(CNN)   FDA approves Narcan antidote spray for over-the-counter sales, making it possible to plan ahead for your next opioid overdose   (cnn.com) divider line
38
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making it likely for insurance to reject it, since it's available OTC.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Making it likely for insurance to reject it, since it's available OTC.


Yes, but we have the greatest healthcare system in the entire world.

/This message is brought to you by Pharma
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.

If I lived anywhere I had to see people OD occasionally I'd carry it or have it in the car on the chance it could help someone in an emergency.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would you need an antidote for narcan?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, I bought a fire extinguisher so I could plan when to start kitchen fires.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drug users are logical in their purchases:  I can buy three hits OR two hits and a Narcan safety net?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Good.

If I lived anywhere I had to see people OD occasionally I'd carry it or have it in the car on the chance it could help someone in an emergency.


I don't live in an area that has a problem with that either, at least as far as I know. But I'd throw some in my glove compartment too just in case if it were free. I'm not paying for it though.
 
T.rex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Making it likely for insurance to reject it, since it's available OTC.


It costs like 50 bucks.   Probably worth the investment, out of pocket.

Maybe they shouldn't be shooting up, if they are worried they're insurance won't cover it, if they even have insurance in the first place.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.
 
fat boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just assumed all addicts have a DNR on them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Drug users are logical in their purchases:  I can buy three hits OR two hits and a Narcan safety net?


Let's say you're not a homeless addict but you have an opioid problem (as a great many people have). In that case, yes. Yes they probably can and would make that financial decision.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if my flex spending card for healthcare expenses would cover this. Might be good to keep one in my car. You never know when you might need to be a good Samaritan.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A few years ago some people were clamming that addicts would OD on purpose, die, and then get brought back by Narcan because it was such an amazing rush.  I don't think anyone believed them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fat boy: I just assumed all addicts have a DNR on them.


Why. Because all addicts want to die?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this will be reassuring for a lot of parents who have adult children living with them that are addicted to opioids. This is sadly common.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.


I burned myself on this hot take.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.

I burned myself on this hot take.


Sometimes we have to endure threads who's main purpose is to update farkies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

soopey: I wonder if my flex spending card for healthcare expenses would cover this. Might be good to keep one in my car. You never know when you might need to be a good Samaritan.


The answer is probably yes.  You can buy sunscreen with an FSA. https://fsastore.com/
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.


I hope you're being sarcastic. Did you not ever hear of the Mercer family, Perdue Pharma, and OxyContin?

There's loads of people that got addicted to opioids just following doctors orders after an injury or medical procedure.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Walgreens and Rite-Aid will refuse to sell it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.

I burned myself on this hot take.

Sometimes we have to endure threads who's main purpose is to update farkies.


I just hope I don't get cut on any sharp edges in this thread.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.


Addiction sometimes has nothing to do with being careless or stupid.  It's real, and dangerous.  Dangerous to keep going, deadly to quit.  so the only real option at home is a slow taper.  and having supplies on hand to prevent accidental OD from bad drugs is a GOOD thing.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: soopey: I wonder if my flex spending card for healthcare expenses would cover this. Might be good to keep one in my car. You never know when you might need to be a good Samaritan.

The answer is probably yes.  You can buy sunscreen with an FSA. https://fsastore.com/


I didn't know about sunscreen being covered. I'm pasty as finely milled 00 flour and go through at least $50 in sunscreen a year. Thanks!
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

soopey: Rapmaster2000: soopey: I wonder if my flex spending card for healthcare expenses would cover this. Might be good to keep one in my car. You never know when you might need to be a good Samaritan.

The answer is probably yes.  You can buy sunscreen with an FSA. https://fsastore.com/

I didn't know about sunscreen being covered. I'm pasty as finely milled 00 flour and go through at least $50 in sunscreen a year. Thanks!


tampons, condoms, and 55 gallons of lube also covered.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: soopey: Rapmaster2000: soopey: I wonder if my flex spending card for healthcare expenses would cover this. Might be good to keep one in my car. You never know when you might need to be a good Samaritan.

The answer is probably yes.  You can buy sunscreen with an FSA. https://fsastore.com/

I didn't know about sunscreen being covered. I'm pasty as finely milled 00 flour and go through at least $50 in sunscreen a year. Thanks!

tampons, condoms, and 55 gallons of lube also covered.


Huh. You could have a pretty good weekend with all of that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just a cold heartless bastard. I say let Darwin drive.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.


Yeah that is funny since most of the opioid addictions come from doctors prescribing it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Definitely a good move for humanity's sake..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: maxandgrinch: Drug users are logical in their purchases:  I can buy three hits OR two hits and a Narcan safety net?

Let's say you're not a homeless addict but you have an opioid problem (as a great many people have). In that case, yes. Yes they probably can and would make that financial decision.


Why would you add homelessness to this discussion?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There has to be some probable cause abuse in here somewhere.

/just tell the cops that you carry it to help cops who feint at the sight of fentanyl.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm just a cold heartless bastard. I say let Darwin drive.


I agree if we do it right.  diabetes, cancer, heart disease, broken bones, deaf, blind, etc.  only the safest and healthiest genes survive if we ban medicine.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is great.  With a vast network of police union organized law enforcement officers putting fentanyl onto our streets and into the hands of our children, we can never be too safe.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have narcan at our house since I have a teenagers. We have good relationships with our kids and talk about these things. I know my son enjoys weed (who doesn't?) and doesn't drink (he doesn't like the way it makes him feel). I don't expect that he will use narcotics, but even if he doesn't his friends may and if we can help a kid on the off chance we need to, we will.

/we also have Plan B
//it's already been used, which is fine
///parenting older teens is really just providing a safe backstop when you can
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: We have narcan at our house since I have a teenagers. We have good relationships with our kids and talk about these things. I know my son enjoys weed (who doesn't?) and doesn't drink (he doesn't like the way it makes him feel). I don't expect that he will use narcotics, but even if he doesn't his friends may and if we can help a kid on the off chance we need to, we will.

/we also have Plan B
//it's already been used, which is fine
///parenting older teens is really just providing a safe backstop when you can


Thanks for restoring my hope for humanity after I made the mistake of reading some pretty disgusting comments in this thread. You're doing it right.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Making it likely for insurance to reject it, since it's available OTC.


Narcan kits have been free and without prescription in Canada for over 6 years at least.  You don't even have to be a resident, just walk in to any pharmacy and ask for one.  I think the only condition is that you let the Pharmacist explain the signs of an overdose and how to use it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Narcan rewards bad behavior.  If someone is stupid enough to get addicted and ODs, let them die.  Our medical professionals have better problems to work on.


Do you have children?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm just a cold heartless bastard. I say let Darwin drive.


Except for yourself.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm in Colorado and can get narcan free from a bunch of places. I keep 2 doses in my apartment. I don't use, but there are more than a few people in the building who do. Hope I never have to use the stuff, but it's there if the need arises.
 
