Old U.S. classroom item: Slide projector. New U.S. classroom item: Poop bucket.
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ten million Uncles On Facebook scream "I *KNEW* the Litterbox Story was real!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We had one like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And someone left a big pile of actual poop in it one day.. it wasn't noticed for quite a while.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The NRA must be branching out into new new investment items. Collapsible panic rooms, poop buckets- up next- 'Patriot' survival food for nutrition until Uvalde-type cops get up the guts to actually eventually go after shooter.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeti poop bucket: $159.99
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And ten million Uncles On Facebook scream "I *KNEW* the Litterbox Story was real!"


/thread
//someone address the lights, please?
 
acouvis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But muh guns! 'Murica!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Yeti poop bucket: $159.99


Yeah, but the lid is an additional $99.00

Because Yeti.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's pronounced "Poop Bouquet".
 
mistahtom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The children should take a cue from their Republican politicians and just shiat on the teachers.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We had one like this:

[Fark user image image 850x566]

And someone left a big pile of actual poop in it one day.. it wasn't noticed for quite a while.


.....interested in what that is, kinda scared about how it works...
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it bullet proof?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a buyer.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember those!

Teacher always had a hard time syncing up the cassette player to the film-strip....
 
Iczer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So the new plan the GQP wants to try instead of actually doing something about all the guns involved in shootings is to have kids store their literal shiat in buckets and go full pissed off monkey on the shooter.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And ten million Uncles On Facebook scream "I *KNEW* the Litterbox Story was real!"


It *was* real, but it was about having something kids could use to relieve themselves during an active shooter situation, not about kids "identifying" as cats.

I suspect the story around the bucket that will go around facebook will be "liberal schools now have large buckets for kids who identify as fish."  Because the right is completely unhinged.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And that's just part of the survival gear equipment in those classes.  Money for education?  Hard no.  Money to turn schools into Outer Heavan?  Just send us the bill.

America sucks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ownership of firearms has caused us to revert to making children shiat in a bucket in front of everybody.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you take down the tetherball poles and unsupervised recess in schools.   Kids who had issues with other kids got it sorted out by playing wallball / red ass / smear the queer / and tetherball.   In gym class, coach would put gloves on the two and supervise a proper boxing match until it was sorted out.  Once in a long while there would be a knife fight during recess or after school.   Basketball was a full contact sport where personal differences were settled.

Guns are for lazy people who want to get even without a lot of effort or skill.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Is it bullet proof?


No, but they are intergender.  The horror!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have Biden declare martial law and use the military to confiscate all guns in the country and lock down the borders and coasts so that no guns can come in.  Unleash the military to do whatever is necessary to confiscate the guns.  Lay seige to gun sanctuary zones.  Starve them out.  Use stratoballoons to block out the sun.  Drop salt and herbicides on their crop land.  Bust dams up stream from them.  Everything except atomic fusion weapons.  Because some people thing maga is a race.  So we can't nuke them.  But we can make them know who runs barter town.

Or 100% zoom school.  Decentralize the children so the shooters can't target large gatherings of childrxn.  Operation warp speed the ability to jack the kids into the matrix so they can learn by direct brain interface.  And so they can be programmed to be good citizens.  After one generation, the gun problem will be solved.  The childrxn won't want guns.  Their programming won't allow them to want guns.

I'm leaning towards martial law.  Because the tictoc influencers might infiltrate the zoom school and get kids to kill themselves with guns.  If we confiscate all guns, that won't be a problem.  But we should research matrix like brain spikes at the same time.

Problem solved.
 
acouvis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe


Better than Fox News or Newsmax...
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is what happens when you take down the tetherball poles and unsupervised recess in schools.   Kids who had issues with other kids got it sorted out by playing wallball / red ass / smear the queer / and tetherball.   In gym class, coach would put gloves on the two and supervise a proper boxing match until it was sorted out.  Once in a long while there would be a knife fight during recess or after school.   Basketball was a full contact sport where personal differences were settled.

Guns are for lazy people who want to get even without a lot of effort or skill.


Well those are certainly words composed into sentences.  Can't decipher what the hell it all means but, ok.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mnhs.orgView Full Size


Good news! Right wing policies mean we gotta get poop buckets again.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its sad where we have gotten. A cheaper bandaid is a charged fire extinguisher and a willingness to attack/defend with extreme violence. Sure you may die, but you won't go out like those cowards in Uvalde.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I know a buyer.

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


Dear God, that looks good!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Problem solved.


My idea is better.

Invent a machine that can evaporate every gun off the planet. Meanwhile have another machine that can put Ecstasy (MDMA)  into the world's water supply...

Where do I pick up my Nobel peace prize?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Mr. Coffee Nerves: And ten million Uncles On Facebook scream "I *KNEW* the Litterbox Story was real!"

It *was* real, but it was about having something kids could use to relieve themselves during an active shooter situation, not about kids "identifying" as cats.

I suspect the story around the bucket that will go around facebook will be "liberal schools now have large buckets for kids who identify as fish."  Because the right is completely unhinged.


The other narrative will be that this is indeed necessary at the "inner city" schools. And probably particularly (for some reason) Chicago schools.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

acouvis: BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe

Better than Fox News or Newsmax...


Granted, but so is a fortune cookie.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe


Foreign news is a better source than any US "news" outlets for American news.  The best the US has is light red propaganda.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ricochet4
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe


Even better, an Australian reporter describing the contents of a Twitter thread. Though, to her credit, she does include a brief description of the latest school shooting (so far) to add context for her non-US readers, which puts her several light years ahead of her American colleagues
 
acouvis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rooftopvoter: Its sad where we have gotten. A cheaper bandaid is a charged fire extinguisher and a willingness to attack/defend with extreme violence. Sure you may die, but you won't go out like those cowards in Uvalde.


Great idea.  Lets train elementary kids that the best way to confront someone with an AR-15 is to try to attack them with a fire extinguisher.  What could go wrong? /s
 
apoptotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Ownership of firearms has caused us to revert to making children shiat in a bucket in front of everybody.


Up next: due to bathroom laws, any school that stocks emergency poop buckets will have to have gender-segregated classes.

/I hope I'm kidding
//I'm concerned that I might not be
///aaaaaaagh!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Tr0mBoNe: We had one like this:

[Fark user image image 850x566]

And someone left a big pile of actual poop in it one day.. it wasn't noticed for quite a while.

.....interested in what that is, kinda scared about how it works...


It's an opaque projector so you put normal paper on it, it shines a bright light down on it and uses mirrors and lenses to project that reflection onto the screen.
 
acouvis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: acouvis: BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe

Better than Fox News or Newsmax...

Granted, but so is a fortune cookie.


True. But a used piece of toilet paper is also better than those two.

It may be covered in shiat, but at least it's obvious.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: [Fark user image image 259x194]

It's pronounced "Poop Bouquet".


Sometimes things just line up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: We have a better source than Australian news? Nothing against Aussies but I'm still asking "if" rather than "why" if our source is foreign news on the other side of the globe


Not that it will have any impact on Americans, but I'm pleased to occasionally look outside the constant unending deluge of that is American news in the anglosphere, and note the tone of other nations matches my own:

When I see "The horror of US Schools." I at least get to think to myself: Oh good, so it's not just me that finds our brother nation a batshiat insane clusterfark that is farked up beyond fark and is probably unfarkable.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This year, when we were going through the lockdown drill procedures, one of the students who was a bit more... teenager-syndrome than her peers asked, in a challenging way, if we were to potentially have to stay put and quiet for hours, what'll we do when they have to go to the bathroom? I looked her in the eye and said in my best gallows voice: "The garbage can is right there."

/  It didn't really start to dawn on her until that moment that we (the staff) were taking this serious-as-all-fark and that maybe she should too.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 646x738]


💩
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: This year, when we were going through the lockdown drill procedures, one of the students who was a bit more... teenager-syndrome than her peers asked, in a challenging way, if we were to potentially have to stay put and quiet for hours, what'll we do when they have to go to the bathroom? I looked her in the eye and said in my best gallows voice: "The garbage can is right there."

/  It didn't really start to dawn on her until that moment that we (the staff) were taking this serious-as-all-fark and that maybe she should too.


The Japanese call it chunibyo, (lit.) eighth grader syndrome.  it can be shortened to chuni for use as an adjective.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Ownership of firearms has caused us to revert to making children shiat in a bucket in front of everybody.


Think how it makes the guns feel. :(
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 400x225]


FIND A BUSH, AUDREY!

/ 🤣
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FeFiFoFark: [Fark user image 260x339]


Do apples poop?  I know the Lisa and Newton weren't popular, but I wouldn't consider them "poop".
 
bittermang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is what happens when you take down the tetherball poles and unsupervised recess in schools.   Kids who had issues with other kids got it sorted out by playing wallball / red ass / smear the queer / and tetherball.   In gym class, coach would put gloves on the two and supervise a proper boxing match until it was sorted out.  Once in a long while there would be a knife fight during recess or after school.   Basketball was a full contact sport where personal differences were settled.

Guns are for lazy people who want to get even without a lot of effort or skill.


Ok boomer
 
