that day
//I left town the next day
///She wasn't the craziest, just the last straw
////The craziest was the masochist nurse, I've never been slapped that hard before or since
 
