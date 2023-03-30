 Skip to content
Former Green Beret has a malpractice law named after him, still can't win his malpractice suit
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army's rejection letter said there was "no evidence that [Master Sgt.] Stayskal's prognosis or chance of survival was adversely affected by the delay in the diagnosis of lung cancer."

I wonder why we get pestered to get that colonoscopy then?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stayskal, who plans on appealing to the Defense Health Agency, did win one concession. Earlier this month, the Army Claims Service notified him that Army Secretary Christine Wormuth intends to use a "special discretionary funding authority" to pay him $600,000. That dollar figure is equal to the maximum amount allowed for pain and suffering damages in the military's medical malpractice system.

So, he;s not getting completely dicked, but yeah... I get it.

I had a bad run in with an Army ortho surgeon who f*cked up my knee on a simple surgery. So, I understand. But $600k, even after taxes and everything is better than a lot of people got.
 
