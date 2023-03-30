 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster Word of the Day for March 30 is 'Golem' as in: "When Auntie Em asked Dorothy, 'Did the Republicans create a monster out of lies and hyperbole to Make America Great Again?' Dorothy said, "That's not their goal, Em"'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder Woman is a clay golem turned into a flesh golem.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Wonder Woman is a clay golem turned into a flesh golem.


If you look closely you'll se the holy word "Registered trademark of Detective Comics. All rights reserved."
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the lack of explicit wordplay intentional, or did some autocorrect try to unfunny the headline?

I would have expected: "... That's not their golem" as the punchline.

/ Probably just too meta for me.
// And/or I need a lot more caffeine.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny must be named Armstrong, cause that's quite a stretch
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sad. Low energy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Asked my coach how to beat the opposing team. He said "Simple we out Goal'em.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not your best work subby.
 
