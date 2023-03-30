 Skip to content
(AOL)   You can try to rob a Taco Truck. You can try to rob a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Truck. You can even try to rob a Pizza Truck, but never, ever, ever try to rob a Soul Food Truck   (aol.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[That'sRacist.kid]
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wheel gun >>> 9s
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good job Grannie, sleep easy as that criminal was trying to kill you and you properly defended yourself and probably saved your life and the lives of others. As a positive benefit, you saved the taxpayers from the costs of prosecuting and incarcerating them.  I just hope the perpetrators family doesn't end up suing you for killing their precious child who was about to turn his life around and give up his life of armed robbery.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But I've been told "good woman with a gun" was a myth.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he was ready to tke you life, and maybe others. rest easy that you probably saved others.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oxtails are expensive these days. Everyone knows they are good eating. The local soulfood places cook them well but I prefer to cook them myself. I still go to the locals because it is easier and tastier to get greens and black-eyed peas from professionals.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It depends. Some food trucks you could rob with nothing more than a stern look. Others, FAFO means you become tomorrow's teriyaki skewer.

Don't do crime, kids.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No skipping in line and don't forget to tip
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Repeat after me:

God.  Did.  Not.  Jam.  The.  Gun.

Grow up.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"She's a Godly woman, that's why the gun jammed because God jammed it," Derick Howard said.

I farking hate religion.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The elusive "good guy with a gun" is a Black grandmother, not a 35 year old goateed MAGAT with penis length issues. Quelle surprise.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good job, Granny!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Good job Grannie, sleep easy as that criminal was trying to kill you and you properly defended yourself and probably saved your life and the lives of others. As a positive benefit, you saved the taxpayers from the costs of prosecuting and incarcerating them.  I just hope the perpetrators family doesn't end up suing you for killing their precious child who was about to turn his life around and give up his life of armed robbery.


Wow, I can't even see you, you are so far out on that limb...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And yet again America celebrates simple robbery being punished by summary execution without trial.
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Armed grandma stops robber in his tracks when his gun jams while robbing her food truck.

Who can stop a bad guy with a gun? A good gram with some jam.
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That food truck has got Love, A Piece, And Soul
 
jokol71
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So guns are good now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You need a license to carry a gun in Houston?

/only bit of news in the article
//which is why it is fark, not news
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

McGrits: Oxtails are expensive these days. Everyone knows they are good eating. The local soulfood places cook them well but I prefer to cook them myself. I still go to the locals because it is easier and tastier to get greens and black-eyed peas from professionals.


Username checks out.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: "She's a Godly woman, that's why the gun jammed because God jammed it," Derick Howard said.

I farking hate religion.


God must be a giant twat. I would've just had the guy stay in bed with a headache.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


             AIN'T NOBODY GOT TIME FOR THAT
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good for her. I'm just glad his gun jammed before he was able to take her life
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably don't want to chance the taco truck.  Half of them are undercover FBI and are armed to the teeth.  That concern about taco trucks on every street corner?  Yeah, you know what that was about now.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
UNBELIEVABLE!!! She should of just handed everything over to the robber. Now she last to live the rest of her life knowing that she needlessly killed someone!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poor woman. She'll probably have to deal with some ptsd after this. People who aren't monsters can't just shrug off killing someone, even when they have no other option.

Next time I'm in Houston I'll have to find her truck and buy all the soulfood.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy sh*t.  The superpredators are back?

yeah submitter this was... er, maybe not cool ya dig?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: And yet again America celebrates simple robbery being punished by summary execution without trial.


Is this upping the insurance rates for your food truck robbing business?
 
