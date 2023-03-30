 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Forget getting insurance, how do you even get inside? 🤔   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1211 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 11:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool, cool, cool,

For over $1 Million I can live in a flood zone, 16 feet away from a busy highway on one side and a constant parade of beach goers and tourists walking right past my deck on the other side.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/and not enough parking to have friends over to enjoy the view
// and in Floriduh
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Instagram FREE CASH FLOW BRO: "Dude, you just form an LLC in Wyoming and then borrow the down payment from someone else, throw that thing on Air BNB and BOOM you've got your FREE PASSIVE MONTHLY CASHFLOW. Time to buy a Lambo, bro!"
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot of garbage bags down in places. That doesn't bode well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People pay over a million dollars to live like this?!?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is that a bath tub too shallow to take a bath?
Of a shower stall tall enough to trip you going in and out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: People pay over a million dollars to live like this?!?!?!

[Fark user image 850x558]


Kitchen old and outdated, bathrooms look like sh*t, floors look like sh*t. Deck is absolutely going to need to be replaced.

Whomever actually lays out cash for that deserves to lose it all. Because I can't see any bank on this planet lending money for that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1,199,000    2 bd     2,000 sqft


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: People pay over a million dollars to live like this?!?!?!

[Fark user image 850x558]


There USED to be a garage and entrance...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even at half that asking price it's a strong NOPE..
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: People pay over a million dollars to live like this?!?!?!

[Fark user image image 850x558]


Well, the hurricane proofing of the house worked. The driveway in the other hand could use some hurricane proofing.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Even at half that asking price it's a strong NOPE..


"Accepting Backup Offers"

People are farking stupid and have way to much money.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh damn, no homestead. So AirBnB income just got wiped out. Let me find my violin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
interesting that they chose this image for the listing
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought in 1998 for $95,000 and 2023 $1,199,000.  Only 1162.1% increase in value!

That's some hellacious inflation.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: interesting that they chose this image for the listing
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


"See? Unlike the place next door, this place is still standing after the last hurricane. A rare opportunity!"
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: interesting that they chose this image for the listing
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


There is a very good chance the county isn't letting them rebuild that driveway too and why the current offer is under contingency.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida - where your insurance payment is higher than your mortgage.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Florida - where your insurance payment is higher than your mortgage.


Also were the center of the state people are subsiding rich assholes insurance to live on the beach.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how do you even get inside?

Wait for high tide?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they're shamelessly pricing it at twice what it's worth.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Bought in 1998 for $95,000 and 2023 $1,199,000.  Only 1162.1% increase in value!

That's some hellacious inflation.



That's most likely the price for the land. The house wasn't built until 2003. Considering where it is and the shape it's in, hard to believe there's a contingency on it and maybe backup offers.

Also: Entry location: 2nd Story
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: how do you even get inside?

Wait for high tide?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: not enough parking to have friends over to enjoy the view


It's St. Augustine. You park on the beach.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bought in 1998 for $95,000 and 2023 $1,199,000.  Only 1162.1% increase in value!

That's some hellacious inflation.


It's only going to be there a few more seasons, so yeah, it's a diminishing resource.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is just an attempt to extract more money from the city/county/state. Or from some fool who does not know anything about doing their due dillingence.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: not enough parking to have friends over to enjoy the view

It's St. Augustine. You park on the beach.


Not on high tide days when the access is closed unless you want a submarine.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Petit_Merdeux: how do you even get inside?

Wait for high tide?

[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So is that a bath tub too shallow to take a bath?
Of a shower stall tall enough to trip you going in and out?


[Fark user image 436x729]


Yes.
 
T.rex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A1A, Beachfront Avenue!  Girls be hot, wearing less thank bikinis...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bought in 1998 for $95,000 and 2023 $1,199,000.  Only 1162.1% increase in value!

That's some hellacious inflation.


Thanks a lot President Biden.....
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have you tried taking the beachhouse out for dinner, a movie, maybe a couple of cocktails?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So is that a bath tub too shallow to take a bath?
Of a shower stall tall enough to trip you going in and out?


[Fark user image 436x729]


What the hell is ceiling cat doing up there?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago my wife did some med school program training for 3 months in St Augustine.  Her apartment was right down the road on A1A.  I went to visit her a few times.  The beaches at night were incredible.  The Irish bar in town was a shiathole but fun.  I got hammered on bourbon and Guinness with the owner of the place and he gave me a huge light up rotating Guinness sign.

But also fark Florida and you'd have to be literally insane to buy that house.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: interesting that they chose this image for the listing
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


What in the farking Backrooms nonsense is that?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: interesting that they chose this image for the listing
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


Someone needs to Photoshop some Baba-Yaga chicken legs on that.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Buyer must provide own pole vault and/or jetpack.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The owners?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think this is one of those houses thats gets used by people, I think this is a money laundering investment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So is that a bath tub too shallow to take a bath?
Of a shower stall tall enough to trip you going in and out?


[Fark user image image 436x729]


Looks like Whitney has been in that bathroom.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: I like how they're shamelessly pricing it at twice what it's worth.


SpectroBoy: So is that a bath tub too shallow to take a bath?
Of a shower stall tall enough to trip you going in and out?


[Fark user image 436x729]


That's a standard height. The photo is deceiving. Look at the height of the toilet next to it for comparison.

Speaking of which, I don't see any evidence of plumbing or electrical service so that may be a moot point. It appears they were washed away with the driveway.
 
soy chai latte
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 365x750][Fark user image image 365x750]


Um, the whole first floor is gone now sparky

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.