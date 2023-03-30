 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers, Cocteau Twins, Bongos, The Eurythmics, and Devo. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #451. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Present
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bright tailed and bushy eyed! or something... "here"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p


i'm going to start dinging one siouxsie and numan play for each Friday reference.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p

i'm going to start dinging one siouxsie and numan play for each Friday reference.


Insert The Cure reference here :p

Also, It's been a long week already, and today is going to be a pain in the arse, so you have to deal w/ me :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and you have to deal with me playing siouxsie after you leave :D
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p


Yeah - I'm here for the Cocteaus. Otherwise, you know me - I wouldn't even show.

(Who am I kidding? If I didn't get to spew stupid stuff for three hours, three days a week, I'd end up in the Pol tab.)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: and you have to deal with me playing siouxsie after you leave :D


As long as the people get to hear Siouxsie, I consider it a win :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we hear Siouxsie on Tuesday though?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p

Yeah - I'm here for the Cocteaus. Otherwise, you know me - I wouldn't even show.

(Who am I kidding? If I didn't get to spew stupid stuff for three hours, three days a week, I'd end up in the Pol tab.)


And nobody wants to end up in the Pol tab, that's why we're silly and stupid here!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Didn't we hear Siouxsie on Tuesday though?


Shhhhh. We should hear Siouxsie everyday that ends in a "y"
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Didn't we hear Siouxsie on Tuesday though?


Second Breakfast.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: perigee: djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p

Yeah - I'm here for the Cocteaus. Otherwise, you know me - I wouldn't even show.

(Who am I kidding? If I didn't get to spew stupid stuff for three hours, three days a week, I'd end up in the Pol tab.)

And nobody wants to end up in the Pol tab, that's why we're silly and stupid here!


Extra Smartied, you.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!


Yes we are, and it's not Claudia!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!


Did the poem people bale already?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Didn't we hear Siouxsie on Tuesday though?

Shhhhh. We should hear Siouxsie everyday that ends in a "y"


Absolument. Tous les lundis, mardis, mercredis, jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Absolument. Tous les lundis, mardis, mercredis, jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches.


Tish! You Spoke French!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?


the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Happy Friday* everybody!! Any show w/ Liz shall be a good one!

/* Yeah, I'm still that jerk :p

i'm going to start dinging one siouxsie and numan play for each Friday reference.


So tempting to link to a certain Rebecca Black You Tube video.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼


Replaced - like, for a while - with an ACTUAL jazz program? So, it's Klez, then Jazz, then you? Oh... I'm gonna LIKE Thursdays...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Gang, just checking in before heading down to Marlin's Park for Opening Day.

Will be listening from the car at an excessively loud volume today.

Go Sports Ball!! I hope both teams have fun, but the Mets lose.

See you next week.

XOXOXOXO,
pc_gator
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼


They could be MIA a bit longer, three months let's say...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Lioness7: Absolument. Tous les lundis, mardis, mercredis, jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches.

Tish! You Spoke French!



Siouxsie and the Banshees - Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant French TV (Complete In Colour).mpg
Youtube Olpr4NDxRIk


I can hijack anything w/ Siouxsie!! :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼

They could be MIA a bit longer, three months let's say...


The gardening show is a mainstay. No idea why they didn't show, but they still almost certainly be back
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Hey Gang, just checking in before heading down to Marlin's Park for Opening Day.

Will be listening from the car at an excessively loud volume today.

Go Sports Ball!! I hope both teams have fun, but the Mets lose.

See you next week.

XOXOXOXO,
pc_gator



Enjoy!
And have a lovely weekend!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, Everybody!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Hey Gang, just checking in before heading down to Marlin's Park for Opening Day.

Will be listening from the car at an excessively loud volume today.

Go Sports Ball!! I hope both teams have fun, but the Mets lose.

See you next week.

XOXOXOXO,
pc_gator


Opening day everyone has a shot!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puttin the zzzzz in jazz
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Hey Gang, just checking in before heading down to Marlin's Park for Opening Day.

Will be listening from the car at an excessively loud volume today.

Go Sports Ball!! I hope both teams have fun, but the Mets lose.

See you next week.

XOXOXOXO,
pc_gator


I'm already sporting my Red Sox cap. Love opening day! Have big fun!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
djslowdive:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Olpr4NDxRIk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I can hijack anything w/ Siouxsie!! :p

HOLY FARKMONKEYS. What the flying frijole was That???
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just looked at the new schedule and the gardening folks are still on it
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Hey Gang, just checking in before heading down to Marlin's Park for Opening Day.

Will be listening from the car at an excessively loud volume today.

Go Sports Ball!! I hope both teams have fun, but the Mets lose.

See you next week.

XOXOXOXO,
pc_gator


Have fun at the game
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Lioness7: Absolument. Tous les lundis, mardis, mercredis, jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches.

Tish! You Spoke French!


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Olpr4NDxRIk]

I can hijack anything w/ Siouxsie!! :p


Haha! So all days that end in -i count too.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: just looked at the new schedule and the gardening folks are still on it


I might have to tune in now that I have a garden
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼

They could be MIA a bit longer, three months let's say...

The gardening show is a mainstay. No idea why they didn't show, but they still almost certainly be back


Almost gives some hope....
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: just looked at the new schedule and the gardening folks are still on it


And hope has died :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: djslowdive:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Olpr4NDxRIk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I can hijack anything w/ Siouxsie!! :p

HOLY FARKMONKEYS. What the flying frijole was That???


B-Side to the Melt! single
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Devo

1978...My uncle 6 years older than me always turned me on to new music. One day he hands me the first Devo album "are we not men"

I put it on.

I never in my life heard music like this...OMG!  Was it punk? New Wave?  I thought it totally off the wall, original and very happy that he turned me on to it.  I wore out my album.

I even joined the fan club.

Then the 2nd album came out...Ok, not like the first one, but still a bit fun...

the 3rd album came out and the band was on Merv Griffin doing "Snowball"

I canceled my fan club subscription.

Still a fan, but I still think the first album is one of my favorite 10 top ten albums I've ever heard.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼

They could be MIA a bit longer, three months let's say...

The gardening show is a mainstay. No idea why they didn't show, but they still almost certainly be back

Almost gives some hope....


With ya, sister...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This reminds me: I was at a High School Robotics event in Iowa last week; they constantly play upbeat music. I heard a snippet of a B.A.D. song! Over too soon (Match started) for me to identify it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 498x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, I'm going to feed all the animals in my house, including me.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Lioness7: Present!

Am I listening to jazz?...
Yay!

Did the poem people bale already?

the gardening people and the poetry people were MIA this morning 🤷🏼


Spring break.
 
