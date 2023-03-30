 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   It seemed like a great idea. And they almost did it. Almost   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anti-theft device.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy here trying to carjack cars earlier in the week one of the cars was an Audi and he could not get it started and I think another one was a stick. I think he tried 4 different cars before he got caught
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently handed the keys over to a hotel valet and watched them pop right back out of my car.

I asked what was going on and the manager, who was already out there, was walking my way while taking the keys from the *AHEM* ... driver.

Apparently their valet employees don't know how to drive. That's how I see it. Because the #1 thing a valet does is drive cars for a living. In my opinion, this one could not.

The manager told me she was the only one on duty who could drive a stick in a light manner that she thought was funny.

But I already knew how long it would take to get my car the next morning when all of the automatics would be prioritized over mine. Not only was I right, the same manager had to be summoned to go get my car.

Before anyone tells me that I'm old and need to buy a new car already... this is a 2017 Honda FIT...so you know, fairly modern.

/our other car is a 2001 Honda Prelude SSH Model, also a stick
//for sale as is
///with lots of problems
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was only an issue if you cared for the clutch and transmission. It's like when you toss the TP into the toilet of the house you're burglaring, not a problem for future you.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I drive a Honda Fit too, but mine's an automatic. My last car was a stick, actually almost all my cars have been stick, but I just couldn't buy another one to have to struggle through DC traffic in (and that my wife can't drive if she needs to).

The good news for us is... Ain't nobody stealing a Honda Fit, stick or no.

/snuck a subwoofer into the spare tire recently
//Jurassic 5 just 'aint the same without a little kick
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two lily white kids are going to LOVE prison in Maryland
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite Internet Argument.

DURR YOU CAN'T DRIVE STICK

DURR  U DON'T HAVE TO---AUTOMATIC!

DURR
DURR

/stick ftw
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: /snuck a subwoofer into the spare tire recently
//Jurassic 5 just 'aint the same without a little kick


Gotta hold onto what's golden
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car Heist - SNL
Youtube P3VRK8au3dU
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: mongbiohazard: /snuck a subwoofer into the spare tire recently
//Jurassic 5 just 'aint the same without a little kick

Gotta hold onto what's golden


If you want to fight the power get the power to fight.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HA @ nobody stealing a Honda Fit, stick or no!

So true! Ours is charcoal so it's pretty much invisible to cops too.

And I literally know what you mean about driving a stick in D.C. traffic. I did just that a few years ago when visiting. At first I was just a polite tourist trying to use my turn signals courteously. This was not working...so I turned into a monster with first & second gear jumping in and around... just to compete with everyone else there.

And yeah, that came with a level of difficulty that I'd not yet experienced.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mine's dark grey too, 2019, and I absolutely love it. And yeah, it might as well have a cloaking device installed.

I put a roof rack on mine for a cargo pod for some extra room on long trips (we have a big dog), but the damn thing is just so goddamned practical in general. AND they even manage to be a little fun to drive. Nimble little guy, and not even the slowest car I've ever owned. And we got the Honda Assist package, so it's got the lane keeping and such - awesome for long drives on the highway.

Wish they hadn't stopped selling them in North America. They're just fantastic little cars, with much more space than you'd expect.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I loved/hated my Honda Fit. I was on an accelerated shopping schedule. I needed a new car, and I needed it immediately. I liked the Fit but it was only available with a CVT. I was crushed, but I decided to man up and give it a try. And I did try. Really. But after a bit over a year, I couldn't do it anymore. I traded it for a Civic coupe with a stick. I love my Civic. But I miss that little Fit, too.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It sounds like you might have been real happy with that Fit if it could have had a stick shift.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mine's dark grey too, 2019, and I absolutely love it. And yeah, it might as well have a cloaking device installed.

I put a roof rack on mine for a cargo pod for some extra room on long trips (we have a big dog), but the damn thing is just so goddamned practical in general. AND they even manage to be a little fun to drive. Nimble little guy, and not even the slowest car I've ever owned. And we got the Honda Assist package, so it's got the lane keeping and such - awesome for long drives on the highway.

Wish they hadn't stopped selling them in North America. They're just fantastic little cars, with much more space than you'd expect.


Yeah, definitely light weight, nimble, and quick. I can dart out when I need to because it's hauling so little weight (unless we've loaded up for a trip or something.)

PARKING

I can't get over how easy it is to park. I was in Macon, GA last week and was able to parallel park that thing, backing into the space in one turn!

Always a place to park for the little thing and I'm just a jerk enough to squeeze it into a small space where somebody's oversized trunk rides the painted line.

And yeah, both wife and I are both disappointed that we won't be able to purchase another one brand-new. But we've kept this one up so far and hope to get some more good years out of it.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yes, I think I would. So many positives. I don't regret getting the Civic, especially because it's much more comfortable on the 300 mile round trip drive I make every other week. But the only new cars I'd had previously were Hyundai Accents (one reliable as hell until I got hit, the other a lemon) so the Fit being an economy car but still solid and reliable and comfortable rocked my world.
 
