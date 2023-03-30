 Skip to content
(Kare11)   BNSF Railway train derailed and started on fire. Several of the cars were carrying a form of ethanol and corn syrup liquid. The Flaming Whoa   (kare11.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the Bacardi is expected to make a full recovery...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wish i were there on-site just to lick up that corn syrup
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sound of Farkers dropping their keyboards and rushing to the scene to volunteer for the ethanol cleanup
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evacuation order lifted after train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota

Suspect at large:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never realized how difficult and dangerous it is to be involved in running a train.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: wish i were there on-site just to lick up that corn syrup


After reading your comment, I had to check the URL and verify I was still on FARK, and not the comments section of any given PornHub video.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we got ourselves a PARTY!
Aint no party like a Four Loko party, I will fight you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Sounds like we got ourselves a PARTY!
Aint no party like a Four Loko party, I will fight you.


A Four Loko party circa 2008 maybe, but the swill they make today is just another soda beer.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I never realized how difficult and dangerous it is to be involved in running a train.


It is, but what exacerbates the danger is the industry's constant fight to not have safety regulations.
They talk a good game like "safety share: be sure and tie your shoes" but fight tooth and nail on "get better containers for your boom boom cargo."
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET'S

BLAME

BIDEN!
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republicans would care more about trains if they were guns.  If we shipped things by gun we wouldn't have this problem
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: The Republicans would care more about trains if they were guns.  If we shipped things by gun we wouldn't have this problem


Just shoot it cross country like a bullet.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: The Republicans would care more about trains if they were guns.  If we shipped things by gun we wouldn't have this problem


What you are describing is a cannon.

Delivering a t-shirt via cannon? Fun!
Delivering a brat or hot dog via cannon? Delicious!
Delivering volatile chemicals via cannon? I think that is a violation of the Geneva Convention.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I never realized how difficult and dangerous it is to be involved in running a train.


Your mom could tell you all about it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.


yeah, which ones are you thinking or are you knee-jerking?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I never realized how difficult and dangerous it is to be involved in running a train.


14,000+ tons moving at speed, why would that be difficult or dangerous?
 
Iczer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why would any sane person look at a train in the station, see that it's on fire, and clear it for departure...?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Rigby-Reardon: I never realized how difficult and dangerous it is to be involved in running a train.

It is, but what exacerbates the danger is the industry's constant fight to not have safety regulations.



which regulations are you referring to?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Iczer: Why would any sane person look at a train in the station, see that it's on fire, and clear it for departure...?


Would you want a flaming train in your station?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Klippoklondike: The Republicans would care more about trains if they were guns.  If we shipped things by gun we wouldn't have this problem

What you are describing is a cannon.

Delivering a t-shirt via cannon? Fun!
Delivering a brat or hot dog via cannon? Delicious!
Delivering volatile chemicals via cannon? I think that is a violation of the Geneva Convention.


That's mostly what's delivered by cannon. Only some chemicals are no-nos.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: coffeeburns: seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.

yeah, which ones are you thinking or are you knee-jerking?


Who made you the Derailment Sheriff?

And when are you finally going to blame who did this?

The Trump Administration?
 
starlost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Finally a mixed drink nastier than rum and coke.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: mattgsx: Klippoklondike: The Republicans would care more about trains if they were guns.  If we shipped things by gun we wouldn't have this problem

What you are describing is a cannon.

Delivering a t-shirt via cannon? Fun!
Delivering a brat or hot dog via cannon? Delicious!
Delivering volatile chemicals via cannon? I think that is a violation of the Geneva Convention.

That's mostly what's delivered by cannon. Only some chemicals are no-nos.


Well, you got me there.

Carry on.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: asciibaron: coffeeburns: seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.

yeah, which ones are you thinking or are you knee-jerking?

Who made you the Derailment Sheriff?

And when are you finally going to blame who did this?

The Trump Administration?


i'm not looking to blame anyone, unlike the posts i asked questions of.  it's simple, see that snow on the ground?  the MOST common issue in winter months is broken rails.  it could be that, it could be sabotage, it could be poor train handling... there are many things it could be.

but leaping to the idea the cause is a lack of regulation shows a level of ignorance about railroads that i have come to expect about most topics on Fark.  this rush to judgement is more in line with a kindergarten classroom than a place where adults comment on topical subjects.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

asciibaron: whidbey: asciibaron: coffeeburns: seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.

yeah, which ones are you thinking or are you knee-jerking?

Who made you the Derailment Sheriff?

And when are you finally going to blame who did this?

The Trump Administration?

i'm not looking to blame anyone, unlike the posts i asked questions of.  it's simple, see that snow on the ground?  the MOST common issue in winter months is broken rails.  it could be that, it could be sabotage, it could be poor train handling... there are many things it could be.

but leaping to the idea the cause is a lack of regulation shows a level of ignorance about railroads that i have come to expect about most topics on Fark.  this rush to judgement is more in line with a kindergarten classroom than a place where adults comment on topical subjects.

You also have a habit of likening your opponents to children when your shiat gets called out.Just noticing.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: asciibaron: whidbey: asciibaron: coffeeburns: seems like there should be some safety regulations that need to be put back in place.

yeah, which ones are you thinking or are you knee-jerking?

Who made you the Derailment Sheriff?

And when are you finally going to blame who did this?

The Trump Administration?

i'm not looking to blame anyone, unlike the posts i asked questions of.  it's simple, see that snow on the ground?  the MOST common issue in winter months is broken rails.  it could be that, it could be sabotage, it could be poor train handling... there are many things it could be.

but leaping to the idea the cause is a lack of regulation shows a level of ignorance about railroads that i have come to expect about most topics on Fark.  this rush to judgement is more in line with a kindergarten classroom than a place where adults comment on topical subjects.
You also have a habit of likening your opponents to children when your shiat gets called out.Just noticing.


called out for what, having a 40 year history in an industry and knowing things?  how dare i call out ignorance.

tell us all what caused this, which regulations were scaled back to allow this, and how the train crew acted to make sure they operated the train in compliance with the scaled back regulations that caused this.

it's very clear most post on Fark because they are upset, deeply upset, and want to have someone to blame things on.  they aren't interested in learning and growing as people, they want blood because they are scared of the world.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: LET'S

BLAME

BIDEN!


Clap clap clap-clap-clap!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starlost: Finally a mixed drink nastier than rum and coke.


You sure about that?

i.ytimg.com
 
orygubner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
jesus christ, is this four derailments in one month now?!

one hell of a coincidence.
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BNSF

But
Not
Safe
Fahker
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look guys, I know that I keep on saying that the US is a toxic flaming trainwreck of a first world country, but y'all didn't need to go all CHALLENGE ACCEPTED on us!!
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from yesterday, the day before yesterday, or the day before the day before yesterday.  I think we're overdue for another wingtip clip or a plane landing on an occupied runway.  'murrica, fark yeah!
 
