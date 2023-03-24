 Skip to content
(CNN)   British cow goes viral after faking sleep to avoid milking. Herdsman interviewed by our nominative determinism correspondent Jeanne Moos   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cows are strange.  I like them.

A very long time ago, I had just bought some new work boots.  To get to the house I lived, the road/driveway rose uphill through a dairy farm.   About halfway up the hill (it was a long driveway and my new boots weren't broken in) I sat on a stump in the pastures.  The cows lined up, seriously they lined up, and took turns licking my new boots.   I wondered, jokingly, if I was wearing one of their relatives.

Doris is great!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the cow has been married.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice try Doris. I thought my mom would fall for it too but turns out she was smarter than I thought she was
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Viral cows (kinda)...

cows & cows & cows
Youtube FavUpD_IjVY
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, Jeanne Moos is really scary looking these days.

Of course, she wasn't all that and a piece of banana bread back when I was growing up in Plattsburgh New York. She went out with a guy on my street and we would imitate the way they fawned over each other and how they smoked their cigarettes and we would laugh and laugh and laugh. For a place like Plattsburgh  she was really kind of out there.

My mom detested her.

Anyway, good cow story.

Carry on.
 
AVDev
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Four legs good two legs bad
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How Jeanne Moos still has a job is beyond me. The fact I know her by name for her rotten reporting and I don't even live in the US is something.
 
