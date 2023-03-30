 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Megachurch accused of forcing staff to donate 10% of their salary, forcing observers to ask themselves, "What would Jesus do?" and . . . no, he's seething and picking that bullwhip back up   (king5.com) divider line
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rachel Kellogg started working at Churchome in December of 2019, first as a production assistant, then as a brand video editor, and currently as a post-production producer.

If your church uses Hollywood Magic and doesn't look like my dad filmed it with a 1990s VHS camcorder, it's a business.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it isn't given from the heart, it's just pew rent.

They've missed the point entirely, of course.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow Costco now carries churches? 😁
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See, Jesus is better than a bank because ain't nobody gonna rob Jesus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WWJD?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL I don't feel bad for those suckers anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ChurchDome?

Really?  That's the name?

They couldn't go with St Midas Church of The Empty Collection's Basket?
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Promo Sapien: If it isn't given from the heart, it's just pew rent.

They've missed the point entirely, of course.


What is the point?
 
